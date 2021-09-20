Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.

The sale includes several product categories, so it’s a daunting task to go through all the listings on Best Buy. We’ve gathered some of the best offers to help you out, but feel free to keep looking if nothing catches your eye.

HP Chromebook 14 – $189, was $319

Chromebooks, which run on Chrome OS, offer snappy performance even with low-end components because they rely on web-based apps. That’s the case for the HP Chromebook 14, which is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 500. The HP Chromebook 14, which is perfect for students and the new school year, is available from Best Buy for just $189, down $120 from its original price of $319.

TCL 50S434 4K TV – $380, was $450

Upgrade your home theater setup with the TCL 50S434, which features a 50-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR for enhanced clarity and detail when watching your favorite content. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Android TV, which enables easy access to your preferred streaming services, while its voice remote allows for voice commands through Google Assistant. Best Buy is selling the TCL 50S434 for $380, after a $70 discount to its original price of $450.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop – $380, was $450

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop provides snappy performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which are more than enough for completing basic tasks such as typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen and a 256GB SSD for storage. You can purchase the Lenovo Ideapad 3 from Best Buy at $70 off, which brings the laptop’s price down to $380 from its original price of $450.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) – $530, was $650

If you want to purchase a tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as an Android-powered alternative to Apple’s iPads. It features an 11-inch TFT LCD screen and the redesigned S Pen, which may be used to control presentations and write notes. You can even transform the tablet into a laptop with the separately sold keyboard. The 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is available on Best Buy at $120 off, lowering the tablet’s price from $650 to $530.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover – $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is tagged in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 laptop, as the Type Cover attaches to the tablet to transform it into a laptop while also serving as protection for the 12.3-inch touchscreen when closed. The device is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, while offering a 128GB SSD for storage. You can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy with a $360 discount, lowering the 2-in-1 device’s price to $599 from its original price of $959.

Hisense 70A6G 4K TV – $630, was $850

Purchasing a 70-inch 4K TV will no longer clean out your savings, as Best Buy is offering a significant price cut on the Hisense 70A6G. The 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, which bring the cinema into your living room, accompanied by DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio. It’s also a smart TV running on the Android TV platform, with support for Google Assistant. Now’s your chance to purchase a 70-inch 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, as Best Buy is offering a $220 discount on the Hisense 70A6G to lower its price to $630 from its original price of $850.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

