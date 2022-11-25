Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum deals: Roomba, Roborock, Shark

It’s Black Friday, and we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals we can find, as we find them live. You’ll need to hurry, though: Like most Black Friday deals, the best offers on robot vacuums are in short supply. This is very much a first come, first served affair.

The Roomba robot vacuum lineup is known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular models available. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. It has the ability to dock itself automatically for recharging when its battery is low, and has many features that are often associated with more expensive robot vacuums. As you’ll find in many of the best Roomba robots, adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba going amidst you and your household objects, and it easily navigates around furniture, feet, and even pets. The Roomba 694 is even able to offer you personalized cleaning schedules base on your cleaning habits, and you can schedule it to clean up after you on a daily basis using the iRobot Home app.

Neato’s line of robot vacuums are great Roomba alternatives for a modest price. The Neato D9 has two large brushes, and impressive sucking power. Its flat face means the brushes can be larger and farther apart than they would be on a round robot vacuum, and it can run flat into a wall to really get into corners. It can run for over three hours without needing to recharge, which Neato estimates to be about 1,600 square feet of cleaning. It comes with a smart app, with features like Zones, which allow you to set up specific areas that you want the D9 to focus on every day. Its sensors use LIDAR lasers to detect its surroundings, so it works great in low light conditions, such as under chairs or during nights.

Roborock’s S7 is both a smart vacuum and mop, with some of the most intelligent navigation support on the market, plus sonic mopping technology — delivering 3,000 vibrations per minute. Sonic mopping uses the power of sound to clean unruly and sticky messes with ease. But you’ll also get an auto-lifting mop that keeps carpets and rugs from being soiled, multi-level mapping, app and voice controls with Alexa support, and much more. The vacuum has 2,500 pascals of powerful suction and cleans for up to 180 minutes on a single charge. It’s not just an impressive piece of machinery — it will help keep your house clean while you kick back and relax for a bit, maybe even catch up on your favorite shows. If you get the optional auto-empty dock, the large-capacity 3-liter dustbin in the dock allows it to continue cleaning unfettered for up to 60 days at a time.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ has a ton of smart features, including the ability to learn your home, and is even capable of cleaning up in-the-moment messes like crumbs under the kitchen table with a simple voice command. It’s able to learn the layout of your home and builds personal smart maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows, and know where to go when you give it a command to clean a certain area. The Roomba i7+ is also capable of recognizing patterns in your cleaning behaviors, and can recommend certain times of the day for vacuuming, or vacuuming certain rooms at certain times. This smart scheduling feature is nice for houses with kids or pets, as the Roomba i7+ can get to work regularly on little messes that occur throughout the day.

One of the best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals you can score is the iRobot Roomba S9+, as it’s bundled with the iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop. But the Roomba S9+ even stands alone as a great deal, and there’s a reason we consider it a nearly perfect robot. It features Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system and is able to produce 40 times the suction power of previous models. The Roomba S9+ also features Perfect Edge Technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush to optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. The S9+ is able to empty itself, and the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is able to hold up to 60 days’ worth of cleaning before needing to be emptied. It’s a top-notch robot vacuum option, and if you’re interested in how it stacks up against the competition, compare the Roomba S9+ in our Samsung Jet Bot AI+ vs. iRobot Roomba S9+ roundup.

