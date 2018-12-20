Share

There has been a lot of hype around Apple products since the first iPhone hit the market. And with the release of two new iPhones this year, the XS and XR, Apple has really stepped up its smartphone game before Christmas. Though iPhones are still one of the most popular smartphones you can buy, it’s the Apple Watch that is dominating its industry right now. And now that the Apple Watch Series 4 is on the market, the Series 3 has been receiving some pretty sweet discounts right before Christmas.

The release of new Apple technology is enough to make any iOS lover drool a little, but the real savings are in last year’s tech. If you’re looking to pick up a gift for yourself, or a gift for the Apple geek in your life, this Apple Watch Series 3 deal from Amazon is exactly what you need — offering $50 off the WatchOS smartwatch. With fast shipping options, you can still get it in just 2 days — leaving plenty of time to wrap it up before Christmas.

It may not be the newest model in the series, but the Apple Watch 3 is certainly nothing to sneeze it. With a fast dual-core processor, heart rate sensor, GPS, and built-in barometric altimeter, it can hold its own against just about any Bluetooth smartwatch on the market today. It even has water resistance up to 50 meters, so it will be able to go where you go — even when you’re sweating or swimming. With an optical heat sensor, this Apple Watch can double as a fitness tracker, similar to other smartwatch models like the Fitbit Versa.

Though the specs are what make this Apple Watch impressive, it’s the option for customization that makes it so adaptable. With a whole host of different straps to choose from, like the standard sport band, fitting it in with your lifestyle is far too easy.

If you are hoping to grab a brand-new Apple Watch before the holidays arrive, now is a great time to do so. Normally priced at $309 on Amazon, a $50 discount brings the price down to just $259. This offer probably won’t last for long, but if you’re looking for even more Apple Watch deals, we’ve got you covered.

