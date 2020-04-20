Best Buy Mobile Sale: Galaxy S20, Google Pixel 4, iPhone XS in the discount bin

Everybody knows that Best Buy is a popular outlet for computers, TVs, gaming consoles, and more, but it’s also one of the best places to find smartphone deals. That’s due in large part to the fact that, whereas most other retailers typically sell carrier-unlocked devices, Best Buy offers both unlocked mobile deals along with the latest discounts, rebates, and exclusive offers from America’s biggest nationwide service providers. Right now, Best Buy is running a limited-time sale on a few of the top flagship devices on the market in 2020 including the iPhone XS, Google Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20, as well as some deals on must-have accessories, and we’ve rounded up the different offers below. Act fast, though — none of these mobile deals are scheduled to last beyond the end of May, and a few of them expire much sooner than that.

iPhone XS & XS Max — Save up to $350

The iPhone XS and XS Max were Apple flagships for 2018, succeeding the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Upon release, our review team called the iPhone XS a “masterpiece” and named it the best Apple flagship yet. We also thoroughly enjoyed the gorgeous 6.5-inch display on the iPhone XS Max, which is a great option if you want a bit more screen real estate (the touchscreen on the standard XS measures in at 5.8 inches). Both phones feature the same gorgeous OLED display technology, superb all-day battery life, and smooth performance, with all the Apple polish that iPhone fans are already well familiar with.

If you’re after one of these still-awesome flagships and don’t want to shell out the cash for the newer iPhone 11, then Best Buy is offering the iPhone XS and XS Max for up to $350 off (reflected in reduced monthly payments for the phone) with qualifying carrier activation until Thursday, April 23.

Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL — Save up to $350

Google is the name behind Android, the world’s most popular mobile OS, so it’s no huge shock that its Pixel phones offer what might be the best Android experience you can buy today. The Pixel 4 is the latest iteration of Google’s signature flagship, and — mediocre battery life notwithstanding — it’s fantastic. Its cutting-edge camera module set a new industry standard with other makers like (Apple and Samsung now copying the design), and even if you need to keep a charger handy, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL still offer excellent performance paired with sharp and vibrant touchscreens.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are also quite reasonably priced relative to other flagships which are now commonly launching with $1,000 starting prices, but this smartphone deal from Best Buy lets you take $300 off either of these unlocked devices plus an additional $50 off if you activate with a carrier when you buy. This offer lasts until Friday, May 1.

GreatCall Jitterbug — 25% off

They’re not flagships, but the Jitterbug phones from lesser-known brand GreatCall are an excellent alternative to touchscreen smartphones for anybody who misses the glory days of the flip phone. The standard Jitterbug folding phone is an old-school but well-made modern device sporting a traditional tactile keypad (with large, easy-to-read characters) and a 3.2-inch display. The software keeps things simple, too, with a straightforward and non-cluttered interface that’s a breeze to use. The Jitterbug flip phones are designed with seniors in mind, but they’re also a good choice for kids, work phones, and anybody suffering from smartphone fatigue — although if you want that touch display, then the Jitterbug Smart2 is a smartphone that also offers a clean, simple, user-friendly experience.

These GreatCall Jitterbug phones are discounted by 25% through Sunday, May 3. The Lively Mobile+ wearable medical alert device is also marked down as part of the Best Buy mobile sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, & S20 Ultra — Save up to $300

Last year we saw the release of the Samsung Galaxy S10, marking the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy flagship smartphone line. This year, Samsung revealed the all-new Galaxy S20 series (named for the year 2020), and while the new models don’t re-invent the wheel, they feature everything we love about the Galaxy line and bear some notable improvements — the most noteworthy of which is 5G capabilities. The excellent hardware of the Galaxy S20 makes Samsung’s new flagships arguably the best choice for anybody looking for a smartphone to use on a 5G network. Along with that high-speed LTE connectivity, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all boast excellent built quality, eye-pleasing 120Hz touchscreens, great camera modules, and nice (if fairly standard) aesthetics.

Until Sunday, May 17, Best Buy is letting you save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or premium S20 Ultra with a qualifying activation.

Mobile Accessories — 20% off with promo code

Naturally, once you score that shiny new smartphone, the next step is to grab some must-have accessories for it. Best Buy has you covered there as well: Until the end of May, you can use the checkout code 20PERCENTOFF to get a nice 20% discount on select cell phone gadgets such as wireless charging pads, phone chargers and cables, tripods, gimbal stabilizers, selfie sticks, cases, and more. Brands included in this sale OtterBox, LifeProof, Speck, and PopSockets, to name just a few.

