Check out our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals for Monday

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an Anker dash cam, an external CD drive, and a Roku streaming stick. Enjoy savings up to $62 and discounts as deep as 61 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Anker Roav Dash Cam Drive safer with this Anker Roav Dash Cam, which is currently 48 percent off on Amazon. Like many of the best dash cams, this Anker model helps you protect yourself while on the road by giving you a better view and capturing accidents that may occur. The dash cam has an advanced Sony Exmor CMOS sensor that enables recording of 30 fps. It features wide dynamic range, and can adapt to different light conditions while still delivering still deliver perfectly exposed Full HD 1080p footage. Six lens elements and optimized imaging technology provide a full view of the road, not just the car in front of you. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly manage your recordings without the need for cables, laptops, or memory cards. The device does require one MicroSD card (not included) and supports up to 128GB cards, although 32GB Samsung or SanDisk class 10 SD cards are recommended. This No. 1 best-seller Anker Roav Dash Cam normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to $68 on Amazon, saving you $62 (48 percent). Amazon

Cocopa USB 3.0 External CD Drive Even if you have one of the best Chromebooks, you still probably experience times when a CD drive would come in handy. This Cocopa USB 3.0 External CD Drive makes it easy to get all the benefits of having a CD drive, without the need to update your computer. The device is the Amazon No. 1 best-seller in the External CD Drives category and is currently 61 percent off on Amazon. The external CD drive features a USB 3.0 interface, and comes with standard USB 3.0 transmission, which provides fast data transfer rates. Copper-knitted net tech offers less resistance, stronger shielding capability, and more stable data transmissions. The device is also backward compatible with USB 2.0. The external drive is slim and lightweight. Aan embedded cable design, made with premium wire drawing material, makes it stylish. The drive is powered by the USB port, so no external power source or driver is required. It has a maximum DVD read speed of 8x, a maximum CD read speed 24x, and maximum CD burn speed of 8x. The Cocopa USB 3.0 External CD Drive normally retails for $71 but is currently on sale for $28 on Amazon, providing a $43 (61 percent) discount. Amazon