Best Buy Be-At-Home Essentials: Asus ImagineBook, Instant Pot, Roomba 675

Best Buy is restructuring how it does business, urging customers to shop online rather than in its brick-and-mortar stores, and beefing up its store pickup and reorganizing its online store. One of these changes is a new initiative called ‘Be-At-Home Essentials,’ a section of the retailer’s website that’s home to all the essentials needed to work and keep fit from home.

This new section of Best Buy’s website focuses on items that make extended stays and working from home more bearable. There are five sections overall: Home Office, Home Cleaning and Care, Health Monitoring, Home Gyms, and Countertop Kitchen Appliances. Below, we’ve highlighted some discounted products that we see as great additions to any household.

14-inch Asus ImagineBook — $300, was $500

The Asus ImagineBook doesn’t set any land-speed records for its feature set, but it certainly has enough features to support work from home for most of us. With a 14-inch screen, the ImagineBook features a 1.1GHz Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, the latter of which helps make up for its spartan processor and memory power. Normally a $500 laptop, the ImagineBook is currently on sale for just $300.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi — $130, was $150

We’ll be spending a lot of time inside these next couple of weeks, so a kitchen appliance like the Instant Pot makes a good deal of sense to recommend. This particular model is the six-quart model, but it also includes Wi-Fi connectivity to boot. With this connectivity, you can remotely monitor its operation, and a companion app provides more than 1,000 preprogrammed recipes for easier cooking. Normally $150, Best Buy has this model on sale for $130.

NordicTrack GX 4.7 R Exercise Bike — $380, was $500



One big favor you can do for yourself to stay healthy over the next weeks and months is to get sufficient exercise. With gyms closed all but nationwide, you’ll have to do it at home. We’d recommend the NordicTrack GX 4.7 R Exercise Bike, as it’s packed with all kinds of features to do just that. One of its neatest features is iFit connectivity, which is like having a personal trainer in your home. Normally $499, the NordicTrack GX 4.7 is marked down to just $379 right now.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $270, was $300

You’re going to have a whole lot to worry about at home these next couple of weeks, and there’s plenty to do. Why not delegate housecleaning to a robot? The iRobot Roomba 675 is one of the company’s entry-level robots, and features Wi-Fi connectivity allowing you to control it via the iRobot app or through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Normally $300, the Roomba 675 is on sale for $270.

