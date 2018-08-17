Best Buy drops the price of MacBooks for its anniversary sale

Digital Trends
With brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung all vying for your attention, finding the right laptop can be a real struggle. Whether you’re looking for something with a little processing power or an impressive graphics card, you’ll need to carefully consider all of the options before making your purchase.  If you have your heart set on a MacBook, however, the decision becomes a lot more simple. Sure, you have to decide between the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the classic MacBook, but once you do that, all you have to do is wait for an awesome sale to avoid paying full price. That’s where the Best Buy anniversary sale comes into play. From now until Saturday, August 18, you can save up to $600 on select MacBooks.

It’s not every day you see a MacBook sale like this, so you’ll definitely want to consider these savings — especially if you’re a student. A $600 discount is great, but a $750 discount is even better, right? If you are an active student, you can save an additional $150 just by signing up for Best Buy student deals. This offer excludes any open-box items, but if you’re looking for an Apple laptop fresh out of the box, this is a really great deal. The only question is, which MacBook should you buy?

Choosing between the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and classic 12-inch MacBook is fairly easy if you know what you’ll be using it for. The MacBook Pro is great for anyone looking to do design work, whereas the MacBook and MacBook Air will work just fine for everyday use. Once you’ve decided which model you want, you’ll notice there are multiple price points for each. If you want a MacBook with more storage space and a more powerful processor, the cost is going to go up considerably. If you aren’t planning on running any intense programs or storing any large video files in your hard drive, you likely don’t need to pay the extra cost.

You’ll find Best Buy deals on more than just MacBooks, so if you’ve got a hankering for savings on iPads, Apple Watches, and 4K TVs, you should definitely check it out. Though we won’t blame you if the only thing you want from this sale is a deeply discounted MacBook.

Looking for more great stuff? Find MacBook deals and more on our curated deals page

