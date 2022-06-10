Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more.

With so many options to choose from, you’ve got two ways of checking out what’s going on. Either hit the button below and check out everything is on sale. Or, to help you out, we’ve picked out some of the best highlights of the Best Buy sale. Read on and we’ll take you through them all. There’s sure to be something here to appeal.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $89, was $139

One of the best Chromebook deals around, you can snap up a Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch HD Laptop for an incredibly low price. If you simply need to find a way to work on the move without spending a fortune, this is a good bet. It offers an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage for if you need to store some files on your system instead of on the cloud. Weighing just 2.42 pounds and measuring 0.67-thin, it’s an ideal Chromebook for taking out with you with all the essentials included.

Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV — $300, was $420

This Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV may not rival the best TVs around, but it’s ideal for placing in a kitchen, bedroom, or even the bathroom for some great TV viewing. That’s because besides offering a great 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support, it also has Fire TV built in so it’s a breeze to stream content through. Elsewhere, you also get Alexa support so you can use your voice to find shows rather than needing to type anything in. Wall mountable, it’ll easily fit anywhere in your home, too.

Sonos Move — $319, was $400

Weatherproof and drop-resistant, the Sonos Move is a powerful speaker that’s perfectly suited for providing perfect sound outdoors. It has surprisingly deep bass for its size along with offering a wide soundstage. Trueplay tuning means it can balance the sound appropriately for wherever you are, too. Alongside that is a plethora of useful features. These include built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support so you can speak to the speaker. Also, you get up to 10 hours of battery life, while the Sonos app makes it simple to use at all times.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $400, was $550

One of the best robot vacuum deals around right now, the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO comes from the makers of one of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO offers 10 times the power-lifting suction of its predecessor along with a premium 3-stage cleaning system so it never misses a beat. Thanks to the robot vacuum being smart, it learns your home and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room you want, or set up a schedule. With automatic dirt disposal also possible here, you don’t even have to worry about cleaning up after the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO as it can hold up to 60 days of cleanings. It’s a true timesaver in every sense of the word, while making your home cleaner.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is one of the better value Microsoft Surface deals around. For the money, you get a 12.4-inch Pixelsense touchscreen with a great ratio of 3:2. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory. You also have 128GB of SSD storage at your disposal, along with a great 13 hours of battery life. The lightest Surface laptop around, it weighs just 2.45 pounds so it’s a highly portable solution. It’s comfy to use, too, thanks to its full-size keyboard and large trackpad so you can get plenty of work done on the move.

Insignia 75-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $650, was $850

The best 75-inch TV deals are rarely as cheap as this Insignia 75-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV. You may be buying it for the massive 4K screen but it has more going for it than that. For instance, it also has DTS Studio Sound so it’s capable of producing more realistic sound than some other TVs. More practically, it has Alexa voice control support so you can easily search for shows with your voice instead of needing to use the remote. Fire TV is built in as well so it’s a breeze to find all your favorite streaming apps. With support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, you can also choose to hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver.

Asus TUF Gaming 17.3-inch Laptop — $750, was $999

If you’ve been checking out the best gaming laptop deals for a bargain, you’re going to like this Asus TUF Gaming 17.3-inch Laptop. From one of the best laptop brands, it offers everything you could need at this price point. That includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz so it’s capable of dealing with fast-moving action without motion blur issues. Paired up with that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which ensures you can play all the latest games. It’s everything you could need for gaming while on the move.

