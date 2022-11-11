Samsung Black Friday Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

Black Friday 2022 is going to be a great time to update the tech in your life, and why not go with a premier brand like Samsung? Samsung is a key figure in many tech spaces, including TVs, smartphones, monitors, and even Chromebooks. So if you’re looking for some Black Friday deals on products that are normally outside your budget, consider springing for a quality device from Samsung. We’ve gathered the best deals the tech giant has already made available, including discounts on OLED TVs, massive gaming monitors, and more. Samsung has already locked in many of these prices, officially labeling them Black Friday deals, so you can buy now without worrying that they’ll drop the price even more when November 25 actually rolls around.

Best Black Friday Samsung deals under $500

Samsung G5 Odyssey 32-inch curved gaming monitor — $240, was $400

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your gaming setup and save some money. If you recently bought a gaming PC or want to extend your gaming laptop’s screen onto a second monitor, then a 1080p gaming monitor with a good refresh rate is your bare minimum. The Samsung G5 gaming monitor is a great starting place. A curved screen will help you immerse yourself in the game, and at 1440p, it’ll be a beautiful world you’re immersing yourself in. This monitor also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you can kick your games up past 60fps and enjoy a smooth gaming experience. If you don’t need a display that beefy, check out our other Black Friday monitor deals. There are plenty of options already available.

Samsung 55-inch Class TU7000 4K TV — $380, was $400

Upgrading your home theater system? Black Friday TV deals make November your best time to purchase. Samsung is one of the premier TV manufacturers, and it’s discounting some of its most popular TVs. This 55-inch 4K TV is in the bottom range of Samsung’s offerings, but it does its job. You get 4K resolution on a smart TV, meaning you can stream the highest quality content available on Disney+ or Netflix without needing a streaming device like a Roku or Fire TV stick. It’s 2022, and a 4K TV is the new normal. If you’re looking for a cheap TV from a fantastic manufacturer, this is your best option.

Best Black Friday Samsung deals under $1,000

The Freestyle projector — $600, was $800

There are two major reasons to buy a projector instead of a TV: You can adjust the size of your screen easily, and you can hide it away when you don’t need it. Samsung designed The Freestyle projector to be a versatile machine that can fit a variety of needs. It’s great for re-creating a movie-theater-style experience in your home or backyard. Just point it at a wall and it will automatically detect the distance from the wall and the angle it’s set at, adjusting and focusing the picture for you. It’s not 4K, but it can project movies in 1080p, has 360-degree speakers, and has built-in smart TV tech and voice assistants. It’s a simple plug-and-play projector for a variety of situations.

Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV — $630, was $700

If you don’t want to shell out the cash for an OLED TV, your best option is QLED. The Samsung Q60A uses quantum dot technology to deliver crystal clear colors, displaying 100% of the standard HDR color gamut. This model has two different LED panels, one for warm colors and one for cool colors, so you’ll get great contrast when both darks and lights are displayed at the same time. Of course it’s a smart TV, and has a powerful processor to keep up with everything you stream.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — $649, was $999

Chromebooks aren’t just budget laptops anymore. Compared to most options in our Black Friday Chromebook deals, Samsung’s Chromebooks are fairly powerful computers that happen to run ChromeOS instead of a regular laptop operating system. This is a great option for students or casual users who need a computer for more than just streaming and web browsing but don’t mind working exclusively in apps. The Samsung Chromebook uses an Intel i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Where it really shines is its 4K AMOLED screen. If you’re watching or editing high-quality footage, you need a screen this beautiful. It should be mentioned that you only get the sale price if you have an eligible Samsung trade-in.

Samsung 50-inch Class Q80B QLED 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

This QLED has amazing color depth and contrast — it’s the next best thing before OLED. With multiple backlight panels, you’ll get a full range of colors without worrying about losing contrast. This model even includes a Real Depth enhancer, a process that determines what on screen is closest to the camera, then increases that contrast on that to mimic how humans focus on objects in real life. With the lights off and a nature program on, you might forget that you’re watching a screen.

Best Black Friday Samsung deals over $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $1,150, was $1,300

If you absolutely need the newest and boldest tech around, you’ve been itching to grab a new Samsung Galaxy phone since its release. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the completely tricked out model of Samsung’s newest smartphone. You can grab it for a significant discount during Black Friday if you have an eligible device to trade in. The biggest upgrade on the Ultra model is the addition of 108-megapixel lens and a 10x telephoto lens. The Ultra has four different lenses on the back, plus a 40MP front-facing camera. It’s also the largest of the three models, with a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. If you don’t have a Samsung phone to trade in, check out our other Black Friday phone deals for other affordable options.

Samsung G9 Odyssey 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor — 1,200, was $1,500

The Samsung G9 Odyssey is a monitor for die-hard gamers. It has a ridiculously wide screen, at over 45-inches from side to side, for when “ultrawide” isn’t wide enough. It’s the equivalent of running two QHD monitors side by side. It features a 1440p display, so you won’t be getting the full 4K experience, but you’ll be close. The G9 has a response time of 1ms, so you won’t experience any image lag. Combine that with its max refresh rate of 240Hz and you have an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Samsung 55-inch Class S95B OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $2,200

OLED TVs are the crème de la crème of home theater experiences. Nothing beats the colors and contrasts of a beautiful OLED TV, and Samsung is a leader in the space. Each pixel is self-lit, and there are 8.3 million of the little guys. That means you get crystal clear lines and colors without a full panel of LEDs washing anything out. The processor in the Class S95B is very powerful, so you get AI-powered 4K upscaling to all of your content. So even when you’re streaming a YouTube video from 2010, it will look better than you thought possible. On the outside, this is a slim, sleek machine that will be the centerpiece of any home theater.

