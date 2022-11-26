There are so many different subscription services out there now that if you subscribe to too many, your monthly bill can really add up. Thankfully Black Friday subscription deals are here, and that means it’s a great time to save some money on new services you’ve been eyeing. If you opt in to some new subscriptions now, you’ll at least get a few months at a lower rate, so you can figure out if it’s worth your money during the rest of the year. We’ve collected the best deals on subscription services for everything from audiobooks to fitness apps. Check it out!

Best Black Friday Subscription Deals

Future Personal Training — first month for $19

Have you been meaning to get to the gym, but just can’t seem to motivate yourself? Or maybe you are motivated, you just don’t know where to start. Sounds like you need a personal trainer. Well it’s 2022, that means technology is ready to bring one right into your home. Future is a personal trainer subscription service that helps customize your workout routine. Once you sign up, a real life personal trainer will help you design a fitness regiment that matches your goals. Then you complete that routine on your own time, and they are always just a message away if you need their help. You can even connect it to your Apple Watch and let your trainer view your results. You can grab your first month for only $19 right now, which is a massive price cut considering it’s usually $149 per month.

Hulu — $2 per month for one year

Hulu is the app you’ve known and loved for years. It has tons of awesome content on it, mostly from Fox and Disney. There are several ways of getting Hulu, including bundling it with Disney+, but if you just want the standard Hulu, this is the best way to grab it. Right now you can get a year of Hulu with ads for only $2 per month. This deal is only live this weekend. It bills all at once, so you’re basically getting a year of Hulu for $24. That’s a lot cheaper than the standard price of $8 per month, or $96 per year. Grab it today and start watching the best shows on Hulu.

Sling TV Blue — $20 for the first month

Sling TV is here to help you customize your cable plan. Back in the days of basic cable, we all wished we could pay a smaller monthly bill and just get the 10 channels we wanted, but instead we paid for 800 others that we never watched. Sling is the answer to that. Right now Sling Blue available for only $20 for your first month. It’ll be $35 per month after that, so the discount is a nice incentive to check out the service. Sling Blue is primarily focused on news and entertainment, and includes 41 channels. If think you might want a more sports-focused package, you should compare Sling Red vs Sling Blue.

Kindle Unlimited — 3 months for $1

Kindle Unlimited puts the library of Alexandria at your fingertips (or more accurately, the library of Alexa; get it?). It’s an Amazon service that lets you virtually check out up to 10 books at a time. There are well over a million books available, but it’s from a selection that Amazon has the rights to. That means a lot of them are indie or self published. You can also take advantage of magazine subscriptions, like Good Housekeeping and Women’s Health. You’ll need a Kindle, so make sure to check out the best Kindle Black Friday deals too.

Audible — 60% off for 4 months

Audible is a subscription service from Amazon that gives you access to practically every audiobook ever made. It’s not exactly a free library though. You get one free book per month, and you get discounts on most other purchases you make once you run out of credits. Right now you can get the service for $6 for your first four months. During that time you’ll get your free book every month, plus 30% off all other titles you buy. If you end up cancelling your subscription at any point, you get to keep all the books you bought and listen to them as many times as you want. They’re yours for life even without the subscription.

More Black Friday Subscription Deals

Live Last updated November 25, 2022 4:37 PM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations