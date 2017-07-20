Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Thursday

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a digital voice recorder, a tablet stand, and a set of wireless earbuds. Score savings up to $84 and discounts as deep as 77 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Vansky HD Digital Voice Recorder
For all those times when pictures and videos aren’t allowed, you can count on this handy Vansky HD Digital Voice Recorder, which is currently 77 percent off on Amazon. The digital voice recorder has a double microphone, is super portable, and extremely easy to use.
The voice recorder has two ultra sensitive microphones with dynamic noise reduction technology. Easily enjoy crystal clear recordings even while you’re up to 40 feet away. Choose WAV or MP3 recording formats, and enjoy up to 384Kbps high-resolution recording quality.
The HD recorder lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge, allowing you to record all day without stopping for power. The digital voice recorder is small and extremely lightweight, making it very easy and comfortable to hold. The recorder can double as an MP3 music player, has a powerful built-in loudspeaker, and has an LCD screen with color backlighting.
The Vansky HD Digital Voice Recorder regularly retails for $109 but is currently discounted to $25 on Amazon, saving you $84 (77 percent).
Lamicall Cell Phone Stand
Always have the perfect viewing angle of your phone with this Lamicall Cell Phone Stand, which is currently 76 percent off on Amazon. The stand supports most smartphones to provide the perfect visual experience.
The multi-angle phone holder easily adjusts, supporting both vertical and horizontal viewing. It is constructed to be sturdy with rubber pads and feet that help protect your device from daily scratches and sliding.
The cell phone stand is crafted out of Al-Ti alloy and high-strengthened alloy steel material, making it both higher in strength and lighter in weight than other stands. The elegant silver finish complements most devices in color and style. It is perfect for playing games, watching videos, viewing photos, reading, typing, and recording videos and comes with a Lamicall lifetime warranty.
The Lamicall Cell Phone Stand normally retails for $50 but is currently marked down to $13 on Amazon, providing a $37 (74 percent) discount.
Proxelle Truly Wireless Earbuds
Get a pair of sleek and modern earbuds with these Proxelle Truly Wireless Earbuds, which are currently 70 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds combine the freedom of movement with high bass quality sound.
The earbuds are truly wireless with absolutely no annoying cords or attached wires, giving the earbuds a cutting-edge design. The earbuds A2DP and the latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology provides high bass sound and rich audio quality. They pair almost instantly with any Bluetooth-enabled device, including iPhones, iPods, iPads, Androids, Samsung phones, Samsung tablets, and more with an operating range of up to 30 feet.
The earbuds have a unique charging system in which both earbuds charge simultaneously in the included charging cradle. This makes the charging process quick and the earbuds completely portable. On a full charge, you get two and a half hours of playback time and 30 hours of standby time. Purchase of these earbuds is protected with a Proxelle 100 percent Satisfaction and Money Back Guarantee.
The Proxelle Truly Wireless Earbuds regularly retail for $100 but are currently on sale for $30 on Amazon, providing a $70 (70 percent) discount.
