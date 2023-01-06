The 7 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day flash sale — From $275

Best Buy has a three-day flash sale taking place, and among the tech savings you’ll be able to shop are some very impressive TV deals. Brands such as Sony, LG, TCL and Toshiba are all seeing some of their most popular TVs being discounted, and this is great news for anybody looking to upgrade, or build from scratch, their home theater setup. With so many great TV deals to shop, we’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding up seven of the best available during the Best Buy three-day flash sale. Read onward for more details.

Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV — $275, was $500

With QLED being one of the premier picture technologies available, it’s rare to find QLED TV deals as impressive as this one. Taking home the Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED Smart Fire TV is a bit of a steal. The QLED screen produces clarity and saturation like few TVs can produce. The ability to upscale older content to the modern standard of 4K resolution makes everything you watch sharper, more detailed, and more immersive. Its Smart TV features include Dolby Vision for sharper contrast and a more precise color palette, Alexa voice control for creating ease in navigating and searching for new content, and access to thousands of shows with Fire TV, which brings streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, and Disney+ right into the TV operating software.

Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart Fire TV — $280, was $450

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This is also a Smart TV, and as such, brings modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 75-inch F30 Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV — $370, was $430

Like all of the best TVs, the 65-inch 4K Smart TV from TCL is loaded with features that fit nicely into any home theater arrangement. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of full HD, and HDR technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. Some of the most impressive smart features of the TCL 70-inch 4K Smart TV include voice controls with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant built right in. Also built in are Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. Having all of this built in allows you to easily search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps, receive entertainment recommendations, access media playback controls, and cast movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device to the TV. The TCL 70-inch 4K Smart TV also gives you access to over 700,00 movies and shows, live sports and news, and even your favorite music from Google Play, YouTube, and more of your favorite apps.

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K Smart Android TV — $480, was $510

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, 70-inch TV deals are where you should direct your attention, and the Hisense A6G 4K Smart Android TV is one of the best available. It features 4K resolution and a full array LED backlight that creates a sharper, more colorful picture. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 are also part of the package, which brings cinema technology right into your home. Because it’s an Android TV, you can customize the Home Screen to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies, and you can easily cue the latest episode, or pick up where you left off previously. This TV works with Google Assistant for voice commands, and Chromecast is built right in, which allows you to broadcast all of your favorite movies, shows, apps, and games from your smartphone to the TV.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV — $570, was $900

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV, like all of the best TVs, produces a stunning 4K picture at four times the resolution of Full HD. It utilizes a high performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and DTS Virtual X scaling technology to create a highly immersive viewing experience. It also features FireTV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto your home screen, which makes navigating and exploring content more convenient than ever. Apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are accessible from within the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV’s interface, bringing even more convenience to your home theater. Free shipping is included with this deal at Best Buy, as is in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy where inventory allows.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR OLED 4K Smart Google TV — $1,000, was $1,900

With this discount on the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED smart TV, you’re getting one of the best OLED TV deals, and also one of the best pictures modern technology can produce. Its OLED screen is able to produce high contrast, cinema-like images with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. It has a revolutionary technology called Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously to create that lifelike, immersive imagery. It’s also capable of upscaling older content to 4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite shows made before the 4K standard into the age of modern resolution as you watch. And when it comes to all of your favorite content, the Sony Bravia OLED TV features the Google TV smart platform. This gets you access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite steaming services. This OLED TV even makes a great option for gamers, as it’s capable of high frame rate playback. It even is able to unlock extra features for the PlayStation 5, as well as 4K 120fps playback.

LG 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV — $1,500, was $1,900

There are a lot of picture technologies to consider when looking for a TV. QLED and OLED are two of the best, and this LG 4K OLED Smart TV is one of the best OLED TV deals available. It utilizes OLED technology to produce a picture superior to many current TVs, and further creates an immersive viewing experience with an AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to enhance the experience no matter what you’re watching. This TV is also a Smart TV, which means it has many of your favorite streaming services built into its software, eliminating the need for sometimes expensive external streaming devices such as Apple TV or the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It even makes a great option for gamers, as it has a lightning fast refresh rate that can keep up with the fast-paced action of gaming, as well as your favorite action movies and sporting events.

