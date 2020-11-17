  1. Deals

Best Black Friday Roku deals 2020: Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick

By

It has been a strange and difficult year, and many of us have spent more time at home than we usually would. If you’re in dire need of some home entertainment, the good news is that Black Friday deals have started early with many major retailers launching their biggest sales of the year a little earlier than usual. If you’re looking for a new Roku streaming device to watch Netflix, Hulu, or your other favorite streaming services, this is the ideal time with some fantastic Black Friday Roku deals out there.

There’s no harm in purchasing now either with key merchants offering price guarantees on just about everything, including Black Friday TV deals, that mean the price will stay the same through to the end of the month. In the unlikely case there are further price drops, both Best Buy and Walmart have offered to refund the difference on offers between now and November 28.

Best Black Friday Roku deals
65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$1,300 $1,500
TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is one of the best Roku TVs around, packed with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, and other features to ensure you always get the most out of your content.
Roku Streaming Stick

$40 $50
Gain access to a slew of movies and TV shows with the classic Roku Streaming Stick. It's not the latest model in the catalog, but it's still plenty capable of providing you with everything Roku can.
Roku Express (2019)

$25 $30
Enjoy an enormous library of entertaining movies and TV shows and the push of a button with the Roku Express streaming device, perfect for any cinephile's endless movie night binge fests.
Roku Ultra (2018)

$92 $100
The Roku Ultra is quite pricey, but Amazon does have limited stock of a prior model that's essentially the same as this year's.
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$280 $480
Roku never fails when it comes to smart entertainment, and the 50-inch TCL 4-Series TV is proof of that. With a built-in Roku platform, movie nights will never be the same again.
40-inch RCA FHD Roku TV

$239 $279
For only the content that Roku has to deliver, the 40-inch RCA 1080p TV is all you need to enjoy everything Roku has to offer. It isn't the most advanced, but it gets the job done.
32-inch TCL 3-Series 720p Roku TV

$130 $200
If you're in the market for a simple TV that prioritizes quantity over quality, the 32-inch 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV is a great option for the budget-savvy viewer despite its 720p resolution.
JVC 32" Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV

$118 $150
Give your home cinema a solid upgrade with this JVC Smart TV. You can stream over 5,000 channels which make it perfect for anyone who wants to catch up on their favorite movies and shows.
75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$2,000 $2,200
The 75-inch variant of TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is the biggest and visually best option they've got in their catalog, packed with advanced HDR, surround sound, and world-class QLED technology.
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$280 $480
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$530 $581
For one of the most cinematic movie nights you'll ever have, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV comes jam-packed with everything that Roku has to offer, providing you with endless hours of entertainment.
43-inch Westinghouse FX FHD Roku TV

$190 $280
Get the most out of Roku's smart TV platform with a cheap Roku TV by Westinghouse. This 43-inch option is a great fit for any home theater and an even better fit for your budget.
How to choose a Roku during Black Friday

There are plenty of different Roku devices out there, with a Roku for every home and every budget, but this can make it confusing to know what’s best for you. As always, it’s important to know your budget before you go nuts and spend too much. We also recommend checking out our best streaming devices guide so you buy the best streamer for you.

If you simply want something that you can plug into your TV and get watching your favorite shows, something like the Roku Express is a good starting point, covering all the basics.

Alternatively, if you want 4K and HDR support then the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the one for you, providing a superior picture while still being highly portable and lightweight.

One thing to watch out for during the sale season is the Roku Ultra. It works like the Apple TV because it’s more than just a stick, offering a powerful processor, voice controls, and the ability to hook it up via Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection. There are currently two versions of the Ultra available with the Roku Ultra 2019 edition being the better value proposition as it’s older but the 2020 version offering Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth — something that’s worth keeping an eye out during the holiday sales.

Finally, there’s the Roku Streambar which works as a smart soundbar that provides Dolby Audio for your TV while also offering all the benefits that come with a soundbar. Effectively, it’s a two-in-one solution and sure to be a big hit with anyone looking for superior sound as well as streaming capabilities.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Roku TVs too if you need a new display. Brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and RCA all offer smart TVs with Roku built-in to them.

When to shop Black Friday Roku deals

If you’re in the market for a well-priced Roku product, the time to shop is now. Most major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales so there’s no need to wait around for the actual event. Delivery dates are already pushed back till the end of November so if you want to upgrade your TV setup before Christmas, you need to go buy it now. Don’t worry about the price — with Black Friday price guarantees in place you’ll be sure to find the best Black Friday Roku deals, at the lowest possible price.

One more thing to keep in mind if you do decide to wait is that the heavy demand for Roku products might run them out of stock very quickly. If that happens, we won’t see a significant restock before the end of the year. Don’t take that chance — shop these Black Friday Roku deals right now and get your holiday shopping done in time.

Should You Buy a Roku During Black Friday?

If you’ve been thinking about buying a Roku, you might be wondering when the best time to buy is. With so many retailers offering sales at different times, it can be tough to know when the best bargains can be found. But we have good news for you, as the Black Friday Roku deals mark the best prices you’re likely to find all year round. We’ve seen in previous years that Black Friday prices can’t be beat, so we recommend you go ahead and purchase now to take advantage of these hot deals while they’re still available.

Where to find the best Roku sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon often has excellent deals on Roku streaming devices and that’s definitely going to be the case during Black Friday.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Buy now and Best Buy promises you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday, so there’s absolutely no risk in buying early.
  • Target Black Friday: Target has a range of Roku products on offer including streaming sticks and the larger streaming media player and streambar.
  • Walmart Black Friday: With a similar price guarantee to Best Buy, Walmart is highly likely to have big discounts on Roku devices.
