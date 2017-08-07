Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Monday

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a pair of high-end binoculars, an anti-theft laptop bag, and a Linksys Wi-Fi system. Score savings up to $70 and discounts as deep as 45 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Bushnell Legend L Series Binoculars
Get a set of feature-filled binoculars at a great price with these Bushnell Legend L Series Binoculars, which are 30 percent off today only on Amazon. This exciting line is backed by the all-weather assurance of Bushnell’s exclusive RainGuard HD coating, and provide maximum brightness and clarity.
They are built with a lightweight magnesium chassis and multi-coated optics for amazing light transmission. The L series adds industry-leading features such as ED (extra-low-dispersion) Prime Glass and a locking eyepiece diopter. The glass delivers amazing color resolution and contrast, as well as virtually eliminates chromatic aberration and color-fringing to bring out the most distinct details possible in low-light conditions.
With the unique RainGuard HD coating, you get a patented, permanent, water-repellent coating that causes moisture from rain, snow, sleet ,or condensation to bead up and scatter less light, so you get a clear, bright view when other optics would be rendered useless. They have a dielectric coating to ensure high color reproduction, and 92 percent light transmission that provides maximum clarity.
The Bushnell Legend L Series Binoculars regularly retail for $191 but today only are marked down to $133 on Amazon, saving you $58 (30 percent).
Kopack Anti-Theft Water Resistant Travel Laptop Bag
Get a durable, high-quality backpack for carrying your laptop and more with this Kopack Anti-Theft Water Resistant Travel Laptop Bag, which is currently 45 percent off on Amazon. Like many of the best laptop bags, this Kopack model offers a convenient way to keep your valuables secure while you’re out in public.
With 17 slots, the bag helps you stay super-organized. It has a separate large compartment behind the shoulder straps that’s designed to hide your valuables and can hold laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. It has a built-in USB charger that makes it easy to charge your smartphone without the hassle of having to take out a separate power bank.
The laptop bag has a unique, high-quality zipper that’s built to outlast the average zipper, even with extensive usage. It’s crafted out of water-resistant fabric that allows you to wipe away rain and other liquids within five minutes without leaving a water stain, as well as durable, anti-scratch nylon fabric that will help ensure the bag looks good as new. The backpack has a slim and professional design, featuring ergonomic S-shaped padded shoulder straps, a top loop handle, and comfortable back padding that offers extra back support and helps the bag keep its shape even when empty.
The Kopack Anti-Theft Water Resistant Travel Laptop Bag regularly retails for $69 but is currently on sale for $38 on Amazon, providing a $31 (45 percent) discount.
Linksys Velop Tri-Band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System
Get exceptional Wi-Fi throughout your entire home with this Linksys Velop Tri-Band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System, which is currently $70 off on Amazon. The Wi-Fi system sets up in minutes and delivers a flawless, ultrafast, full-strength signal.
The system provides high-performance mesh Wi-Fi with coverage up to 4,000 square feet. The Linksys system is a modular Wi-Fi solution that can be scaled to your growing Wi-Fi needs. Each Velop node is a powerful Tri-Band connection point offering up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, so you can purchase as many as you need to cover your entire home. Tri-band technology provides ultrafast speeds through its combination of three Wi-Fi radios, each tuned for optimal Wi-Fi load balancing to ensure peak performance throughout your home.
The easy-to-use Linksys App (available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store) provides a powerful suite of Wi-Fi customization tools to monitor and manage your home Wi-Fi from anywhere using a mobile device. The Wi-Fi solution also features parental controls, guest Wi-Fi access, an Auto-Fix feature, Alexa compatibility, Wi-Fi speed tests, and much more.
The Linksys Velop Tri-Band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System regularly retails for $350 but is currently discounted to $280 on Amazon, providing a $70 (20 percent) discount.
