Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Thursday

For all those times when pictures and videos aren’t allowed, you can count on this handy Vansky HD Digital Voice Recorder, which is currently 77 percent off on Amazon. The digital voice recorder has a double microphone, is super portable, and extremely easy to use.

The voice recorder has two ultra sensitive microphones with dynamic noise reduction technology. Easily enjoy crystal clear recordings even while you’re up to 40 feet away. Choose WAV or MP3 recording formats, and enjoy up to 384Kbps high-resolution recording quality.

The HD recorder lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge, allowing you to record all day without stopping for power. The digital voice recorder is small and extremely lightweight, making it very easy and comfortable to hold. The recorder can double as an MP3 music player, has a powerful built-in loudspeaker, and has an LCD screen with color backlighting.

The Vansky HD Digital Voice Recorder regularly retails for $109 but is currently discounted to $25 on Amazon, saving you $84 (77 percent).

