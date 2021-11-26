There are two great Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals out there right now, both of them impressive enough to make just about anyone want to incorporate a Ring Doorbell into their smart home setup. The go-to brand for video doorbells and home security, Ring devices are easy to install and bring a range of great features to any smart home setup. Best Buy is behind both of these great Black Friday deals, one of which includes a free Echo Dot with purchase, so read on for more details on these deals, and for some resources on which Ring Doorbell is right for your smart home.

Today’s best Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals

Ring WiFi Video Doorbell (w/free Echo Dot) — <strong>$42</strong>, was $60

Ring Video Doorbell — <strong>$80</strong>, was $100

Ring Video Doorbell Wired — $42, was $60 (+ free Echo Dot)

Why Buy:

1080p video and two-way talk

Night vision camera

WiFi connectivity

Free Echo Dot (a $40 value) with purchase

Ring Doorbells are extremely popular devices for the smart home, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired leads the way in simplicity and ease of use. WiFi connectivity allows it to connect to your home network and easily sync your doorbell with your smartphone or tablet, giving you full control of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired from anywhere your mobile devices go. WiFi connectivity also allows you to receive alerts, accept a live video feed from the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, and talk to your visitor from your smartphone or tablet. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired makes for easy installation, and even so, if it’s a process that often gives you trouble, have no fear in purchasing, as our How to install a Ring Video Doorbell guide is ready to work on the installation process with you.

In addition to its ease of use, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired delivers some great smart home tech features. It boasts a 1080p camera and two-way talk for interaction with people at your door, advanced motion detection, and real-time alerts sent straight to your smartphone, so you’ll always know if there’s a package arriving, if a friend has stopped by, or if there’s something taking place on your property that you need to be concerned about. If you need more details on how the Ring WiFi Doorbell integrates into your smart home, take a look at our How does Ring Video Doorbell work? guide. And if you’re ready to grab a new Ring Doorbell with the free Echo Dot that’s included with your purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, click on through to Best Buy now.

Ring Video Doorbell — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

1080p video and two-way-talk

Customizable motion zone settings

Mobile device connectivity

Runs on built-in, rechargeable battery

Like most Ring doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell brings a 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view and two-way talk to your smart home setup, allowing you to hear and speak to people at your front door from your phone or tablet. But a great added feature of the Ring Video Doorbell is customizable motion control settings, which allow you to set focus on the areas you most want to protect. The Ring Video Doorbell also offers great night vision features, keeping an eye on things for you even while you sleep.

It can seem like there’s a lot of crossover between Ring Doorbell models, and if you’re not sure which Ring Doorbell is right for you and your smart home setup, our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide will be a great resource for you. But one of the most favorable features of the Ring Video Doorbell is that it includes a built-in rechargeable battery. This will allow it to work even in power outages and can give you some peace of mind even amidst potential power outages, such as during bad weather. The Ring Video Doorbell provides real-time mobile notification when someone is at your door, and with a built-in battery backup, you can rest assured this functionality will carry on no matter what the forecast or misfortune. The Ring Video Doorbell is smart, secure, and with this Black Friday deal from Best Buy, more affordable than ever.

Should you shop these Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

The common belief is that a better deal always awaits on Cyber Monday, but we recommend buying your new Ring Doorbell now, as most Cyber Monday deals are deals that are simply repeated from Black Friday. Additionally, supply chain constraints and shipping delays can cause problems, and you don’t want to risk inventory running out before Cyber Monday even arrives.

Cancelation and returns are always a Black Friday option, so if you purchase a Ring Doorbell on Black Friday and are able to chase down a better deal come Cyber Monday, you can always cancel or return your earlier order. The best deal, though, is always the one that’s being offered right now, so don’t risk missing out later and grab your new Ring Doorbell now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations