Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual blowout sale and one of the biggest online retail days of the year, has officially begun. Due to its massive and growing popularity — despite being exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day is arguably rivaled only by Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — Amazon extended the sale for two days this year, and more than a few other retailers are running their own “Black Friday in July” sales to compete.

This is good news for techies, Apple fans, and all deal-hungry shoppers, as right now is the best time of the summer for deals before Labor Day. Big sales like Prime Day are also the best time to hunt for big-ticket items that don’t go on sale that often. This is an especially good chance to score discounts on smartphones and Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers, but it’s also great for Apple tech like iPad tablets and Apple Watches.

Not having Amazon Prime doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the benefits of Prime Day. With other online stores like Walmart running their own sales to try to steal some of Amazon’s thunder, you’ve got some other places to grab Apple deals and other discounted electronics.

Best Apple deals for Prime Day 2019

This year has been a good one for Apple deals, and we’ve seen some nice discounts on things like the Apple Watch Series 3 and 2018 iPad which have been marked down for almost all of 2019 so far. Amazon tends to play its cards close to its chest before Prime Day itself starts and this has been the case this year as well, although there have been some great pre-Prime Day deals so far.

It’s important to remember that Prime Day isn’t just an electronics sale — in the past, Amazon slashed prices on everything from clothing and home goods to gadgets and entertainment — but the best deals are naturally going to be on big-ticket items like Apple tech. Some of the better discounts to look out for are things that don’t go on sale that often, especially the newest MacBook laptops and iPhones. The latest MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Mini are particular Apple deals to keep your eyes peeled for.

What Apple deals should you avoid?

It’s easy to get carried away during events like Prime Day and Black Friday, considering that the deals are time-sensitive and often go out of stock even before the sales are officially over. It’s good to be mindful of a few pitfalls, however, so you can avoid wasting money on something that’s not really a great deal. First, you should always be sure to check customer reviews to see if there are any common problems with a particular item (reading our reviews is a great idea, too).

Secondly, bear in mind that since other retailers are competing with Prime Day now, you’ll want to scope them out to see if they have the same or even better deals than what Amazon is offering. Finally: Buying refurbished electronics isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but recertified products are available at good discounts year-round and won’t be the highlights of a big sale such as Prime Day. Instead, we recommend you keep your focus on the new stuff if you want a good deal, with one eye on those newer items that don’t go on sale often.

