Black Friday Foodsaver Deals on Amazon

Half the fun of holiday cooking is anticipating all of the delicious leftovers you’ll have. Of course, there’s always the added pressure of finishing everything before it spoils. Thankfully there’s Foodsaver — the unsung hero of the season. The company makes a number of fantastic products that are guaranteed to keep your food fresh. And wouldn’t you know it, Amazon is offering some hot Black Friday deals for a handful of their bestsellers!

FoodSaver Vacuum Seal Quick Marinator, 2.25 Quarts



Deal – $16 (original price – $26)

Think marinating your meats (or veggies) in minutes is impossible? Think again! FoodSaver’s Vacuum Seal Quick Marinator seals your food into the container, causing its pores to open and absorb the marinade much faster. As if that wasn’t enough, the Marinator can double as crush-free storage. It’s even BPA-free and resistant to both odors and stains. Best of all, the Marinator is easy to clean. The base is dishwasher safe (place in the top rack). However, you will need to hand wash the lid.

1-Quart Precut Vacuum Seal Bags with BPA-Free Multilayer Construction for Food Preservation, 44 Count



Deal – $12 (original price – $20)

Want to lock in freshness for your leftovers? Well then you should definitely pick up some of these vacuum seal bags. Their smart, multilayer design creates an airtight barrier around your food allowing it to retain flavor. And since they are BPA-free, these bags are safe for storing both raw and cooked foods in either your fridge or freezer. They can even be used for boiling and microwaving. Talk about multi-purpose!

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer V2244 System



Deal – $52 (original price – $80)

Extend the life of your food with the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer V2244! The system works by removing air from sealed containers, thus keeping food fresh for up to five times longer than ordinary storage methods. Its sleek design and compact size make it ideal for any kitchen.

FoodSaver V3240 Vacuum Sealing System with Starter Kit

Deal – $88 (original price – $104)

With this vacuum sealing system, you can save money and eliminate food waste. What a coup! Similar to the product mentioned above, the V3240 removes moisture and air from specially designed bags while sealing in flavor. So say goodbye to freezer burn and hello to extending the life of your food — for up to five times longer than lesser storage options!

