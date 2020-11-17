Best Black Friday Roku deals 2020: Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick

It has been a strange and difficult year, and many of us have spent more time at home than we usually would. If you’re in dire need of some home entertainment, the good news is that Black Friday deals have started early with many major retailers launching their biggest sales of the year a little earlier than usual. If you’re looking for a new Roku streaming device to watch Netflix, Hulu, or your other favorite streaming services, this is the ideal time with some fantastic Black Friday Roku deals out there.

There’s no harm in purchasing now either with key merchants offering price guarantees on just about everything, including Black Friday TV deals, that mean the price will stay the same through to the end of the month. In the unlikely case there are further price drops, both Best Buy and Walmart have offered to refund the difference on offers between now and November 28.

Best Black Friday Roku deals

How to choose a Roku during Black Friday

There are plenty of different Roku devices out there, with a Roku for every home and every budget, but this can make it confusing to know what’s best for you. As always, it’s important to know your budget before you go nuts and spend too much. We also recommend checking out our best streaming devices guide so you buy the best streamer for you.

If you simply want something that you can plug into your TV and get watching your favorite shows, something like the Roku Express is a good starting point, covering all the basics.

Alternatively, if you want 4K and HDR support then the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the one for you, providing a superior picture while still being highly portable and lightweight.

One thing to watch out for during the sale season is the Roku Ultra. It works like the Apple TV because it’s more than just a stick, offering a powerful processor, voice controls, and the ability to hook it up via Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection. There are currently two versions of the Ultra available with the Roku Ultra 2019 edition being the better value proposition as it’s older but the 2020 version offering Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth — something that’s worth keeping an eye out during the holiday sales.

Finally, there’s the Roku Streambar which works as a smart soundbar that provides Dolby Audio for your TV while also offering all the benefits that come with a soundbar. Effectively, it’s a two-in-one solution and sure to be a big hit with anyone looking for superior sound as well as streaming capabilities.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Roku TVs too if you need a new display. Brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and RCA all offer smart TVs with Roku built-in to them.

When to shop Black Friday Roku deals

If you’re in the market for a well-priced Roku product, the time to shop is now. Most major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales so there’s no need to wait around for the actual event. Delivery dates are already pushed back till the end of November so if you want to upgrade your TV setup before Christmas, you need to go buy it now. Don’t worry about the price — with Black Friday price guarantees in place you’ll be sure to find the best Black Friday Roku deals, at the lowest possible price.

One more thing to keep in mind if you do decide to wait is that the heavy demand for Roku products might run them out of stock very quickly. If that happens, we won’t see a significant restock before the end of the year. Don’t take that chance — shop these Black Friday Roku deals right now and get your holiday shopping done in time.

Should You Buy a Roku During Black Friday?

If you’ve been thinking about buying a Roku, you might be wondering when the best time to buy is. With so many retailers offering sales at different times, it can be tough to know when the best bargains can be found. But we have good news for you, as the Black Friday Roku deals mark the best prices you’re likely to find all year round. We’ve seen in previous years that Black Friday prices can’t be beat, so we recommend you go ahead and purchase now to take advantage of these hot deals while they’re still available.

Where to find the best Roku sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon often has excellent deals on Roku streaming devices and that’s definitely going to be the case during Black Friday.

: Amazon often has excellent deals on Roku streaming devices and that’s definitely going to be the case during Black Friday. Best Buy Black Friday : Buy now and Best Buy promises you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday, so there’s absolutely no risk in buying early.

: Buy now and Best Buy promises you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday, so there’s absolutely no risk in buying early. Target Black Friday : Target has a range of Roku products on offer including streaming sticks and the larger streaming media player and streambar.

: Target has a range of Roku products on offer including streaming sticks and the larger streaming media player and streambar. Walmart Black Friday: With a similar price guarantee to Best Buy, Walmart is highly likely to have big discounts on Roku devices.

