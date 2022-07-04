Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV — $290, was $400

Why Buy

Beautiful picture

DTS Studio Sound

Fire TV features

Smart features

Among the ongoing 4th of July TV deals is the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV, a TV that brings incredible value to your home theater setup. Despite its extraordinarily low price, it sacrifices nothing in terms of picture quality, as it brings the modern clarity of 4K resolution to your living room. It’s even has a feature called DTS Studio Sound, a premium audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio.

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV is also a Fire TV, which brings you access to thousands of shows. You can watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes via thousands of channels and apps. This includes access to streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, and many others.

Because it’s a smart TV, the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV brings other convenient features to your home theater. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and much more using just your voice. The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV also supports Apple AirPlay, allowing you to share videos, photos, music, and other media straight from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV — $500, was $650

Why Buy

DTS Studio Sound

Fire TV smart features

Voice controls

Versatile connectivity

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, you can’t say you’ve done so without first shopping the best 70-inch TV deals available. Right there alongside them is the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV, which pairs its impressive 4K picture with DTS Studio Sound, a premium audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with only two speakers. It expands the sense of space and ambience, immersing you more deeply into all of your favorite content.

The most convenient thing about the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV is its smart features. With its Fire TV features, you can watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels and apps. These include Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, and many others. Voice controls also come front and center with the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV, as Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily switch between inputs and find, launch, and control content.

With an array of versatile connection options, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV can also make a great centerpiece for a complicated home theater arrangement. Three HDMI ports allow you to connect components like Blu-ray players, video game consoles, speakers, and cable receivers. The TV also features a digital optical output, a USB port, a headphone jack, a coaxial jack, and an Ethernet port.

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum — $600, was $700

Why Buy

Dyson engineering

Strong suction

Made for larger homes

Long battery life

Dyson is one of the most popular names in cordless vacuums, as it’s well known for making quality, stylish products that make cleaning up around the house much more convenient than traditional vacuums. Alongside the Dyson V11 Outsize, its larger counterpart, the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum is designed to look good, as it features a legendary Dyson design. It’s also built to last, and built to get to work.

It includes a 14-cyclone concentric array that generates a tremendous amount of suction, and traps fine dust and dirt in the bin so the vacuum never loses suction. The high-torque cleaner head automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without having to change cleaner heads, and it even comes with a mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces.

The Dyson V11 cordless vacuum is made to accommodate larger homes, as it’s light, has a lot of suction power, and allows you to clean everywhere with a digital display. Despite the amazing power it’s about to bring in cleaning up your home, it still manages to reach up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The digital display shows a runtime countdown to the second, and displays maintenance alerts, giving you complete control while you clean the house.

Samsung StormWash 24-inch built-in dishwasher — $700, was $810

Why Buy

Powerful spray jets

Silent washes

Adjustable racks

Six control options

You can’t say you’ve made the most of the 4th of July kitchen appliance deals until you’ve checked out the dishwasher deals, and the Samsung StormWash built-in dishwasher is worth the consideration of any kitchen. It’s a powerful dishwasher that leaves the dishes clean every time, as it features rotating spray jets that clean at every angle and manage to get the tough-to-reach spots.

Despite its powerful cleaning capabilities, the Samsung StormWash dishwasher manages to do its work quietly, and offers silent washes for a quieter kitchen at just a 48dbA sound level. This will allow you to take relax quietly when dinner is over with, or be able to take in your evening binge-watching without it having to compete with the sound of the dishwasher.

The Samsung SmartWash also has a flexible third rack and an adjustable rack that easily adjusts to maximize space when you’re washing tall items, and it’s able to accommodate up to 15 place settings in a single load. It has six wash cycles and six control options, and an integrated panel makes it easy to select function with just a quick touch. The dishwasher’s Energy Star certification can also lower your energy bills, as well as your carbon footprint.

LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,100, was $1,300

Why Buy

OLED picture quality

Home cinema experience

Gameplay features

Smart features

If superior picture quality is what you’re after for your home theater, an OLED TV may just be what you’re looking for. Among the best OLED TV deals is the LG 55-inch C1 Series 4K smart TV. Its OLED panel brings your favorite content to life in over 8 million pixels, with each pixel able to turn on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect blacks, over a billion rich colors, and infinite contrast for a viewing experience few TVs are capable of producing.

In fact, the LG C1 is one of the better TVs for taking in movies and playing video games. It features Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, as well as Filmmaker Mode. All of these combine to create a breathtaking visual and audio experience that makes you feel like you’re in the movies. When it comes to gaming, Game Optimizer gives you easier access to your game settings, the latest HDMI connection allows for fast gaming speeds, and with low input lag and fast response times, you don’t have to worry about the fast-paced action of your gameplay breaking apart the picture as you play.

Smart features of the LG 55-inch C1 Series 4K smart TV include webOS 6.0. This provides a newly designed home screen that gives you easier access to your favorite content. It features the latest in entertainment, including Disney+ and the Apple TV app. A huge library of content and streaming services is right there at your fingertips, and Google Assistant and Alexa are both built into the TV for easy and convenient voice controls.

Whirlpool washer and dryer combo — $1,300, was $1,620

Why Buy

Package deal

Versatile washing options

Drying sensor technology

Efficient and affordable

There’s never a bad time to buy a new washer and dryer, particularly when you’re able to get them as a package deal. This washer and dryer combo includes a Whirlpool high-efficiency top load washer and a Whirlpool electric dryer with steam and moisture sensing. These make a great pairing for all of your laundry needs, with each appliance bringing versatility and efficiency to your laundry room.

The Whirlpool high-efficiency top loader offers a range of washing options to choose from. It has a presoak option and a deep water wash option, which gets more water to help break down loose dirt. This option lets you customize the water level, and quick wash cycles are great for smaller, lighter loads and can take as little as 30 minutes to run. This top load washer also has a built-in faucet and the industry-first 2-in-1 removable agitator that lets you customize any load to care for your clothes the way you want.

The Whirlpool electric dryer is a 7-cubic-foot dryer. Like its washer counterpart, it loads from the top. It has moisture-sensing technology that helps prevent overdrawing by automatically stopping the cycle when the load is dry. Wrinkle Shield keeps clothes tumbling for up to 2.5 hours after the cycle ends, and a Steam Refresh cycle releases wrinkles using water and heat to get clothes ready to wear without have to rewash.

LG 23-cubic-foot French door refrigerator — $2,250, was $2,500

Why Buy

Counter-depth design

Double freezer drawers

Smart cooling system

Energy-saving technology

Best Buy’s 4th of July sale is rife with refrigerator deals, with one of the best being this LG French door refrigerator. It features a counter-depth design for a perfect fit in your kitchen. Its sharp design gives it a built-in look within your kitchen, and with its slightly shallower depth, it will stand flush with your countertop and create a modern, sleek look.

The LG refrigerator has double freezer drawers, a nice feature for families, giving you easy, organized access to the things you need more frequently in the top drawer, and items you need less frequently in the bottom drawer for ample convenience. The smart cooling system is designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator, so produce can stay fresh up to twice as long and the right foods can always see the right temperatures.

In addition to the money the LG French door refrigerator will save you on its sale price, it can also lower your energy bills. It’s Energy Star qualified, and it exceeds federal energy standards. It’s also a refrigerator you can feel comfortable investing in, as SmartDiagnosis helps a service center diagnose problems should there be any, and LG backs the motor with a 10-year warranty.

