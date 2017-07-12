Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day include a Bluetooth stereo turntable, a Bluetooth receiver/transmitter, and a Razer gaming keypad. Score savings up to $56 and discounts as deep as 70 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable
Thw Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable allows you to spin your favorite records without the hassle of a dealing with a bundle of cords. It’s $54 off on Amazon today only.
The turntable connects wirelessly to speakers and other devices equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology or to wired audio systems and powered speakers via the included dual RCA output cable. Up to eight different pairs of speakers, headphones, or other devices that utilize Bluetooth wireless technology can be stored in the memory. Once stored, a simple push of the turntable’s function button is all that is required to connect the turntable to your chosen wireless device.
The popular turntable is fully automatic with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM. It has an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter and integral dual-moving magnet phono cartridge with a replaceable stylus. A switchable built-in pre-amplifier enables wired connections to components with or without a dedicated turntable input.
The Audio Technica Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable normally retails for $179 but today only is discounted by $125 on Amazon, saving you $54 (30 percent).
Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter
Unify all your electronics on Bluetooth with this Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter, which is currently 70 percent off on Amazon. The receiver/transmitter supports the latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology, and allows you to expand the wireless audio connectivity of your home.
The handheld has a lightweight 2-in-1 design that allows you to use it as a transmitter or receiver. You can easily pair with two headphones or speakers at once. The device also syncs seamlessly and gives you a latency lower than 98 percent of other devices, thanks to aptX Low Latency technology. The result is an end-to-end lag time that is reduced up to 30 milliseconds so you can watch TV, movies, and videos while you listen to high-clarity sound in perfect synchronization.
You pick how you use the device. You can decide to hook up your headphones for a private movie screening or breathe new life into older MP3 and CD players. After successfully connecting to your Bluetooth devices, the receiver/transmitter will instantly repair with your devices when turned back on. It takes only two hours to fully charge and supports a 10-hour play time.
The Etekcity 2-in-1 Bluetooth Receiver Transmitter Wireless 3.5mm Audio Adapter regularly retails for $80 but is currently discounted to $24 on Amazon, saving you $56 (70 percent).
Razer Orbweaver Chroma Elite RGB Mechanical Switches Gaming Keypad
Get infinite gaming controls using just one hand with this Razer Orbweaver Chroma Elite RGB Mechanical Switches Gaming Keypad, which is currently 23 percent off on Amazon. The Orbweaver is the world’s first mechanical gaming keypad that binds every command and skill from any FPS, RTS, and MMORPG to 20 mechanical keys.
As an alternative to a gaming keyboard, this keypad puts so many keys within quick reach and requires only 50 grams of force to actuate, meaning you’ll be able to react to any challenge at an unrivaled speed. The distinctive tactile feedback from the Razer Mechanical Switches also provides a whole new feel to your gaming experience. The all-new Razer mechanical switches have an optimized set of actuation and reset points that improve your gaming performance by giving you increased speed and responsiveness.
It features adjustable hand size, thumb, and palm-rest modules to provide the most ergonomic form factor for maximum comfort. You get 20 fully programmable mechanical keys for more skills, hotkeys, and macros right at your fingertips, while the programmable 8-way directional thumb pad can also be used either for movement or as modifier keys to expand your gaming abilities. It features individually programmable backlit keys with 16.8 million color options, all easily set through Razer Synapse. You can choose from preloaded lighting effects for different types of games or your own uniquely customized palette of colors to visually enhance your gaming experience.
The Razer Orbweaver Chroma Elite RGB Mechanical Switches Gaming Keypad normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $30 (23 percent).
