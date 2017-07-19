Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Elevate your sound with this Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth, which is 38 percent off on Amazon today only. The ultra slim 2.1-channel Bluetooth sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound to any room.

Using the soundbar you can connect and stream music easily from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop using Bluetooth or NFC. Download the SongPal app for your smartphone or tablet from the Google Play Store or iTunes store and enjoy seamless access to all your favorite tracks, whether they’re stored on your phone or via your favorite online music app. The wireless subwoofer delivers a rich, powerful bass and works both upright or horizontally, which allows for a flexible setup.

With HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) audio is carried back to your sound bar from compatible TVs, without the need for an extra audio cable. This means every device connected to your TV can be heard through the sound bar, so you can control everything with a single remote. It has a space-saving, wall-mountable design that discreetly mounts to walls to save on space or lies flat in front of the TV without blocking the screen or interfering with IR receivers.

The Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth normally retails for $195 but today only is discounted to $120 on Amazon, saving you $74 (38 percent).

