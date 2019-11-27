It’s not even Black Friday yet, but tons of sales are already in full swing, especially from retail giants like Best Buy. The massive shopping event has always been a great opportunity to snag deals on electronics from top brands, and this year is no different. Best Buy, for instance, has discounted some of the best tablets on the market, including the latest Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro, by up to $330.

A pioneer of the tablet market, the iPad has remained king of the space it has carved out between smartphones and laptop computers. But it’s not alone. Microsoft has refused to stand pat and developed the impressive Surface Pro tablets to compete with Apple. Deciding which one is right for you likely comes down to your operating system preference. If you’re already locked into to the iOS ecosystem with an iPhone, MacBook, or Apple Watch, then an iPad tablet would make the most sense for you. As for everyone else, it’s a toss-up between and iPad and Surface. Below are the best deals on iPads and Surface Pros from Best Buy, with discounts ranging from $50 to $330 off.

Best Buy Black Friday iPad deals

Best Buy is discounting the three latest iPad models of various configurations by $50. As a bonus, each comes equipped with one year of Apple TV+ for those looking to use the new tablet for binge-watching on long commutes.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB — $280 (was $330)

— $280 (was $330) Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB — $380 (was $430)

— $380 (was $430) Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 128GB (Unlocked) — $510 (was $560)

Best Buy Black Friday Surface Pro Deals

Best Buy is also discounting the three latest Surface Pro models of various configurations. The price cuts range between $230 and $330 off. Each option includes a Surface Pro Type Cover that creates the full keyboard experience so your tablet can act more like a laptop when you want it to.

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD — $699 (was $959)

— $699 (was $959) Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD — $799 (was $1029)

— $799 (was $1029) Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD — $999 (was $1329)

These deals are specifically from Best Buy, but we’re also keeping close tabs on the best Black Friday iPad deals from all of the top online retailers. And if you’re agnostic to the brand, here are the best Black Friday tablet deals, including iPads, Surface Pros and Gos, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Finally, here are all the best Black Friday deals from top retailers across the web.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations