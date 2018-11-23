Share

There are a lot of great Black Friday deals that go unnoticed every year. With TVs, Apple Watches, and other big-ticket items receiving significant discounts from the largest retailers, it’s completely understandable that something like electric razors could fly under the radar. Popular brands like Braun, Phillips, and Wahl have all come forward with some pretty glorious savings. We’ve combed through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to bring you the best Black Friday electric razor deals we can find. Here are the 5 best discounts going on right now:

Best Deals on Men’s Electric Razors

If you’re hoping to snag a high-end cordless razor for less than $100 this Black Friday, this great deal from Walmart is about as good as it gets. Built to last, the Braun Series 7 is a powerful shaving experience that will turn any bearded fellow into an electric razor convert. This foil shaver comes with a clean and charge station as well as a carrying case for when you travel.

Normally priced at $290, this Black Friday razor deal drops the price to just $170, and an $80 mail-in rebate drops the price to just $90.

Philips is one of the most trusted brands in the shaving industry, and it’s not hard to see why. With a wide variety of high-quality electric razors at affordable prices, electric razors like this one are a hot commodity at any time of the year. If you’re hoping to snag a deep discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering some sweet savings on Philips Norelco shavers. This razor in particular comes with DualPrecision heads designed to handle both long and short hair. It also allows for shaving wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection.

Normally priced at $88, the Amazon Black Friday sale drops the price to just $60 for a limited time.

Not all razors are meant to shave your face all the way. If you, or whoever you’re buying a razor for, has a beautiful beard that just needs a quick trim from time to time, a beard trimmer is the way to go. The Wahl Clipper comes with various attachments for trimming a beard, touching up a ‘stache, or just getting rid of those pesky nose hairs. With long-lasting self-sharpening blades, this electric beard trimmer was made to last.

Normally priced at $70, these electric clippers are on sale for just $54 on Amazon after a $16 Black Friday discount.

Best Deals on Women’s Electric Razors

There are plenty of electric razors on the market for men, but if you’re on the hunt for a really good women’s razor, the search can be a little bit more difficult. Luckily, Walmart has an awesome deal on the Braun Silk razor going on right now. True to the name, this electric shaver is made to make shaving a silky smooth experience. It comes with attachments, a charging stand, and a helpful brush for applying shaving creams and gels to your skin.

Normally priced at $140, the Walmart Black Friday sale drops the price to just $90. However, you can also get a $40 mail-in rebate.

If you don’t want to blow your whole budget on an electric razor, Philips has an affordable option that doesn’t break the bank. The Philips SatinShave is a cordless hair removal tool with a trimmer. With an ergonomic design and multiflex head to allow for comfortable shaves around legs, knees, ankles, under arms, and the bikini area, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Normally priced at $60, the SatinShave is on sale for just $30 after a 50 percent Amazon Black Friday discount.

