Looking for a bargain? Check out our three favorite Amazon tech deals for Thursday

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a wireless remote control electrical outlet switch, an Amazon Fire 7 bundle, and a protective laptop or tablet case. Score savings up to $60 and discounts as deep as 86 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch Make your smart home even smarter with this Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch. The smart device is Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller in the electrical outlets category, and is being offered at 52 percent off today only. The switch allows you to remotely control hard-to-reach appliances and devices at the push of a button — and without using on and off switches. It’s also ideal for those with limited mobility. The switch easily integrates with other Etekcity learning remotes and outlets to work seamlessly together. You can easily expand your system, which allows you to activate multiple devices with one button or control one device with multiple remotes. The switch eliminates wasteful standby power and reduces energy use to save you money on your electric bills. The strong radio frequency signal works through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics, and you can operate it from as far as 100 feet away. The Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch normally retails for $50 but today only is discounted to $24 on Amazon, saving you $26 (52 percent). Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Protection Bundle You can get your entertainment needs met with the latest Fire 7, as well as know your purchase is protected with this Fire 7 Protection Bundle, which is currently discounted to $53. The bundle includes the latest Fire 7 ($50 value), a cover in either canary yellow, charcoal black, cobalt purple, marine blue, or punch red ($25 value), and 2-Year protection plan plus accident protection ($50 value). The 2017 Amazon Fire 7 is the next generation of the best-selling Fire tablet. It’s now thinner, lighter, and has a longer battery life and an improved display. The 13-ounce device measures only 8.4-by-5.0-by-0.4-inches making it extremely portable and easy to carry in the palm of your hand. Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching videos, and listening to music on a single six-hour charge using the micro-USB power adapter included in the box. The 8-inch high definition touchscreen has a 1280-by-800 pixel resolution at 189 ppi, HD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and an advanced polarizing filter. The Alexa device gives you voice control, while the speedy, built-in quad-core processor consists of four high-performance 1.3 GHz cores for quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance. Enjoy all your favorite movies and TV shows on Amazon Video, Netflix, HBO NOW, Sling TV, and more. The premium fabric, slim form-fitting case is designed by Amazon, is easy to attach and remove, and conveniently allows your Fire tablet to rest in either a landscape or portrait orientation. This Fire 7 Protection Bundle regularly retails for $90 but is currently discounted to $53 on Amazon, saving you $37 (41 percent). Amazon