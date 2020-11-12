Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2020: Instant Pot and Ninja

  1. Deals

Black Friday deals are here now in nearly full force. Best Buy and Walmart are advertising weekly Black Friday sales with excellent discounts on select air fryer models from the most popular brands. Along with other retailers with early Black Friday deals, Walmart and Best Buy introduced Black Friday price protection programs so buyers won’t hold back. Amazon also has holiday sale prices on air fryers. We gathered the best of the best Black Friday air fryer deals on this page so you can make your choice early.

If you’re trying to decide between buying an air fryer or an Instant Pot, we also found the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals
Expires soon

Proctor Silex 1.5 Liter Air Fryer

$35 $50
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use with deep frying.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$89 $99
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer

$50 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$90 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $270
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Air Fryer

$120
The easy and healthy way to indulge in a variety of crispy fried foods. With a 4-quart basket that can fit up to 2 pounds of French fries, large family meals are now a breeze.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$170 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$200
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer brings the searing and char flavors right to your countertop. The best part? This deal includes bonus gifts!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

$129 $150
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Chefman Digital 6.5 Liter Air Fryer Oven

$90 $96
Large size 6.5-quart ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Breville Smart Oven Air Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven - Stainless Steel

$320 $400
Breville's Convection Oven and Air Fry combination oven has two convection fan speeds and six quartz heating elements. The Breville has 15 functions in all, from toasting to dehydrating.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$70 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer, Toaster Oven, and Rotisserie Oven

$119 $150
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer also can bake, toast, roast, broil, dehydrate, and rotissierie cook.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL 5.8 Quart Digital

$106 $120
Cosori's Max XL 5.8-quart digital hot air fryer and oil-less cooker has an LED touchscreen wtih 11 presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cosori 3.7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$90 $100
The Cosori 3.7-quart Digital Air Fryer has a digital control menu with an LED touchscreen to change temperature and time, and to select from 11 presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Air Fryer

$200
Cuisinart's multifunction convection oven can air fry, toast, bake, broil, and warm food. Toast six slices of bread, air fry three pounds of wings, or bake a 12-inch pizza.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$76 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker 3-Qt

$70 $90
This Dash air fryer helps reduce added fat by 70 to 80% by using air to crisp food instead of oil. The 3-quart capacity makes it large enough to fit enough ingredients for a family.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Secura Air Fryer 3.4Qt / 3.2L

$59 $69
The Secura air fryer with a 3.4-quart basket uses hot air to prepare healthy dishes and snacks with less grease than traditional deep frying.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an air fryer during Black Friday

As you’ll find when you start shopping for Black Friday kitchen deals, there are many manufacturers, brands, and models on the market, and many look alike. When considering the best air fryers, our editors considered the same factors you should think about on your own search. If all you want from an air fryer is the ability to cook up crispy wings and fries, that’s good to know, so you won’t be swayed by the multifunction models that can do much more than just air fry but command much higher prices. As with all such purchase plans, how you’ll use it, and how much you want to spend are the primary concerns.

You can find good deals on basic air fryers for 50% or less from several brands. If you’re choosing a single-purpose model, the major decision points are the frying basket capacity — typically 3 to 5 quarts — and whether the controls are manual or digital. Our editors found some of the best air fryers under $100 from Dash, GoWise, NuWave Brio, and Farberware. If your budget isn’t as constrained or you want to combine several cooking appliances with an air fryer, our editors found the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven to be a great value in a multifunction air fryer that cooks very evenly and stores easily to conserve counter space. If you’re wondering how to clean an air fryer, we have you covered with a helpful guide as well as a list of the best air fryer cookbooks for making tasty, healthy meals.

When to shop Black Friday air fryer deals

When you’ve made up a shortlist of your preferred air fryer models, you can start now watching the Black Friday air fryer deals. This year we’ll see millions of additional online shoppers, not just because people stay away from public places but also because the number of online shoppers was already growing fast before the pandemic struck. Many people who enjoyed competitive shopping in retail stores are switching to competing for the best Black Friday air fryer deals online. Massive numbers of online shoppers mean retailers will be challenged to keep inventories full and keep their fulfillment channels working. What that means to you is if you see an air fryer you want at a great price, don’t hesitate because supplies of the most favored models will sell quickly, and you could face not being able to buy the one you want or waiting a long time to have one delivered.

One of the bright lights around retailers offering Black Friday air fryer deals early this year is that most major online merchants have also introduced Black Friday price protection programs through which they guarantee that if you buy a designated Black Friday product on sale, they’ll refund any difference if they lower the price before or on Black Friday. The details differ among retailers, but the overall message is you can buy now to be sure you’ll get the air fryer you want with timely delivery and not have to be concerned about missing out on future price cuts during the Black Friday extended sales event.

Where to find the best air fryer sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has steep discounts right now on a wide selection of air fryers from Ninja, Cosori, Dash, NuWave, GoWise, Yedi, Ultrean, and Emeril Lagasse
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy is rolling out Black Friday air fryer deals in groups with sales that last several days. The Best Buy air fryer deals currently available include Ninja and Bella.
  • Target Black Friday: Target already has a ton of air fryer deals going on. Get discounts on air fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Dash, Hamilton Beach, and more.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart always has air fryers on sale. The current Black Friday air fryer deals are for models from Farberware, Power XL, Ninja, and Best Choice.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

