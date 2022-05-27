Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals: Get a 55-inch 4K TV for $310

Memorial Day sales are upon us and there are some amazing TV deals going on right now at Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for a cheap 50-inch TV or you want to go for an OLED-based beast of a TV, there are some great discounts going on at the moment. To help you figure out what’s best for you, we’ve picked out some of the highlights of the bunch. Read on while we take you through why each is worth considering.

Best Buy Memorial Day TV sale: Today’s best deals

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV — $300, was $360

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $310, was $450

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $420, was $570

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV — $600, was $710

TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K TV — $650, was $750

LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

V-Gaming Engine mode

Voice controls

3 HDMI 2.1 ports

Memorial TV deals often bring out some true highlights and that’s certainly the case with the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV. Coming from one of the best TV brands right now, it offers some really shrewd features for anyone looking for a slightly smaller screen than elsewhere. Besides the 4K resolution, you get Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support improving brightness, contrast, and color. Alongside that is a full array backlight so that LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight so you gain better light uniformity and picture performance. A smart IQ Active processor helps with upscaling while there are pixel-level brightness adjustments as needed too. For gamers, three HDMI 2.1 ports give you the best performance while an automatic game mode offers sub 10ms input lag, 60FPS Variable Refresh Rate and a finely optimized picture.

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $310, was $450

Why Buy:

Good picture

Voice controls

Supports ARC and eARC

Great value

Possibly the best value proposition among the Best Buy Memorial Day sales is the Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV. That’s because you get a large screen for really not much cash at all. That screen offers High Dynamic Range so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than before. It also has DTS Studio Sound so you get more realistic and immersive audio, while there’s HDMI ARC and eARC support if you prefer to hook it up to a soundbar. Other features include Alexa voice controls and extensive streaming support thanks to it having the Fire TV OS plus it even supports Apple AirPlay.

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $420, was $570

Why Buy:

Large display

HDMI ARC support

Voice controls

Fire TV support

The Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is much like its smaller sibling but bigger. If you want a 65-inch TV without paying a fortune, it’s a pretty good option. There’s High Dynamic Range support along with DTS Studio Sound so you get some useful audio and visual features here. Also, you can use Alexa voice controls to ask it to look up shows rather than needing to type it out on the remote. There are thousands of shows to check out thanks to extensive support courtesy of Fire TV. That means you won’t need to use one of the three HDMI ports for a streaming device. Parental controls round off the convenient package.

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV — $600, was $710

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

Auto low latency mode

Voice remote

DTS Virtual X sound

One of the best 75-inch TV deals available at the moment, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV packs a lot of features while also offering a huge screen for less than other brands. The highlight is its sizeable screen but it does so much more than that. It also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get more details in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and more vibrant colors, too. For gamers, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV tosses in an auto low latency mode so that it keeps the action smooth no matter how fast it gets, without you needing to change anything manually. Elsewhere, Chromecast is built-in while you also get a voice remote and DTS Virtual X sound.

TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K TV — $650, was $750

Why Buy:

QLED technology

Roku built in

4 HDMI inputs

Edge-to-edge glass design

A highlight of the QLED TV deals going on, the TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K TV includes many useful features. QLED technology means you get better brightness and a wider color volume than with regular 4K TVs but the advantages don’t stop there. You also get 56 contrast control zones that help deliver brighter whites and deeper blacks. The TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K TV is smart, too, with an automatic game mode that adjusts settings appropriately when you load up a games console. Natural Motion 240 technology ensures that you get smooth clarity even during the fastest moving scenes. For downtime, you can benefit from Roku support, an easy-to-use voice control remote, plus a full-view design that looks more stylish than most.

LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy:

Fantastic picture quality

Powerful processing

HDMI 2.1 ports

Great remote

One of the best TVs around, the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV is the TV to buy if you love watching movies and playing games. Right now, this is one of the best OLED TV deals out there, too. It offers fantastic picture quality thanks to OLED technology meaning that each pixel on screen turns on and off independently so you get perfect blacks and delightfully vibrant colors all at once. The color and contrast is like nothing you’ve seen before. It’s helped by the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV’s a9 Gen4 AI processor doing a great job of detecting different scenes and adjusting accordingly to give you a great image. Gamers also benefit from a game optimizer mode as well as HDMI 2.1 ports so you get the best picture possible with no motion blur or other issues. An easy-to-use operating system plus great remote rounds off the package.

