Best Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals 2020: Bose and JBL

By

With Black Friday still a few weeks away, there’s no shortage of phenomenal Black Friday Deals available right now. Retailers are trying to get on top of a supply chain that’s been knocked around by the pandemic and offering discounts on tech and appliances like Bluetooth speakers earlier than ever. All to your advantage. This can be the best time to score a new Bluetooth speaker from top brands, like JBL, Marshall, or Anker. Actually, now could be the very best time to buy; most of our favorite retailers, including Best Buy, are offering Black Friday Price Guarantees to customers if the price goes up between now and the holiday.

These Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals will be joined by all sorts of other deals like Black Friday laptop deals, and Black Friday tablet deals. And if it’s audio that’s on your mind, perhaps check out these Black Friday headphone deals or if you’re an Apple fan, these Black Friday AirPods deals. That said, you’ll want to shop now if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Delivery dates for items purchased now are already stretching to the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until late December and early 2021 will be the expected arrival time for treasured purchases. So make your plans for which Bluetooth speaker you want, and get on it!

Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE
Expires soon

JBL Clip 3

$40 $70
Take your tunes anywhere with this compact portable speaker. The carabiner clip makes it easy to hang the speaker from just about anything, and IPX7 waterproof rating will keep it safe from liquids.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$200 $300
With a huge 50 watts of power, the Onyx Studio blows away most conventional Bluetooth speakers. Its design is elegant and functional -- and with an IPX7 rating, it's seriously water-resistant too.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Marshall Stockwell II

$175 $250
When it comes to music, you can't go wrong with the classics, and this Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker embodies it to a T, packed with a built-in subwoofer for intense, blood-pumping sound.
Buy at Amazon
Lowest Ever
Expires soon

TREBLAB HD77 Speaker

$80 $100
This compact TREBLAB bluetooth speaker offers excellent HD sound and dual bass. Despite its small size, you still get the quality of double subwoofers while playing media from your phone.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for $3 off
Expires soon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$23 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the Oontz Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Sony SRS-XB43

$150 $250
In entertainment, Sony is king; and their SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker, with a heart-pumping bass, revolutionary wireless features, and high-fidelity sound, is undoubtedly one of the best around.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Marshall Tufton

$300 $400
Not only is it stylish, but the Marshall Tufton can deliver a spectacular listening experience that you can't afford to miss, with over 20 hours of battery, IPX2 water-resistance, and a strong bass.
Buy at Best Buy
Coupon for $20 off
Expires soon

Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone For Home Office

$109 $129
Never miss a conference call again with this Anker speakerphone. It has 6 microphones that picks up your voice even when you're far away. This is a nice addition to your home office.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone - Black

$210 $250
Bang & Olufsen is best known for their superior sound system. This bluetooth speaker may be small, but it offers high-quality ambient sounds for all your audio needs, as well as 24-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Anker Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

$21 $24
With a 66-feet connection range, you get quality sound from this mini Anker speaker. Despite its size, it can produce subwoofer-level audio.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound

$28 $30
With a 66-feet bluetooth range, the Anker Soundcore speaker delivers excellent stereo sound from any smartphone for 24 hours max. It's also lightweight, which makes it a good travel companion.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Marshall Acton II

$200 $250
Compact and packed with jacked beats, the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a concert all on its own, built with its own dual tweeters and subwoofer for top-notch sound.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Klipsch The One II

$199 $289
The One, the only, this Klipsch Bluetooth speaker can turn any house into a home with its fully boosted music, delivering bombastic music that'll elevate any song into a masterpiece.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Urbanears Rålis

$129 $200
It may be small, but the Urbanears Rålis can deliver studio-class music that even your neighbors can dance to without any auditory distortion or lossy degradation.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Jensen JSB-1000 Hi-Res Wireless Speaker with Chromecast

$104 $136
It's not a Google device, but with Chromecast built-in, the Jensen JSB-1000 Bluetooth speaker is a great way for Google Home users to stream audio content from Spotify, Pandora, Google Play, and more.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Sony SRS-XB12

$40 $60
This little pup has a bark that'd put any bite to shame, packed with Sony's innovative Extra Bass technology for air-quaking music without any of the heavy-duty equipment.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

JBL Go 2

$30 $40
If you aren't too prickly with sound quality and prefer a budget-friendly and portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Go 2 is definitely a great option, designed for portability wherever.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

JBL Charge 4

$130 $140
The JBL Charge 4 comes with JBL's seal of approval, ensuring that it won't disappoint when it comes to sound quality. It has a powerful bass and dual radiators to provide loud and crisp music 24/7.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$80 $150
If you want a little more from a Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XB32 has LED lights that flash in sync with your music. A 24-hour battery and IP67 dust/water resistance makes it rugged and portable.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

JBL Charge 3

$119 $149
A fan favorite among audiophiles, the JBL CHarge 3 isn't the latest model, but it still delivers and stands strong among the titans in the market with its powerful, high fidelity sound.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker during Black Friday

There are literally hundreds of Bluetooth speakers on sale for Black Friday — how do you know which one is right for you?  To make it easier, we’ve outlined our very best Bluetooth speakers for 2020. Our top pick for 2020 is the Marshall Emberton.  It’s got an amazing aesthetic, like a real little Marshall amplifier, and while it might be without some of the bells and whistles of other brands, its sound is pretty unbeatable. The fundamentals here excel: A 360-degree sound pattern with deep bass and a 20-hour battery life. It’s also the company’s smallest speaker to date. There’s also a nifty and helpful LED battery display and super-fast USB-C charging, so you can keep the party (or podcasts) going all day.

Fighting the Marshall Emberton for the top spot are Bluetooth speakers that prioritize price, sound quality, ruggedness, and portability. This last one can be a key for many of us on the go, and for that reason, we the small yet substantial the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, which has none of the small sound issues other mini speakers do. If you want something super affordable, look to the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini which offers some LED panache with its 360-degree sound, for less. On the other end of things, there’s the Bose Home Speaker 500, which comes at a premium price point (though less on Black Friday) because of its sound quality and support for multi-room audio and smart assistants. Finally, there’s the tough guy — the JBL Flip 5 — which is a durable speaker you can take with you anywhere; it’s not only waterproof, like our favorite durable speakers, but can really stand up to a beating.

Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: At Amazon, you’ll find discounts on everything from monster Marshall Bluetooth speakers (that look like amps) to the most robust, portable numbers from, JBL.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has jumped in early this year with discounted items from the best brands in Bluetooth Speakers, like Sony, Sonos, and Bose. And of course some tiny wonders from Ultimate Ears.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart refuses to be left out of the discount foofaraw, offering deals on every kind of Bluetooth Speaker from Harman Kardon, to Anker.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

