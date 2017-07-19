Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Gold Box deals of the day feature a Sony sound bar that comes with a subwoofer, an easy to use camcorder, and an ultra portable Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $74 and discounts as deep as 77 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth
Elevate your sound with this Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth, which is 38 percent off on Amazon today only. The ultra slim 2.1-channel Bluetooth sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound to any room.
Using the soundbar you can connect and stream music easily from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop using Bluetooth or NFC. Download the SongPal app for your smartphone or tablet from the Google Play Store or iTunes store and enjoy seamless access to all your favorite tracks, whether they’re stored on your phone or via your favorite online music app. The wireless subwoofer delivers a rich, powerful bass and works both upright or horizontally, which allows for a flexible setup.
With HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) audio is carried back to your sound bar from compatible TVs, without the need for an extra audio cable. This means every device connected to your TV can be heard through the sound bar, so you can control everything with a single remote. It has a space-saving, wall-mountable design that discreetly mounts to walls to save on space or lies flat in front of the TV without blocking the screen or interfering with IR receivers.
The Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth normally retails for $195 but today only is discounted to $120 on Amazon, saving you $74 (38 percent).
Hausbell 302S FHD Camcorder
Capture all of life’s important moments with this Hausbell 302S FHD Camcorder, which today only is discounted to $89 on Amazon. The camcorder is great for people of all ages with its easy to use features and convenient touch screen.
The camcorder has a remote control so no members are excluded from the group photos. You can capture exceptional detail with a large, ultrasensitive 16 digital active zoom and 5MP CMOS sensor. When you record movies, you can realistically capture your memories with a 1920 x 1080-pixel FHD.
Enjoy bright, clear photos and videos even in the dark or low light with the built-in infrared night vision feature. You can shoot scenes with 270-degree screen rotation and the LCD touch screen and add a sense of depth and clarity to all your multimedia. The camcorder features a small wrist strap on one side that you can easily slide your hand through to hold and control all your videos.
The Hausbell 302S FHD Camcorder normally retails for $120 but today only is on sale for $89 on Amazon, providing a $31 (26 percent) discount.
Omaker Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy powerful sound from a tiny device with this Omaker Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 77 percent off on Amazon. The small 4.6 x 3.6 x 2.5-inch speaker is extremely portable perfect for traveling, camping, hiking, off-roading, office, and home.
Compared to other pocket sized speakers, the Omaker W4N blasts the competition away with its impressive 3W of sound-pushing power. The speaker is durable and tested. It’s made of ABS plastic material, meaning the portable Bluetooth speaker can withstand drops and impacts from up to 3 meters.
The mini-speaker has a built-in, 1050mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 hours. It recharges in just two and a half hours so you listen to music all day long. It has broad compatibility with CRS Bluetooth Technology that makes it backwards compatible with any Bluetooth 2.1 and above devices.
The Omaker Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $70 but is currently marked down to $16 on Amazon, providing a $54 (77 percent) discount.
