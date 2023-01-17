Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.

Google Nest Hub — $60, was $100

The Google Nest Hub is a refreshing take on the smart display concept. Place it anywhere in your home and it’ll enrich what you can do. You could place it in your kitchen to listen to music, watch shows, or read up on recipe ideas. Alternatively, it’ll control all your smart lights and other smart devices so you could place it in your living room to be in charge at all times. It even has a neat Sunrise Alarm which will work perfectly in your bedroom. Besides those features, you can also ask it any question imaginable from the weather and news, right down to simply asking it to tell you a joke. It’s a great smart companion for your home.

Asus 14-inch laptop — $150, was $250

One of the cheapest laptop deals around, this Asus 14-inch laptop is ideal for anyone on a tight budget who still needs the portability of a laptop. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter means you’ll need to save most of your files to the cloud but that’s no problem at all when running Windows 11 in S Mode which offers plenty of cloud functionality. It also has up to 12 hours of battery life so it’ll last all day without a hitch.

HP 27-inch FreeSync Monitor — $170, was $270

One of the better monitor deals around, the HP 27-inch FreeSync Monitor is ideal for expanding your home office. Much of that is thanks to its 178 degrees ultra-wide viewing angles so you can see what’s going on from almost anywhere. 99% sRGB color gamut is great for color accuracy and reproduction while there’s AMD FreeSync technology for ensuring a smooth image even when fast-moving action is unfolding on screen. With two HDMI ports and a VGA port, you can hook pretty much anything up to it. Other useful features include integrated cable management and HP Eye Ease technology that provides an always-on blue light filter for better eye comfort.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $349, was $399

It’s not exactly commonplace still to see significant discounts on Apple Watch deals relating to the Apple Watch Series 8 so this is one to grab for Apple fans. The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around. It has seemingly everything you could need. That includes being able to take an ECG any time, measure your blood oxygen levels with its powerful sensor, as well as receive high and low heart rate notifications. A new temperature sensor also provides retrospective ovulation estimates. Besides that, there’s extensive workout and exercise tracking plus notifications from your phone and a whole host of other essential features. An always-on display means it looks great at all times too.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $450

It’s always great to see Dyson cordless vacuum deals thanks to it being a reliable name in the field. The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum is one of the best cordless vacuums out there. Engineered for homes with pets, it can easily remove dirt, allergens, and pet hair from around your home. A de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head is great for deep cleaning carpets and snagging long hair, with 99.99% of particles trapped. Up to 40 minutes of run time and the ability to convert it to a handheld vacuum makes it a true must-own.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $350, was $600

The Arlo Pro 4 is one of the best home security cameras money can buy. This bundle offers three Arlo Pro 4 cameras. In each case, you get two times the video resolution of HD plus the ability to zoom in up to 12 times while still enjoying picture-perfect detail. A wide, 160-degree diagonal view means you can see everywhere once you arrange these cameras well. Auto image correction reduces the fisheye effect while there’s also color night vision too. Hear and speak to any visitors via the 2-way audio or opt to unleash the integrated spotlight to scare unwelcome guests anyway. 100% wire-free and easy to set up via Wi-Fi, it’s great peace of mind for your household.

Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $480, was $510

Hisense often has great TV deals which is convenient as it’s also one of the best TV brands in this price point. Besides this TV having a sizeable display, it also has useful features like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to ensure its picture is better than competitors. You get more detail in the shadows along with more vibrant colors too. An auto low latency mode is perfect for gamers thanks to it smoothing out any risk of motion blur or input lag. There’s also a voice remote and Chromecast built-in for added convenience.

Google Pixel 7 — $499, was $599

Great phone deals are the perfect time to treat yourself to a new phone like the Google Pixel 7. Able to fully take advantage of Android as you’d expect from Google, the phone has some great features. Its Google Tensor G2 processor makes it faster and more efficient than before, with an advanced camera. The 50MP camera is backed up with great software which means you can take beautifully accurate photos and also great video courtesy of the Cinematic Blur feature. With a super sharp display, everything looks great. Other extras include Live Translate so you can easily interpret face-to-face conversations in 48 languages.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 — $700, was $900

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a useful gaming laptop for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The latter is a little on the small side but if you don’t mind only having a few games installed at once, you’re fine. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to ensure you can keep up with the latest games. A 15.6-inch display means you can always see what’s going on clearly. A subtle style backed up by a white backlit keyboard makes it perfect for that understated gamer aesthetic.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $900, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a stylish-looking laptop with a lot to love. It has an Intel Evo Core i5 processor under the hood along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its biggest selling point is its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen which means you can be more tactile with your work any time it suits you. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to use it all day long and beyond, proving super useful for anyone with a busy lifestyle. Throw in the glamorous style and it suits a creative type or student perfectly.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90K — $1,000, was $1,300

Sony knows how to make some of the best TVs making this Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90K a great investment. It looks fantastic thanks to its full array LED which gives you immersive detail and contrast. With precisely controlled backlighting, you get deep blacks, high peak brightness, and XR Contrast Booster 10 technology to provide real-life depth and detail. Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR helps upscale older content while ensuring you get the best visual experience at all times. That’s further boosted by XR Triluminos Pro which also upgrades the accuracy of colors. XR Motion Clarity means no risk of motion blur when watching fast-moving action while HDMI 2.1 ports make this the ideal TV to hook your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to. Whatever your plans, it’s going to look gorgeous on this TV.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,400, was $1,650

Gaming laptop deals season is a great time to save big on a new acquisition. With Asus heavily featuring among the best gaming laptops, you can be confident that you’re buying well when snapping up the Asus ROG Zephyrus. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor that’s paired up with 16GB of memory and a massive 1TB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, there’s an AMD Radeon RX6700S so you won’t have any trouble playing the latest games on it. Its smaller 14-inch screen means it’s highly portable while still offering a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure motion blur isn’t an issue. 500 nits of brightness mean you can even use it in bright sunlight without a problem. An intelligent cooling system also means extended sessions will run smoothly so it’s ideally suited for avid gamers.

