This is the best Black Friday Ring doorbell deal we’ve found so far

Black Friday 2019 is underway, with deals on a wide variety of items — including Ring’s line of video doorbells. While just about every retailer has a Ring Doorbell sale for Black Friday, we think that Amazon’s deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 is by far the best.

Separately, the Video Doorbell 2 retails for $200 (although more recently, on sale regularly for $180 or so at most places), and the Echo Show 5 $90. With the package deal, you’re saving a total of $150 — it’s only $140! You can purchase the Video Doorbell by itself, but we honestly don’t know why you would. It’s like getting the Echo Show for almost 90% off.

Compared to the original Ring Video Doorbell, the most noticeable difference is in video quality. The Video Doorbell 2 captures images at 1080p HD, whereas the original could only capture video at 720p quality. Having tested both doorbells, we feel the vast improvement in picture quality alone makes the upgrade worthwhile.

The second-generation doorbell also switches out a built-in battery for a removable one, allowing you to swap out a dead battery quickly. One of the biggest annoyances of the original Ring doorbell is the need every 2-3 months or so to pull the entire doorbell off to charge it. We find the addition of the removable battery a welcome change.

With the addition of the Echo Show 5 to sweeten the deal, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 becomes so much more useful. Without it, you’ll need to use the Ring app to see who’s at the door and answer any doorbell rings. With an Echo video device and the Ring skill enabled, when the doorbell rings, you’ll be able to answer it and see who’s there from the Echo Show itself.

We have several Echo Shows here, including the Show 5. While the size does limit the sound capabilities a bit, our reviewers were surprised at how good the small speaker sounded, and how loud it was able to get. It’s the perfect bedside companion.

Ring devices aren’t the only things on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. For a full list, see our continuously updated list of the best deals from the online retailer.

