Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Friday

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a pivoting eight-outlet surge protector, an ergonomically designed Anker optical mouse, and a handy Kodak dock and Wi-Fi smartphone photo printer. Score savings up to $40 and discounts as deep as 72 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector
Protect your precious home computer and peripherals with this Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, which is 55 percent off on Amazon today only. The surge protector has a unique rotating outlet design and is built to give you the peace of mind you need in case a power disturbance hits your home.
This surge protector is an ideal solution for all of your sensitive electronic equipment. It’s built to protect professional workstations, laser printers, home-theater systems, and everyday household electronics. It provides eight outlets with a six-foot cord and is backed by a Belkin Lifetime Warranty and a $150,000 Connected Equipment Warranty.
The unique pivot-plug design provides greater convenience and flexibility in placing your plugged-in devices than traditional surge protectors. Each of the eight outlets pivots, allowing you to more easily connect your equipment and giving you extra room for large AC adapter blocks. A detachable cord-management clip helps you organize your cables and keep your desk clutter free, while the surge protector itself has a modern sleek design that won’t distract from your room aesthetics.
This Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector regularly retails for $31 but today only is discounted to $14 on Amazon, saving you $17 (55 percent).
Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse
If you’re tied to a laptop all day, there are probably various times you wish you could use a mouse rather than a trackpad, and that’s where this Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse comes into play. The mouse is currently 72 percent off on Amazon and features a unique ergonomic design.
This ergonomic mouse design that encourages healthy, neutral “handshake”-like wrist and arm positions. The thumb rests and grips fit the contour of your palm for maximum comfort. This ensures smoother movement and less overall arm and hand strain. The mouse is made for increased functionality and comfort, as it combines a handshake grip with easy-access buttons and three levels of mouse sensitivity (800 / 1200 / 1600DPI) for improved tracking on a wider variety of surfaces.
The wireless mouse is sleek and contoured with a futuristic design that easily blends in with most workstations. It’s easy to use, with five buttons that give you improved control over your computer’s systems. The mouse provides a low-cost, effective solution for multiple computing needs whether that’s dragging and dropping, selecting large volumes of data, or casually gaming. It is Windows, Lunix, and MAC compatible and comes with a 100-percent user satisfaction guarantee.
The Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse normally retails for $50 but is currently marked down to $14 on Amazon, providing a $36 (72 percent) discount.
Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi 4-by-6-Inch Photo Printer
Print photos straight from your smartphone with this Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi 4×6-inch Photo Printer, which is $40 off on Amazon today only. The personal printer gives you no more excuses not to print off those hundreds of pictures sitting on your smartphone and allows you to preserve your memories by creating beautiful 4-by-6-inch photo prints.
The printer works with a range of smartphone models as it comes with an Android Dock Pin and Free iOS lightning adapter. With easy print technology, you won’t need to transfer files to a computer or memory card (although printing from a USB memory card is an option). Just plug in your Android phone via the 5-pin dock, or hook up your iOS device with the lightning charger and press ‘One Touch’ to watch the Kodak app launch and print a standard-sized print instantly.
The printer has simultaneous charging capabilities, so you can power up to two smart devices while you wait. Download the free Kodak photo printer app for free editing features, including tons of filters, stickers, card templates, a collage maker, video and SNS print, and many more editing options. D2T2 Thermal Transfer Technology ensures your photos won’t bleed or fade, as it delivers high-quality photos with brilliant color and stunning detail.
The No. 1 bestseller in portable photo printers, this Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi 4-by-6-Inch Photo Printer regularly retails for $140 but today only is on sale for $100 on Amazon, providing a $40 (29-percent) discount.
