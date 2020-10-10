Best Buy really wants to give Amazon a run for its Prime Day discounts, so even as we’re seeing some incredible Prime Day deals in the run-up to October 13, we’re also seeing great deals from Best Buy. Right now, you can get $150 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. It’s selling for $500, down from its regular price of $650. This is a price so low, we’re unlikely to see this deal get beaten on Prime Day, so jump on it now.

We love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6; so much so, we called this our best Android tablet for 2020. It really was the first tablet Samsung came up with that could really compete with the iPad. And it’s so much more affordable! Galaxy Tab S6’s custom One interface works alongside Android 9 Pie to form an absolute dream team. Like Scotty Pippen and Michael Jordan dream team. The OS is really seamless. On top of that, there’s the DeX interface, which comes into play if you attach a keyboard dock — so that this tablet can do an incredible job of mimicking a desktop. The result is great for work, and for projects around the home.

We also are in love with the screen. The Galaxy Tab S6’s 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display is unrivaled, and really provides the best gateway to all your favorite Netflix content, as well as games and Zoom calls. Everything looks amazing. And runs beautifully, thanks to the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a chip so fast that it puts this tablet in the running to replace your laptop.

And that’s especially true when you consider the screen. The super AMOLED screen is gorgeous has been designed so that it’s readable outdoors no matter what the lighting situation. Its 2560 x 1600 resolution supports HDR content for crisp, colorful high-def visuals, whether you’re browsing the web or designing a new kitchen. The killer processor makes sure that you and your work, or entertainment, will never be plagued with glitches, lags, or freezes as it works lightning fast and seamlessly to deliver what you want to see, when you want to see it.

And we haven’t even gotten to the pen; with your S6, you get the all-new S Pen with Bluetooth. It attaches by magnet into a subtle indent on the Tab S6’s back, which charges the Pen while it’s stored there. The keyboard is still sold separately, but we highly recommend getting Samsung’s keyboard. The typing experience is really unrivaled (sorry Magic Keyboard) and it engages the DeX interface, which opens up the keyboard’s real potential and gives you access to amazing features, like to ability to have 20 apps open at once.

As we approach October 13, we’re seeing some amazing Prime Day tablet deals and Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals. But it’s unlikely we’ll see a Galaxy Tab S6 this cheap, even on Prime Day itself. You can pick one up for $500, down from its regular price of $650. Save that $150 off right now at Best Buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations