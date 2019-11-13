These are all the best kitchen deals for Black Friday 2019

Once the chaos of Thanksgiving fades away, you won’t have time to rest — Black Friday will be here, and you don’t want to miss out on those savings. But even with the opportunity to save some big bucks, your kitchen is likely to be a mess from all the cooking (and eating!) you just did. If you’re looking to streamline things a bit, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to look for deals on kitchen appliances and products.
You might think the best discounts are in-store, and while there are sure to be some amazing doorbuster sales that make you consider braving the cold and the crowds, there will be just as many deals to be had online. Expect to see deals from major big-box stores like Walmart and Best Buy as well as discounts from hardware outlets like Home Depot and Lowe’s. Big-name brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more will have some of the lowest prices of the year for their products.
If you’re too busy trying to wrangle the relatives, just check Digital Trends. We’ll be trawling through the best deals and discounts to make sure you only see those that are worth your time. Just be prepared to jump on those deals when they show up because they won’t last for long.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen deals to expect
You can expect to see savings on quite a few different kitchen products, like the Amazon Basics microwave with Alexa built-in. Home Depot has also promised savings of up to 40% on a number of different kitchen appliances. Air fryers have become a hot ticket this year, which makes it likely that Walmart and Best Buy might offer discounts on them. You should also keep a lookout for discounts on older models of dishwashers and refrigerators.
The best kitchen deals going on right now
If you don’t want to wait until the Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are several worthwhile deals going on right now that might be of interest. Amazon has featured several kitchen appliances in its Deal of the Day section in the lead-up to Black Friday, and while only Amazon knows what it will offer as a discount, keep your eyes peeled there. Amazon has also knocked down the price of Ninja pressure cookers and Instant Pots. You can also find discounted Ninja Coffee Bar systems at Walmart if you’re looking for a new way to brew that morning cup of joe.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker$160 $180
Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator$64 $80
Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker$95 $150
KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White$200 $332
Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6-Qt Pressure Cooker$100 $150
Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray$110 $130
Keurig K55/K45 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System (Black)$103 $170
KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer - Almond Cream$280 $430
Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$91 $139
Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$65 $100
Breville-Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine$260 $400
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$60 $80
Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker$90
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$32 $60
