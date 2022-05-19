Best Buy Deals: Save on Gaming PCs, TVs and more today

Best Buy is one of the two big brick-and-mortar retailers that sell pretty much a little bit of everything. If you have a rewards program or gift card with Best Buy, then you’re likely looking for some specific deals with that retailer, which makes it a good thing that they carry something for everybody. To that end, we’ve collected some of the best Best Buy deals; whether you’re looking for a computer or an appliance, these are the best deals you’re going to find.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer — $40, was $60

Why Buy

Can prepare up to 3.6 pounds of food

Dishwasher safe

1500w provides a lot of power

Automatic shutoff

Traditional oil fryers can be very unhealthy, and for those who have issues with things like cholesterol, it can create a big health issue down the line. Of course, it’s hard to let go of fried food, especially if you’ve grown accustomed to them, which is why air fryers like the Bella Pro Series are a good alternative. Granted, it’s not going to be the same level or type of taste as deep frying something, but it will get close enough to taste good while providing you with the health benefit of not using as much oil.

For the Bella Pro Series, it has a 4-quart capacity, meaning you can put up to 3.6 pounds of food in there, which is perfect if you’re only cooking for one or two people; plus, it helps keep the price down. The 1500w power that it provides is also impressive for something relatively small, meaning that it can get to pretty high temperatures quickly and give a really good roast to your food. What helps is the high-power circulating fan inside helps get that hot air all around whatever you’re cooking, so you get a nice and even cook each time you take something out, which always helps with taste.

You can also manually adjust the temperature between 175-400 degrees to get the cooking just right for whatever is inside, plus you have an up to 60-minute timer on it, after which the device automatically shuts off and gives you an audible and visible warning. It’s certainly a nice safety feature, especially if you’re cooking other stuff in the kitchen and aren’t specifically focusing on it. Also, we appreciate that it’s easy to clean, with the internal basket being dishwasher safe, making it much easier to maintain and take care of. Finally, it’s also pretty nice to look at, which is always a plus when you need to leave your appliances out on the counter.

Of course, if you want something a little bit different, we have some other great air fryer deals for you to look at.

55-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV — $350, was $470

Why Buy

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

4K Resolution

Low Latency Game Mode

Tiny Bezel

While big-screen TVs are great, one thing that they can suffer from as they get bigger has a lower pixel density due to their large size. Thankfully, 4K TVs are pretty common, and for 55-inch TV like this C350 series one from Toshiba, the pixel density goes back up to a number that gives you a crisp and clear picture. Not only that, but given that Toshiba is a pretty well-known company in the TV industry, you’re going to get some excellent build quality and features as well.

For example, the C350 Series comes with both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which gives you a ton of contrast and deep colors — hard to find in other TVs without both of these HDR options. Combined with that is Toshibas Regza Engine, which also helps produce excellent images and adds its processing power to any video coming in to make it really top-notch quality. It also uses DTS Virtual: X, which is an advanced audio post-processing technology that creates a deeper soundscape and is great for those who are audiophiles or who like better audio in general.

As for convenience features, the C350 series has quite a few of them, especially since it’s built on the FireTV platform, which gives access to many channels, streams, live television, and of course, Amazon’s library if you have access to it. The remote also has a mic that allows you to ask Alexa to do things directly, which is a nice little addition, and for those who run iPhones, it supports Apple AirPlay, another nice feature you don’t see on a lot of smart TVs. For gamers, there’s an auto low latency game mode that can help with responsiveness when playing on a console, so you can even get some gaming done with this TV.

HP 15.6 Laptop — $420, was $550

Why Buy

Great value for the price

Lightweight and easy to carry around

Up to nine hours of battery life

Nice and responsive keyboard

A lot of noise is made these days about gaming laptops, or laptops that can game in general, but for a lot of people, having a laptop that can get them online is good for work or study and can do a bit of entertainment is more than enough. That’s where this laptop from HP comes in, being relatively small and light, making it easy to carry. Yet it still packs a lot of great specs under the hood for you to work with. Granted, you won’t get a ton of gaming out of it, but as a general-use laptop, it’s pretty excellent for costing less than $500.

For starters, it has a 15.6-inch screen, making it great for watching movies and productivity work where you might need to have several windows open simultaneously. While it’s only FHD, which honestly is fine enough for what it is, it does use IPS panel technology, meaning you’re going to get some nice colors and contrast out of it, something you don’t often see at this price range. It also has Wi-Fi 5 for fast speeds and Bluetooth 4.2 for any peripherals you’d like to use. The keyboard is also pretty nice to type on, although the non-centrally aligned mousepad might not be ideal for left-handed users.

As for the internal specs, they’re great for the price, with the main seller here being the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, which is a middle-to-top level CPU and makes a big difference in everything from productivity software to streaming shows. It’s also not so powerful that it draws a ton of battery life, which is why this laptop can get up to nine hours or so of battery life, something people who are often on the move will find useful. As for graphics, they’re being run by an integrated AMD Radeon card, which isn’t really made for gaming, although you might get away with indie games or older games in general, just not at the highest settings. As for RAM, you get an above-average 12GBs and 256GBs of storage, which might be helped by picking up one of our external hard drive deals. That being said, if you want something a little bit different, we have some other excellent laptop deals for you to look at.

