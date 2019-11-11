The best Black Friday Xbox One deals so far: Consoles, games, and bundles

November is upon us, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday set to kick off at the end of the month, and this time of the year is the perfect time to stock up on some new gaming equipment. Whether you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, interested in upgrading your current Xbox One model or want to buy some new accessories for your system, November is ideal for you and your wallet as we head into the holiday season.

What to expect

We are expecting to see various Xbox One models and bundles available at discounted prices this year. With the Xbox One S serving as the entry-level Xbox One variant, we can expect the system to be heavily discounted in time for the holiday season. As far as controllers go, several Xbox One controllers are confirmed to see some decent price cuts, including some rare and limited edition controllers. Of course, Microsoft has its own first-party high-end controller in the form of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. In the past, however, the controller has rarely seen a price cut, but with the release of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, it would be no surprise if Microsoft decided to discount the first generation Elite controller for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It’s a toss-up in terms of which Xbox One games will receive discounts. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rising in popularity since its unveiling at this year’s E3, especially considering you can currently purchase six months of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of three. Although, it would not shocking if some of the newer titles, including Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, receive a small price slash for the occasion. Fortunately, we already have confirmation that Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition will be 50% for Black Friday.

As far as the Xbox One X goes, in the past, Microsoft rarely slashed the price for its powerful console. Fortunately, things will change this year, with Xbox Scarlett slated to launch during the 2020 holiday season, there’s a high probability that Microsoft will discount the Xbox One X system. Although, we are not expecting the discount to be steep; ideally, it would be great to see the console for $300 or under, but if the console was to receive a sound price reduction, Microsoft would likely reduce the price by at least $100.

Great deals we saw last year

Last year, the Xbox One S saw a significant price cut, with the console being available for under $200. Aside from that, there were not a lot of eye-catching deals. However, some blockbuster titles were spotted with a price reduction such as Forza Horizon 4 and State of Decay 2. Several color variations of the Xbox One’s controller were also on sale, including the gray and blue Xbox wireless controller for $50.

Xbox One deals going on now

Several retailers have started putting out some pre-Black Friday deals for Microsoft’s eighth-generation console. Specifically, Amazon is taking the lead on stellar Xbox One deals pre-Black Friday with numerous consoles and controllers available at competitive prices. Additionally, you can pick up the limited edition <em>Gears 5</em> Xbox One X bundle for $400 on Amazon.

You can count on saving money on a stock Xbox One or opt for something a bit higher in specs with the Xbox One X. There are also great deals on the Xbox One S, which falls somewhere right in the middle in terms of its capabilities.

