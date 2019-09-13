Best Buy still has many 2018 MacBook models in stock. With this year’s models now out for several months, the retailer is looking to clear inventory. As a result, we’re spotting some significant savings on select models, making it an excellent time to snag a deal on a new laptop.

We have four different deals to share on various MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models and have organized them in terms of their power and capabilities. We also found a deal which gets you a 2019 model for under $1,000.

Entry-level: MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 128GB — $900

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Airs are already on sale at many retailers, and Best Buy’s got the best deal on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air at the moment. While the specs aren’t that impressive, this option is perfect for those that need more of a computer than the iPads could ever be, yet don’t need high-end performance that you’ll find in the MacBook Pros. The newest Airs have a 13-inch Retina display, and this particular model an intel i5 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

While you won’t set any land-speed records with this laptop, it is more than sufficient for everyday computing applications and a good option for college students in our opinion (and you can get it in silver, space gray, and gold).

Good: MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB — $1,300

While this particular option is actually last year’s model, the deal on this particular model caught our eye. While it has the same processor as the entry-level model, 16GB of RAM will give you a little more pep overall, and 512GB should be more than enough storage for just about anyone — and you don’t see deep $500 discounts on cheaper MacBooks like this very often. We could see this model working well for those with a lot of content to store, especially video which can eat up your hard drive real quick.

This all said, if you’re planning to do serious video editing and content creation, we’d still push you toward the MacBook Pros. Our next option might be perfect for you.

Better: MacBook Pro, 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB — $1,300

Yes, it’s the same price as the last option and also last year’s model, but if you value performance over storage space and use memory and processor-intensive applications, you’ll have a much better experience with this deal on a mid-range 2018 MacBook Pro. That’s because the MacBook Pro has much better internals. The 2.3GHz processor is quad-core, which even with less memory will work much better with gaming, photo and video editing, and other memory and processor-intensive applications.

You’ll save $500 over its original price, with students eligible for an additional $100 discount. While this laptop is powerful, we’d still recommend a better laptop for power users. Best Buy does have a deal on a high-end MacBook Pro that we think you should check out.

Best: MacBook Pro, 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB — $2,500

At first glance, this particular deal might appear only marginally better than our previous suggestion, but for nearly twice the price. Looks can be deceiving. The processor inside this particular model has eight-cores, and with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, this deal is perfect for the prosumer set. Applications like Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut Pro are quick and nimble on this laptop, and you’ll find multitasking a breeze. You also get four USB-C Thunderbolt ports instead of two of the lower-end MacBook Pros, and the extra two inches of display space does make a difference.

The sale saves you $300 off its normal price. However, students will again be able to save an additional $100.

