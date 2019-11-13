Deals

These are all the best kitchen deals for Black Friday 2019

By

Once the chaos of Thanksgiving fades away, you won’t have time to rest — Black Friday will be here, and you don’t want to miss out on those savings. But even with the opportunity to save some big bucks, your kitchen is likely to be a mess from all the cooking (and eating!) you just did. If you’re looking to streamline things a bit, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to look for deals on kitchen appliances and products.

You might think the best discounts are in-store, and while there are sure to be some amazing doorbuster sales that make you consider braving the cold and the crowds, there will be just as many deals to be had online. Expect to see deals from major big-box stores like Walmart and Best Buy as well as discounts from hardware outlets like Home Depot and Lowe’s. Big-name brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more will have some of the lowest prices of the year for their products.

If you’re too busy trying to wrangle the relatives, just check Digital Trends. We’ll be trawling through the best deals and discounts to make sure you only see those that are worth your time. Just be prepared to jump on those deals when they show up because they won’t last for long.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen deals to expect

You can expect to see savings on quite a few different kitchen products, like the Amazon Basics microwave with Alexa built-in. Home Depot has also promised savings of up to 40% on a number of different kitchen appliances. Air fryers have become a hot ticket this year, which makes it likely that Walmart and Best Buy might offer discounts on them. You should also keep a lookout for discounts on older models of dishwashers and refrigerators.

The best kitchen deals going on right now

Brava Oven

If you don’t want to wait until the Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are several worthwhile deals going on right now that might be of interest. Amazon has featured several kitchen appliances in its Deal of the Day section in the lead-up to Black Friday, and while only Amazon knows what it will offer as a discount, keep your eyes peeled there. Amazon has also knocked down the price of Ninja pressure cookers and Instant Pots. You can also find discounted Ninja Coffee Bar systems at Walmart if you’re looking for a new way to brew that morning cup of joe.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$160 $180
Expires soon
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go.
Buy at Amazon
Jonathan Moroz's Pick

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

$64 $80
Expires soon
Instant Pot's sous vide helps you make restaurant-quality dishes at half the price with no clean-up needed.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$95 $150
Expires soon
The coveted Instant Pot is known for carrying out the functions of several cooking devices all-in-one. Right now, Amazon is discounting the Ultra 6-quart variant by a cool 30%.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White

$200 $332
Expires soon
Take your baking game to new heights by getting your hands on a stand mixer from the most trusted brand -- KitchenAid. The Classic Plus series is discounted at the moment by a hefty 40%.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6-Qt Pressure Cooker

$100 $150
Expires soon
Having the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi in your home is like owning eight kitchen appliances. Gear up without missing out on savings when you order from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray

$110 $130
Expires soon
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer. You can save $20 when you order on Amazon today.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K55/K45 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System (Black)

$103 $170
Expires soon
The Keurig K55 Elite Model is the upgraded version of the discontinued K45 that simplifies the whole process of making coffee. Save time, energy, and money when you get it from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer - Almond Cream

$280 $430
Expires soon
The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is a versatile appliance that will revolutionize the way you prepare your meals. Get it along with savings when you order from Amazon today.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$91 $139
Expires soon
Save time, energy, and counter space in your kitchen by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo 80. Order this best Instant Pot while Amazon has it on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$65 $100
Expires soon
This 6-Quart Instant Pot can empower any amateur cook to create chef-quality meals in less than an hour. With with multi-cooker, you can make soup, stew, rice and cook any meat to perfection.
Buy at Target

Breville-Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine

$260 $400
Expires soon
Sate your craving for black coffee or lattes while the high-quality Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine is selling for less on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $80
Expires soon
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. Amazon has a deal on this model that lets you have it for less.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker

$90
Expires soon
A snazzy multicooker in every sense of the word and the Instant Pot LUX80 could just be what’s missing from your Kitchen’s countertop.
Buy at Amazon

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

$32 $60
Expires soon
Low and slow is one of the best ways to cook, and using a literal slow cooker is the easiest way to pursue this perfection.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals for 2019

best black friday outdoor gear deals

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

best kodi add ons soundcloud mac lifestyle

Bose Portable Home Speaker review: Great sound, anywhere

Bose Portable Home Speaker

The best air fryers you can buy right now

Amazon drops massive deals on these Samsung smartwatches

samsung gear sport galaxy watch smartwatches amazon deal review hero 768x479 c

This Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is the best deal in streaming

disney bundle hulu and espn

Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

Amazon’s Sennheiser gaming headset deals save you as much as $131