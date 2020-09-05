Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2020: The 7 best deals

Labor Day is on Monday, but retailers are getting a jump on the holiday with their Labor Day sales, and now could be the time to take advantage of some amazing discounts. At this moment, Best Buy is offering some amazing discounts on computing tech, smart home gear, 4K TVs, and more. The Best Buy Labor Day deals are really something to behold. Even better, we’ve gone through the sale and found the best seven deals for you to check out.

Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

Beats By Dre’s Powerbeats Pro series, a callback to their earlier, sportier era — but with a way sleeker design — really can rival Apple’s newest AirPods. Like the AirPods, they’re truly wireless, and the look is better than ever; they’re slimmed down so that wearing them doesn’t automatically telegraph a trip to the gym. They also made the fit more secure, with their earhooks, which aid a great deal in keeping these earphones where they need to be. Beats By Dre also improved the sound, dimming the harmonic distortion way down (don’t worry; bass still kicks, hard) and they added an H1 chip for the most seamless pairing. They’re water-resistant (you can splash but don’t take them swimming), and, perhaps best of all, these lead the pack in battery life.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

If you’re looking for a happy medium between a smartphone and your laptop — this could be the answer. The Mini’s screen is a nice size, with its amazingly sharp 7.9-inch retina display, due to its application of True Tone and wide color technology. Its A12 Bionic chip is an efficient little engine and the versatility of the latest iPadOS will be right with it for your multitasking needs. You can relax any security concerns you had, thanks to Touch ID and the iPad Mini’s fingerprint sensor. Plus there’s an 8MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, a lifesaver in the new world of Zoom and FaceTime. Additionally, this iPad Mini has Apple Pencil support, which brings in a world of design, so this can be your graphics tablet, too (and kids love it). And the best news — it’s not too stressful on the battery, which will give you up to ten hours of life on a single charge. We love our phones and our laptops, but we might love the iPad Mini even more.

65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $500, was $550

The days when gigantic, 65-inch 4K TVs cost thousands of dollars is thankfully behind us. This one, a 7 Series by Samsung, has some amazing features for that price. It’s got 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a Crystal Processor 4K, an amazing processor that transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. It also boasts incredibly thin bezels and Motion Rate 120 tech that will smooth out even the fastest scenes and gaming images. All this means the most precise, bright, beautiful images you’ll ever want. For the sake of convenience, it uses the smart TV powered by Tizen, which is smart, fast, and has voice control, so you’re covered in terms of hands-free controls. It also gives you access to your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu. On top of this, there are two HDMI ports and two USB ports to support your consoles and any other tech. Transform your home theater with this Samsung 65-inch screen for only $500.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is an amazing solution to those who are looking for the best of a laptop and a tablet at once. It has an Intel 10th-generation core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Altogether, this means it will be a quick, reliable and contemporary machine. It’s actually double the speed of the previous Surface Pro 6, bringing you closer to laptop functionality. Microsoft upgraded the graphics card, too, and finally added a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer. The real highlight is the 12.3-inch touchscreen though, which lets you alternate between laptop and tablet functions, depending on your needs of the day. If you’re prepping materials for a meeting or headed to the office, you’ve got that laptop capability; if you’re just going through emails or maybe browsing through Netflix, you’ve got your tablet. Efficient and serious, while always light and sometimes playful, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 really has it all.

Dyson V11 Torque Cordless Vacuum — $600, was $700

This is an incredibly practical cordless vacuum is somewhat of a two-in-one. You get the heavy-duty deep cleaning of a superpowered, everyday vacuum, but also transforms into a handheld vacuum for the ultimate versatility in cleaning. The Dyson V7 Origin has 75% more suction power than its previous edition, and is designed to tackle all floor types: carpet, hardwood, linoleum; you name it. It’s lightweight and the handheld feature allows for the ultimate access to difficult spots like under the sofa and the back of cupboards. It’s quieter than previous versions and the rechargeable lithium batteries last even longer. The best part: The space-age designed hygienic dirt ejector gets rid of your recently gathered dust, quickly and completely. Poof — like magic, with a little torque.

BenQ TH685 1080p Projector — $750, was $800

There are a number of reasons to get a projector instead of a massive 4K TV for your home entertainment center (or outdoor theater). To begin with, they’re way more compact — they won’t take up a whole wall in your living room or apartment; it’s part of a shelf, at most. But the best reason is the size of the screen they project, in the case of the BenQ TH685 1080p DLP Projector, that’s 300 inches! It needs a minimum of 2.46 feet of distance and works at a maximum of 31.8 feet, which is an incredible range. And it’s working with 3,500 lumens of brightness DLP image technology, and it’s HDR-capable, for crisp visuals, especially for gaming. Speaking of gaming, there’s a specific gaming mode, a 1.3x zoom for flexible throw distances and an 8.3 ms fast response time for low input lag, meaning gaming in real time. If you’re a gamer, movie fan, or just want the biggest best viewing experience, the BenQ TH685 projects a great time.

