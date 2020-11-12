Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2020: Instant Pot and Ninja

Black Friday deals are here now in nearly full force. Best Buy and Walmart are advertising weekly Black Friday sales with excellent discounts on select air fryer models from the most popular brands. Along with other retailers with early Black Friday deals, Walmart and Best Buy introduced Black Friday price protection programs so buyers won’t hold back. Amazon also has holiday sale prices on air fryers. We gathered the best of the best Black Friday air fryer deals on this page so you can make your choice early.

If you’re trying to decide between buying an air fryer or an Instant Pot, we also found the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

How to choose an air fryer during Black Friday

As you’ll find when you start shopping for Black Friday kitchen deals, there are many manufacturers, brands, and models on the market, and many look alike. When considering the best air fryers, our editors considered the same factors you should think about on your own search. If all you want from an air fryer is the ability to cook up crispy wings and fries, that’s good to know, so you won’t be swayed by the multifunction models that can do much more than just air fry but command much higher prices. As with all such purchase plans, how you’ll use it, and how much you want to spend are the primary concerns.

You can find good deals on basic air fryers for 50% or less from several brands. If you’re choosing a single-purpose model, the major decision points are the frying basket capacity — typically 3 to 5 quarts — and whether the controls are manual or digital. Our editors found some of the best air fryers under $100 from Dash, GoWise, NuWave Brio, and Farberware. If your budget isn’t as constrained or you want to combine several cooking appliances with an air fryer, our editors found the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven to be a great value in a multifunction air fryer that cooks very evenly and stores easily to conserve counter space. If you’re wondering how to clean an air fryer, we have you covered with a helpful guide as well as a list of the best air fryer cookbooks for making tasty, healthy meals.

When to shop Black Friday air fryer deals

When you’ve made up a shortlist of your preferred air fryer models, you can start now watching the Black Friday air fryer deals. This year we’ll see millions of additional online shoppers, not just because people stay away from public places but also because the number of online shoppers was already growing fast before the pandemic struck. Many people who enjoyed competitive shopping in retail stores are switching to competing for the best Black Friday air fryer deals online. Massive numbers of online shoppers mean retailers will be challenged to keep inventories full and keep their fulfillment channels working. What that means to you is if you see an air fryer you want at a great price, don’t hesitate because supplies of the most favored models will sell quickly, and you could face not being able to buy the one you want or waiting a long time to have one delivered.

One of the bright lights around retailers offering Black Friday air fryer deals early this year is that most major online merchants have also introduced Black Friday price protection programs through which they guarantee that if you buy a designated Black Friday product on sale, they’ll refund any difference if they lower the price before or on Black Friday. The details differ among retailers, but the overall message is you can buy now to be sure you’ll get the air fryer you want with timely delivery and not have to be concerned about missing out on future price cuts during the Black Friday extended sales event.

Where to find the best air fryer sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has steep discounts right now on a wide selection of air fryers from Ninja, Cosori, Dash, NuWave, GoWise, Yedi, Ultrean, and Emeril Lagasse

Amazon has steep discounts right now on a wide selection of air fryers from Ninja, Cosori, Dash, NuWave, GoWise, Yedi, Ultrean, and Emeril Lagasse Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday air fryer deals in groups with sales that last several days. The Best Buy air fryer deals currently available include Ninja and Bella.

Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday air fryer deals in groups with sales that last several days. The Best Buy air fryer deals currently available include Ninja and Bella. Target Black Friday: Target already has a ton of air fryer deals going on. Get discounts on air fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Dash, Hamilton Beach, and more.

Target already has a ton of air fryer deals going on. Get discounts on air fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Dash, Hamilton Beach, and more. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart always has air fryers on sale. The current Black Friday air fryer deals are for models from Farberware, Power XL, Ninja, and Best Choice.

