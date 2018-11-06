Digital Trends
Best Buy offers 40 percent off on select top appliances for Black Friday

Black Friday has turned into a month-long event of shopping and savings with retailers offering discounts starting early November. One of the largest electronic retailers, Best Buy, is dropping prices on major home appliances and offering $50 Best Buy gift cards with your purchase. Until November 29, find markdowns up to 40 percent off and when you buy two or more appliances totaling $999 or more, you can add a free $50 gift card to your cart, for your next purchase.

We’ve selected some top deals to choose from below.

Best Buy Black Friday Appliance Deals

If you’re looking to pick up some deeply discounted Best Buy Appliances this Black Friday, the deals have already begun.

Product availability may vary by store.

Samsung – 5.0 Cu. Ft. 11-Cycle High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer – White

best top load washer wa52m7750aw samsung 27 52 cu ft activewash steam white 1

We selected this Samsung washing machine model as one of our top washers. It can handle loads that are large enough to enable you to wash your entire family’s laundry quickly and efficiently. There are 11 wash cycles to choose from, including bedding, deep wash, and active wear.

It’s normally priced at $810 but you can save $210 and get it now for just $600, which is a great value for a quality washer that includes all the essential functions.

Samsung – 7.5 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Gas Dryer with Steam – White

best buy black friday appliance deals samsung dv45k6200gw

If you’re looking for the best dryer for an affordable price this Samsung machine is easy to use and its size lets it handle double loads. It uses a reduced amount of energy thanks to its Eco Dry feature, which also means more savings for you. This gas-based dryer also includes a steam cycle that reduces wrinkles so you can trust your clothes to be smooth and ready to wear when you take it out.

Originally priced at $990, you can save $240 and purchase this dryer for $750 which is a great deal if you’re looking for a dryer under $1,000.

Maytag – 2.0 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave – Stainless steel

Maytag Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Maytag

This Maytag product is one of our favorite microwaves on the market right now. The over-the-counter range microwave won’t be taking up precious space on your countertop and has plenty of room for oversized dishes. And with an inside rack that allows you to stack plates on top of each other, it will let you cook a lot of food at once.

You can save $80 now and grab this device for just $300.

GE – 24-inch Top Hidden Control Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub – Slate

best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body

One of our choice of best overall dishwashers is the GE GDT655SMJES, now on sale for a discount price of $500. Some of its great features include bottle jets in the top rack, made to clean the inside of tall items. It also has separate wash zones, so you can clean just the top or bottom rack when you don’t have a full load.

Its set price is $810 but you can save $310 now for a dishwasher that has great special features that your kitchen needs.

Samsung – 23 cu. ft. Counter-depth 4-Door Refrigerator with Cool Select Plus

best refrigerators samsung rf23j9011sr 4 door flex

The Samsung RF23J9011SR 4-door fridge is one of our select favorite fridges for customization. This fridge’s major feature is the FlexZone which provides the ability to switch between cooling and freezing to maximize fresh food storage space. You can select compartment function both as a freezer and a fridge.

Its fingerprint resistant stainless steel is also an attractive feature. While more on the expensive side, you can get it now for $2,300 which is a sweet $800 saving to its normal price of $3,100.

