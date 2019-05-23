Digital Trends
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Dyson vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, and more

Memorial Day weekend is still a few days away, but the Memorial Day sales have already begun. With great deals from Walmart, Home Depot, Dell, REI, and HP, now is a great time to find big savings before the summer arrives. Best Buy, being one of the biggest online retailers around, has also jumped on the early release bandwagon with its own Memorial Day discounts. Unlike some of the more expansive sales, Best Buy is focusing the majority of its deals on appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, and dishwashers are all receiving some pretty substantial price cuts right now. Beyond that, however, the tech retailer is offering discounts on small kitchen appliances and vacuums for those not looking to buy a major appliance right now.

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale isn’t ending on May 27th, though, it’s extending its sale through June 5. With up to 40% off appliances from Samsung, Dyson, LG, and Maytag, diving right into this massive sale is a great way to start off the summer.

Top Deals

If you’re looking for the best savings this Memorial Day event has to offer, we went ahead and did some digging for you. Of course, these deals are only the tip of the iceberg.

  • Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer — $80 off
  • Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker — $30 off
  • Emerald Digital Air Fryer — $70 off
  • Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum — $200 off
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200 off
  • iRobot Roomba 960 — $150 off
  • Neato Botvac D6 — $330 off
  • LG French Door Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator — $405 off
  • Maytag High-efficiency Top-load Washer — $150 off
  • Samsung Convection Electric Range — $110 off

Kitchen Appliance Sale

Dorm room appliances Keurig single serve

A lot of folks assume that upgrading your home has to involve some sort Google Home or Amazon Alexa integration these days, but that’s just not the case. Adding some fancy new small appliances to your kitchen is a great way to increase efficiency and free up some time in other areas of your life. With these Best Buy discounts on coffee makers, mixers, pressure cookers, and air fryers, right now is a good time to make your life just a little bit easier. Below are a few of our favorite deals on small appliances, some of which offer pretty substantial savings.

  • Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker — $30 off
  • Emerald Digital Air Fryer — $70 off
  • Breville Precision Brewer — $95 off
  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker — $47 off
  • Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer — $80 off

Vacuum Cleaner Sale

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales dyson v7 animal

Spring may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you get to just stop cleaning. If you had to slog through your spring cleaning with nothing but an old broom and an ancient vacuum cleaner, then you should really think about upgrading to something a bit more powerful. Best Buy is currently offering some nice discounts on Dyson vacuum cleaners as well as a few robot vacuums. Below are a some of the best deals we could find from the sale, but if you’re looking for a cheap vacuum, we’ve found those too.

  • Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum — $200 off
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200 off
  • Dyson V7 Cordless Hand Vac — $20 off
  • iRobot Roomba 960 — $150 off
  • Neato Botvac D6 — $330 off

Major Appliance Sale

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1

The Home Depot event may the best place to buy a grill right now, but when it comes to major appliances, Best Buy should be at the top of that list. Whether you’re renovating your kitchen, upgrading your appliances, or just replacing an older model, there are plenty of discounts to go around right now. Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and many other brands have dropped prices across the board during this Memorial Day sale. We’ve gathered a few of the best deals below, but you’ll like want to take a look for yourself with a purchase this large.

  • LG French Door Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator — $405 off
  • Maytag High-efficiency Top-load Washer — $150 off
  • Samsung Convection Electric Range — $110 off
  • KitchenAid 24-inch Built-in Dishwasher — $230 off
  • LG Microwave — $130 off

