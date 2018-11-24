The PlayStation 4 recently celebrated its fifth birthday, but it’s still going strong with a smattering of excellent exclusive games and third party titles. There’s never been a better time to join the PlayStation community. Each year, Black Friday is loaded with great deals on consoles, games, and accessories. You’re sure to find steep discounts for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, as well as discounts for major 2018 releases and beloved games from recent years. Whether you’re shopping at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or Amazon, it won’t be hard to find PS4 products at prices that are far lower than the norm.

Articles to help you choose the best PS4 console PS4 Pro review PS4 Slim review

We’ve compiled the best PlayStation 4 deals in this article, which we will update throughout the day on Black Friday as availability changes. If you see a game or console you want, simply click the button, and you’ll be transported to the product page to make your purchase. It’s that simple at our one-stop-shop for all the best PS4 deals on Black Friday.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.