70-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $500, was $650

Why Buy

70-inch screen

DTS sound

HDMI ARC

Fire TV

While 55-inch TVs are great, if you really want to upgrade your home theatre, then going for a massive 70-inch TV is probably the way to go. Lucky for you, Insignia has a great TV in the entry, and it’s reasonably priced. Much like the one from Toshiba, it’s based on the Fire TV platform, which means that you have access to tons of media, from Hulu to Disney+, as well as Amazon’s library of shows and movies. As such, any film or show lover will appreciate this massive TV in their living room.

In terms of image quality, the F30 series is both 4K and has HDR 10, one of the better HDR standards out there, giving you some excellent contrast and colors even at such a massive screen size. This is further helped by the LED-backlit screen, which helps with overall brightness and also helps to make colors pop out more than you’re likely to than your average TV of this size. Another great feature is the support for HDMI ARC technology. If you aren’t familiar with it, it essentially allows you to pass high-end audio through the HDMI to a sound system, such as a soundbar, helping you decrease the amount of clutter that usually exists behind the screen.

Speaking of audio, it also uses DTS Studio Sound, a sort of post-processing tech that helps enhance sound and make it better, regardless of the source. Also, much like the Toshiba, the remote control has a microphone that allows you to directly ask Alexa for channels, shows, or anything else, which is a nice convenience feature. It also supports Apple AirPlay for iPhone uses, another big plus, and has Wi-Fi if you want to connect your TV wirelessly.

ASUS ROG Gaming PC — $1,100, was $1,400

Why Buy

GeForce RTX 3060

Great value for specs

1.5TBs of storage

Aesthetically pleasing case

While many people who’ve had PCs for years tend to make a big deal about building their own PCs, if you’re not comfortable building one from scratch, then going with a pre-built is fine and definitely better than struggling or feeling anxious about putting one together. Thankfully, ASUS, one of the biggest names in the PC gaming space, has an excellent pre-built up on offer: its Asus ROG gaming desktop with some respectable specs and a pretty good price to boot.

Probably the big headliner and what you’re mainly looking for is the GPU. It has an RTX 3060, which is roughly the sixth or seventh best card in Nvidia’s lineup right now, so you’re getting a pretty powerful GPU, all things considered. It should be able to handle something along the lines of 1K or 2K at 144Hz pretty reasonably on mid-to-high settings, and we have found a few gaming monitor deals that should fit that, although we don’t suggest going 4K with an RTX 3060. As for the CPU, it’s an 11th Gen Intel i7-11700F, a higher-end CPU that should absolutely handle simulation and strategy games pretty handily and other CPU-intensive tasks such as audio editing.

For the other specs, you get a surprisingly large amount of storage with a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, which isn’t something you tend to see with pre-built, so this already elevates the value of the deal. As for RAM, you also get a pretty excellent 16GBs, which is starting to become the minimum recommended for higher-end gaming builds like this one. It’s also nice since we don’t often see that with pre-builts. We’ll also add that the deal comes with both a keyboard and mouse, so you don’t have to go out and buy our own, and with our monitor deal from above, that constitutes a near-complete setup; you’ll only need a pair of headsets or speakers for audio, the former of which you probably have, but if not, there are some excellent gaming headset deals as well.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop — $1,500, was $1,850

Why Buy



Intel Core i9

GeForce RTX 3060

16-inch screen

Really great value

Gaming laptops are pretty great if you tend to move a lot or don’t want to make the sort of investment required with a gaming desktop. While there are a ton of gaming laptops out there, the Asus Zephyrus M16 is one of the best, not only for the specs but also for the very reasonable price attached to them — even more so with this offer, one of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve seen in a while.

Much like the gaming PC above, the Zephyrus comes with a GeForce RTX 3060, one of the top 10 GPUs on the market. It’s a pretty great card to find in a gaming laptop, which usually tends to run with an RTX 3050, the gaming laptop-specific GPU made by Nvidia. The GPU powers a 16-inch WQXGA resolution screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500nits, all of which are impressive for a laptop and put the Zephyrus at a level above the rest. Even better, the GPU is not overpowered or underpowered when it comes to the screen, meaning that even running at mid-to-high settings, you should be getting great framerate and image quality.

As for the CPU, it’s an 11th Gen Intel i9-11900H, probably one of the most powerful CPUs in the market and a surprise to see on a laptop, especially at that price range. It means that you’re going to tear through pretty much any type of gaming easily, and if you do a lot of audio editing, you’re going to get a ton of value out of this CPU. As for the RAM, it’s an impressive 16GBs, which is already good for a desktop, let alone a laptop, and you won’t have trouble running several apps and browser tabs at a time. Finally, you have 1TB of SSD storage, an impressive number for a laptop and an excellent amount for gaming, even though games have become quite large nowadays.

