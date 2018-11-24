Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself or that someone special on your list this holiday season? After an October packed with fresh new device reveals from Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other major companies, now is the perfect time to head to the shops. There are plenty of good sales on MacBooks, gaming laptops, sleek and light Windows 2-in-1s, Surface devices, and more for Black Friday.
We checked out all best sales from all the major retailers, including BestBuy, the Microsoft Store, Walmart, B&H, and have compiled the hottest sales on laptops for you below. Simply read our brief descriptions, and scroll through and then click the “Buy Now” button on the laptop or 2-in-1 you’d like to buy. A new tab will open up and you’ll be sent to your retailer and product page to complete your purchase. We’ll update these deals, and keep you up to speed with all the freshest deals as the annual holiday shopping season progresses.
Best Laptop Deals
Chromebooks are traditional laptop computer alternatives with long battery life that run apps from the Google Store. For those who don’t need a full-on laptop, or simply like the idea of an ultra-light notebook, Chromebooks are the perfect solution.
Enjoy a $300 savings at Best Buy on the Google Pixelbook and get the most out of an extremely slim, handsome looking, and beautiful pixel-dense display. Three months of free YouTube TV included with purchase.
Fast start-up, built-in security, up to 11-hour battery life, compatible with apps from the Google Play store.
Get the Surface Go starting at $350 instead of $400. The deal covers the base Surface Go, with 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM. No keyboard or pen included.
Enjoy your games in style on a full HD display, and get the most out of your games with the powerful and VR-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card on board this laptop.
Bundle and save $300 on an Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. A Type Cover keyboard (usually a separate $160 purchase) is included.
Enjoy a $400 savings on this beast of a laptop, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB Memory, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.
Get the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop with 8GB Memory and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics for $200 off its usual price.
Looking to buy a Surface without breaking the bank? Save $360 on a Surface Pro 2017 bundle. Includes Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pro 2017 with an Intel Core M3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD.
Looking for an ultrabook that is stylish but not too big? The Razer Blade Stealth is for you. Enjoy the powerful 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD on board this device.
The HP Spectre x360 15-inch has a sleek, sharp profile that distinguishes itself from many competitors. We really enjoyed this 2-in-1 for its great keyboard, excellent processor performance, and its 4K display.
Get the Surface Pro 2017 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000. No keyboard or pen are included, but the deal accounts for a $330 savings.
The Razer Blade 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It comes with a 144Hz Full HD Thin Bezel display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8750H processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.