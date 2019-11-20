If there’s one thing Black Friday and Cyber Monday have in common, it’s an abundance of cheap portable speakers — and Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 will be no different. So whether you’re after a Bluetooth speaker to spice up your trips to the beach, workout routines, or weekend chores, this spectacular shopping holiday is the time to pull the trigger.

But with so much on offer and speed of the essence, how can you possibly track down the best possible deal on the portable speaker you have set your sights on? That’s where we come in — we’re cataloging all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday portable speaker deals right here, so you don’t have to traipse through the depths of the internet to track them down.

Plus, we’ve called upon our crack team of in-house reviewers to give all the products featured the once-over to make sure they’re deserving of your hard-earned cash. As such, if you find a portable speaker listed here between now and when the festivities draw to a close on December 3, you can rest assured it’s the crème de la crème and can’t be found cheaper elsewhere.

Today’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday portable speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE — $70 ($110 off)

— ($110 off) JBL Charge 3 — $100 ($50 off)

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score a cracking deal on a portable speaker, though. If you’re heading off on vacation and need a Bluetooth speaker to set the tone for an hour in the sun or to fuel a Rocky-inspired cardio session, there are a couple of deals live now that are unlikely to be reduced further when the action kicks off.

What portable speaker deals to expect from Black Friday 2019

Black Friday has always been a hotbed for cheap Bluetooth speakers. Although, if history is to repeat itself (and there’s no reason it won’t), it’s the older models that will be subjected to the largest discounts as the retailers treat the shopping bonanza as their last chance to offload excess stock before we’re introduced to a host of new hardware at CES 2020 in January.

But that’s not to mean the deals aren’t worth taking advantage of. Portable speakers are a relatively stagnant product, in the sense that there’s only so much that can be done with them — unless you’re a tech fiend who has to have the latest and greatest each manufacturer has to offer, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with bagging a bargain on Black Friday 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the portable speakers we think will be discounted, based on what we saw reduced at earlier shopping events:

Anker Soundcore 2

Beats Pill Plus

Bose SoundLink Mini II

Bose SoundLink Revolve

JBL Flip 3

JBL Flip 4

JBL Link 20

Sonos Move

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

What portable speaker deals to expect from Cyber Monday 2019

Cyber Monday should be much the same as Black Friday, featuring a near-identical catalog of products. However, the savings won’t be quite as steep as they were on the Friday, if Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018 are any indication. At the end of the day, though, a discount is a discount, so best not look this gift horse in the mouth when the time finally comes.

How to choose a portable speaker

Portable speakers are as unique as the people who buy them, so it’s imperative you figure out the exact model you want (and possibly even an alternative as well) before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive. Fail to do to so, and you could just find yourself walking away empty-handed as you burned through the time trying to figure out which is the best suited to you.

Unfortunately, choosing a portable speaker isn’t easy. There are a number of things to consider, like how important durability is, whether you want a Bluetooth speaker that can cope with a quick dip in the pool, and if Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant could be of use. Not sure where to start your search? Take a look at our extensive list of the Best Bluetooth Speakers.

Follow this advice and you’ll have no trouble whatsoever snapping up a bargain portable speaker on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But fall into the trap of impulse purchasing, and you could be in for a nasty surprise when it arrives and it’s missing the crucial feature you had your heart set on — be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Sonos-style multi-room sharing.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too. To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter.

