Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021: Deals you can shop today

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are continuing to look pretty sweet with some amazing offers going on right now. Amongst the deals, we’ve seen some fantastic discounts on Chromebooks, 4K TVs, the best laptops, headphones, and even the iPad Pro. Whatever you’re looking for, the best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy have got you covered with some deep discounts to enjoy. Read on while we guide you through some of the highlights.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch — $119, was $219

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Insignia 58-inch F30 4K TV — $350, was $580

Hisense 70-inch 4K TV — $550, was $850

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $750, was $900

Why buy:

Alexa voice controls

4K support

Dolby Atmos audio

Easy to use

Sure, a discount on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K might not be as significant as the Fire TV 4K Max Cyber Monday deal also going on but it’s still pretty sweet for those looking to stream better. For a low price, you get all the advantages of 4K streaming meaning you can watch your favorite shows and movies at ultra HD definitions. Alongside that, it’s packed with other features too.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also offers home theater-style audio courtesy of Dolby Atmos support so everything sounds exceptional. In addition, you can control what you’re doing with your voice thanks to the Alexa voice remote controls that mean you can easily control power, volume, and find your favorite shows with your voice. Everything about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is simple and intuitive to use so the whole family can figure things out.

It’s also really easy to set up, simply plugging into the back of your TV. By doing so, you also gain useful features like the ability to control your smart home, dim lights, check the weather, stream music, and everything else you’d expect from Alexa. It’s a really useful way to improve your living room setup.

Why buy:

Lightweight design

Perfect for students on a budget

Convenience of ChromeOS

Good battery life

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are always pretty sweet, and this Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch is one of the best at $100 off. Offering much of what you would expect from the best Chromebooks, it’s sure to delight those on a budget.

It offers an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage space. The latter is low because the thinking is that you do the majority of your work on the cloud via Google apps giving you plenty of portability. With an 11.6-inch screen, you’ve got just the right amount of room to work while on the move with the benefit of a lightweight design that’s easy to toss into your bag between commutes. Up to 10 hours of battery life means it’ll last you all day long too without a problem.

Measuring just 0.71-inch, there’s still enough room for a built-in media reader which is useful if you love to take photos frequently. Weighing just 2.42 pounds is super convenient too, plus there’s a built-in HD webcam. The system has everything you could need at this price.

Why buy:

Fantastic noise cancelling features

Great audio quality

Reliable battery life

Extensive controls and tweaks

Summing up the best of the Cyber Monday headphone deals, this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal is simply fantastic. Some of the best headphones anywhere, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a dream to use. With truly exceptional sound quality and features, they’re ideal for the dedicated audiophile.

One of the highlights is its Acoustic Noise Cancelling feature that cancels out noise for you, allowing you to focus on what you’re listening to. Alongside that, it also has an aware mode for those times when you do need to home in on what’s going on around you. It’s just as crisp when taking calls too with improved voice pickup and the ability to filter out environmental sounds.

Other features besides the exceptional audio quality include the ability to customize things extensively. This comes courtesy of the Bose Music app which makes it easy to get things just how you like them. A great battery life of 24 hours with a 15-minute quick charge giving back three hours is useful too.

Why buy:

Large screen at a good price

Fire TV functionality

Alexa voice controls

HDMI eARC socket

When looking for one of the best 4K TVs, the Insignia 58-inch Class F30 4K TV might not be your first choice but when available at such a great price as part of the Cyber Monday TV deals, it’s instantly appealing. Besides offering a substantial 58-inch display, it has plenty of other useful features too.

This includes an Alexa voice control so you can control all your entertainment with your voice, as well as much more. Whether you’re searching across apps, switching inputs, or simply launching new content, you can do so via your voice. The TV has all the advantages of Fire TV built into it so there’s extensive app support including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and much more.

Besides the smart TV functionality, this Insignia 4K TV also offers DTS Studio Sound, plus HDMI eARC support making it far easier to hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver.

Why buy:

Huge screen

Dependable TV brand

Android OS is very intuitive

Game mode

From one of the best TV brands, the Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is a reliable option for anyone on a budget who still wants an impressive 70-inch screen for less. Besides the fantastic resolution we all expect from a 4K screen, it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get better colors and deeper blacks no matter what you’re watching.

To make things even better, it also has an auto low latency mode that’s ideal for gamers. By enabling it, you get lower input lag meaning a smoother picture and better response times too. It’s ideal for some big-screen gaming time.

Other features include Android TV support which is one of the best operating systems for a TV right now. You can customize it extensively so it’s easy to find your favorite apps, shows, and movies at the touch of a button. There’s always Google Assistant voice support too if you’d prefer to use your voice to control things. Chromecast is built into the TV as well so it’s simple to stream content across from your smartphone or tablet. It’s the ideal TV to have in your living room.

Why buy:

Great battery life

2-in-1 system for maximum flexibility

Ultra-thin design

Speedy performance

Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday deals look pretty appealing right now with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 the highlight of the deals. Offering much of what you could need from a versatile 2-in-1 system, it’s a great choice from the many Cyber Monday laptop deals going on at the moment.

For the money, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a 13.5-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen means you can use it as a tablet as well as a laptop enabling you to be more tactile and hands-on. It’s portable too being easy to slip into your bag as and when needed thanks to its ultra-thin design. With all-day battery life, you won’t have to worry about recharging too often but the highlight is its fast charging functionality. Impressively, it takes just an hour to charge back up to 80%.

Other features include being able to boot up in lightning-fast time plus a great 720p HD camera and dual far-field studio mics that do a great job of providing crisp call quality. It’s an ideal laptop for a modern world that requires plenty of adaptability.

Why Buy:

Fantastic performance

Great Liquid Retina display

Extensive camera features

Highly portable

One of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals out there, the 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best iPads out there right now. Offering powerful performance, a great display, and plenty of features, it’s a great investment.

At its heart is an A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine. It might not be the fastest processor for tablets anymore but it’s still pretty impressive. Alongside that is an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Together, that means some terrific imagery at all times. It also has a great set of cameras with a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and lidar scanner. There’s also 7MP TrueDepth front camera too for video calls and selfies.

Elsewhere, you also benefit from four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones. There’s Face ID for secure authentication, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. It even supports the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Should you shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals now?

With the popularity of Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, there’s a significant chance that the products that you want to buy during the shopping holiday will get sold out quickly. If that happens, and you’re placed on backorder, the item might not arrive in time for the holidays.

The discounts that Best Buy will offer throughout Cyber Week may be bigger than what you can avail today, but most likely not by much. There’s no sense in waiting for potential savings of a few dollars when you’re opening yourself to the risk of not being able to purchase the stuff that you want because they’re sold out. If you see a deal that you like in the Best Buy Cyber Monday deals now, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize the purchase.

