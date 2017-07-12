Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day include a Bluetooth stereo turntable, a Bluetooth receiver/transmitter, and a Razer gaming keypad. Score savings up to $56 and discounts as deep as 70 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable Thw Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable allows you to spin your favorite records without the hassle of a dealing with a bundle of cords. It’s $54 off on Amazon today only. The turntable connects wirelessly to speakers and other devices equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology or to wired audio systems and powered speakers via the included dual RCA output cable. Up to eight different pairs of speakers, headphones, or other devices that utilize Bluetooth wireless technology can be stored in the memory. Once stored, a simple push of the turntable’s function button is all that is required to connect the turntable to your chosen wireless device. The popular turntable is fully automatic with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM. It has an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter and integral dual-moving magnet phono cartridge with a replaceable stylus. A switchable built-in pre-amplifier enables wired connections to components with or without a dedicated turntable input. The Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable normally retails for $179 but today only is discounted by $125 on Amazon, saving you $54 (30 percent). Amazon

Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter Unify all your electronics on Bluetooth with this Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter, which is currently 70 percent off on Amazon. The receiver/transmitter supports the latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology, and allows you to expand the wireless audio connectivity of your home. The handheld has a lightweight 2-in-1 design that allows you to use it as a transmitter or receiver. You can easily pair with two headphones or speakers at once. The device also syncs seamlessly and gives you a latency lower than 98 percent of other devices, thanks to aptX Low Latency technology. The result is an end-to-end lag time that is reduced up to 30 milliseconds so you can watch TV, movies, and videos while you listen to high-clarity sound in perfect synchronization. You pick how you use the device. You can decide to hook up your headphones for a private movie screening or breathe new life into older MP3 and CD players. After successfully connecting to your Bluetooth devices, the receiver/transmitter will instantly repair with your devices when turned back on. It takes only two hours to fully charge and supports a 10-hour play time. The Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter regularly retails for $80 but is currently discounted to $24 on Amazon, saving you $56 (70 percent). Amazon