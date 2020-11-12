Best Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals 2020: Bose and JBL

With Black Friday still a few weeks away, there’s no shortage of phenomenal Black Friday Deals available right now. Retailers are trying to get on top of a supply chain that’s been knocked around by the pandemic and offering discounts on tech and appliances like Bluetooth speakers earlier than ever. All to your advantage. This can be the best time to score a new Bluetooth speaker from top brands, like JBL, Marshall, or Anker. Actually, now could be the very best time to buy; most of our favorite retailers, including Best Buy, are offering Black Friday Price Guarantees to customers if the price goes up between now and the holiday.

These Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals will be joined by all sorts of other deals like Black Friday laptop deals, and Black Friday tablet deals. And if it’s audio that’s on your mind, perhaps check out these Black Friday headphone deals or if you’re an Apple fan, these Black Friday AirPods deals. That said, you’ll want to shop now if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Delivery dates for items purchased now are already stretching to the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until late December and early 2021 will be the expected arrival time for treasured purchases. So make your plans for which Bluetooth speaker you want, and get on it!

Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker during Black Friday

There are literally hundreds of Bluetooth speakers on sale for Black Friday — how do you know which one is right for you? To make it easier, we’ve outlined our very best Bluetooth speakers for 2020. Our top pick for 2020 is the Marshall Emberton. It’s got an amazing aesthetic, like a real little Marshall amplifier, and while it might be without some of the bells and whistles of other brands, its sound is pretty unbeatable. The fundamentals here excel: A 360-degree sound pattern with deep bass and a 20-hour battery life. It’s also the company’s smallest speaker to date. There’s also a nifty and helpful LED battery display and super-fast USB-C charging, so you can keep the party (or podcasts) going all day.

Fighting the Marshall Emberton for the top spot are Bluetooth speakers that prioritize price, sound quality, ruggedness, and portability. This last one can be a key for many of us on the go, and for that reason, we the small yet substantial the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, which has none of the small sound issues other mini speakers do. If you want something super affordable, look to the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini which offers some LED panache with its 360-degree sound, for less. On the other end of things, there’s the Bose Home Speaker 500, which comes at a premium price point (though less on Black Friday) because of its sound quality and support for multi-room audio and smart assistants. Finally, there’s the tough guy — the JBL Flip 5 — which is a durable speaker you can take with you anywhere; it’s not only waterproof, like our favorite durable speakers, but can really stand up to a beating.

Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker sales

Amazon Black Friday: At Amazon, you'll find discounts on everything from monster Marshall Bluetooth speakers (that look like amps) to the most robust, portable numbers from, JBL.

Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has jumped in early this year with discounted items from the best brands in Bluetooth Speakers, like Sony, Sonos, and Bose. And of course some tiny wonders from Ultimate Ears.

Walmart Black Friday: Walmart refuses to be left out of the discount foofaraw, offering deals on every kind of Bluetooth Speaker from Harman Kardon, to Anker.

