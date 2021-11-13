PlayStation 5 owners should always be on the lookout for opportunities to expand their gaming library, and that includes the upcoming Black Friday PS5 game deals. Retailers will be rolling out discounts on titles from different genres, and the best Black Friday PS5 game deals will focus on the most popular games from the console’s early days. We’re talking about the best PS5 games, including exclusives for the console and third-party blockbusters.

Some of the best Black Friday deals for gamers are already available, and if you already own the PlayStation 5, you should grab this chance to buy games and accessories for the console for cheap. If you don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up the best sources for discounts on PS5 games, as well as some of the best Black Friday gaming deals that you can shop right now — you have to hurry though, because these offers won’t last.

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals 2021

Marvel’s Avengers —

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla —

Deathloop —

Madden NFL 22 —

Far Cry 6 —

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart —

Marvel’s Avengers — $20, was $40

Why buy:

Tackle an original story

Upgrade the Avengers with new skills and gear

Up to four players can team up online

Spider-Man is coming as a playable character

Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix offers a unique take on the Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Miss Marvel. With an original character-driven story that’s both action-packed and emotional, players will be able to unlock skills and gear to assemble your ideal team of superheroes in a cinematic campaign that includes single-player and co-op missions. The narrative will be delivered over several expansions, so players will always have something to look forward to. Up to four players can play as a team online to tackle the game’s many challenges, and if you buy the game now, you’ll have it just in time for the arrival of Spider-Man as a playable character.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $30, was $60

Why buy:

Experience the Dark Ages of the 9th century

Lead raids as Eivor, a Viking warrior

Engage using the Vikings’ ruthless fighting style

Every choice you make matters

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, take on the role of Eivor on the quest to become a legendary Viking warrior, in a story that’s set in the 9th century. Raid your enemies, expand your settlement, and build political power, as you explore a Dark Age open world, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Engage in battle using the ruthless fighting style of the Vikings, with dual-wield weapons, cooperation with NPC allies, and an ever-expanding skill tree at your disposal. You’ll be shaping the growth of Eivor and your settlement with every choice that you make, as every decision becomes a factor in the story. The world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is more organic and varied compared to Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for a compelling action RPG.

Deathloop — $40, was $60

Why buy:

Navigate a mysterious time loop

Learn from each cycle and use that information to escape

Assassinate targets with unique weapons and abilities

Play as a rival assassin within the single-player campaign

Engage in a stylish and creative first-person shooter in Deathloop, where you take on the role of Colt, an assassin who’s stuck in a time loop on an island named Blackreef. The only chance to escape is by killing eight targets before the day ends and the cycle resets, but that’s easier said than done. You’ll have to learn from each loop, including new paths to take, new information to digest, and new weapons and abilities to master to support your assassinations. Meanwhile, a rival assassin, Julianna, is on your tail, aiming to take you down as well. The multiplayer experience is injected into the single-player campaign, as another player can control Julianna. Arkane Studios, the developer of Deathloop, took a lot of experimental swings with this game, and many of them pay off for a unique FPS experience on the PlayStation 5.

Madden NFL 22 — $50, was $70

Why buy:

Comprehensive Franchise mode

Use momentum to swing games in your favor

The crowd and environment affects the game’s atmosphere

Player A.I. dictated by real-world statistics

Take to the field in Madden NFL 22, where you can engage in Franchise mode as a player, coach, or owner. It’s recommended that you choose to become an owner though, so you have complete control over your team’s hiring decisions and player management. The football game also comes with the Dynamic Gameday feature, which impacts gameplay across every mode. There’s Gameday Momentum, which can swing the game in or out of your favor; Gameday Atmosphere, which takes into account the crowd and the environment; and Next Gen-Star Driven A.I., which uses the real-world statistics of players to drive their AI behavior in the game. Whether you’re playing alone or with a friend, Madden NFL 22 upgrades the football experience on the PlayStation 5, and it’s for everyone — newcomers and hardcore fans alike.

Far Cry 6 — $50, was $60

Why buy:

Giancarlo Esposito pulls off a great performance as Anton Castillo

Explore a sprawling open world on the island of Yara

Doesn’t feel repetitive

Less predictable compared to other open-world games

The latest entry in the long-running series, Far Cry 6 takes place on the island of Yara, where you play as a local named Dani Rojas who fights alongside a modern-day guerilla revolution that aims to overthrow Anton Castillo, the dictator that has been in power for several decades, played by the mesmerizing Giancarlo Esposito. There’s no shortage of jungles and beaches to explore, in addition to the city of Esperanza, as you plan your next move. The open-world game presents complex themes, in a story that’s accompanied by well-designed mechanics and missions that prevent it from feeling repetitive. Indulge yourself in Ubisoft’s remarkable creation — the living and breathing island of Yara — in a game that’s less predictable than its predecessors, which makes it all the more engaging.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $61, was $70

Why buy:

New entry in the popular 3D platformer series

Fun arsenal of guns and grenades

Maximizes PS5’s DualSense controller

For kids and kids at heart

If there’s a game that maximizes the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, it’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest entry in the Sony-owned 3D platformer series. The titular characters return for another adventure, where they have to stop the robotic Emperor Nefarious from conquering cross-dimensional worlds. There’s a lot of guns and grenades to try in the game, and players are incentivized to use them all instead of sticking to just one weapon. The haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology bring the PS5’s DualSense controller to life, as you feel the in-game actions in your hands. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart may look like it’s a game for kids, but even the most hardcore players will find it fun to blow things up with the title’s arsenal of creative weapons. You won’t know unless you try, so purchase this game now.

Should you shop Black Friday PS5 game deals now?

When you’re looking for PlayStation 5 games to purchase, you’ll already come across cheap prices from retailers as most of them have already started rolling out their best Black Friday PS5 game deals. If you see an offer that slashes the price of a video game that you want to purchase, you should take advantage of it as soon as you can, especially if it’s a popular title. That’s because if there’s high demand for that game, the supply might not be able to keep up with the demand, so if you want a physical copy, you’re going to have to hurry to finalize your purchase.

There’s a chance that the prices that you see from the best Black Friday PS5 game deals will go lower once Black Friday starts, but that’s not a sure thing, and even if they do, it will likely only be for a few more dollars. As such, you shouldn’t delay your purchases if your reason is to wait for bigger discounts. There’s no sense in waiting for lower prices that may not happen and opening yourself up to the risk of missing out on the stocks of the games that you want to purchase. If you see a deal that you like, you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations