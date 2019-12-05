Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and both events brought with them a ton of great deals on iPhones, Apple Watches, and Samsung smartphones. Some of the best discounts we saw this year were on smartphones, including price cuts and bundle offers on newer models like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4, and yes, even the iPhone 11 (and we all know how rarely new iPhones go on sale).

If you were one of the lucky shoppers who bought a new phone for the holidays, then now’s the time to start shopping for a good case to protect it and keep it looking shiny and new. We’ve already hand-picked a modest selection of our favorite phone cases available now for the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and Google Pixel 4, which includes some Cyber Week deals to save you both time and money.

Apple iPhone 11 cases

Apple rolled out three new iPhones this year, with the iPhone 11 representing the more budget-friendly option (like last year’s iPhone XR) and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max being the true “flagship” iPhones. They’re all as good as ever, and regardless of which one’s your favorite, these cases have you — or rather, your iPhone — fully covered:

Speck Presidio Grip iPhone Case: Speck is one of our all-time favorite case makers, and the Presidio Grip combines rugged impact resistance with a nice grippy texture for your hand. Available for the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro , and 11 Pro Max for $30 ($10 off).

Speck is one of our all-time favorite case makers, and the Presidio Grip combines rugged impact resistance with a nice grippy texture for your hand. Available for the , , and for $30 ($10 off). Totalee Thin iPhone Case: A sleek, slim, no-frills case available for the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro , and 11 Pro Max in a variety of different colors (including transparent and leather options) for $35-$45.

A sleek, slim, no-frills case available for the , , and in a variety of different colors (including transparent and leather options) for $35-$45. Moshi Altra iPhone Case with Detachable Wrist Strap: The Moshi Altra case combines style with protective utility, guarding your iPhone against damage while also keeping it secure with its detachable wrist strap. Available for all iPhone 11 models in black or gold for $45.

The Moshi Altra case combines style with protective utility, guarding your iPhone against damage while also keeping it secure with its detachable wrist strap. Available for in black or gold for $45. Smartish iPhone Wallet Case: Ditch the bulky bifold and carry your iPhone 11, cards, and a little cash in one place with the Smartish wallet case. Available for all iPhone 11 models for just $15, so you’ll have some cash left over to tuck into the case.

Ditch the bulky bifold and carry your iPhone 11, cards, and a little cash in one place with the Smartish wallet case. Available for for just $15, so you’ll have some cash left over to tuck into the case. SnakeHive Vintage Leather iPhone Wallet: If you prefer a more traditional wallet-style case, this Vintage leather number from SnakeHive is perfect. It features space for cash and cars, and even doubles as a kickstand. Available for all three iPhone 11 variants for $37-$38.

Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Samsung has long ruled the Android roost with its hugely popular Samsung Galaxy devices. The S series Galaxy phones are the flagships in Samsung’s fleet, and this year, the company is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the lineup with the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung also followed Apple’s lead with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, a high-value midrange alternative to its main flagship devices. No matter what flavor of Galaxy you prefer, though, there’s a case for it:

Samsung LED View Cover Case: This official case from Samsung, made just for the Galaxy S10, does more than protect your phone: It features an LED display that shows you the time, battery level, and missed messages, and even has a credit card slot on the inside. Available for the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e for $35-42.

This official case from Samsung, made just for the Galaxy S10, does more than protect your phone: It features an LED display that shows you the time, battery level, and missed messages, and even has a credit card slot on the inside. Available for the for $35-42. Mous Limitless 2.0 Samsung Galaxy Case: This hard case features a dead simple design that oozes style, with options like walnut, black leather, and bamboo. Available for the Galaxy S10 , S10 Plus , and S10e for just $40.

This hard case features a dead simple design that oozes style, with options like walnut, black leather, and bamboo. Available for the , , and for just $40. Pelican Voyager Samsung Galaxy Case: You might be familiar with those box-style Pelican equipment storage case, and the unobtrusive Voyager case brings that same protection to your Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e for $32-$50.

You might be familiar with those box-style Pelican equipment storage case, and the unobtrusive Voyager case brings that same protection to your for $32-$50. X-Doria Defense Shield Samsung Galaxy Case: If you’re after a shockproof Samsung Galaxy case, the Defense Shield is the one. This military-grade drop-tested case is sturdy without being garish or bulky, and is available for all three Galaxy S10 variants (as well as the other phones on this roundup) for $30.

If you’re after a shockproof Samsung Galaxy case, the Defense Shield is the one. This military-grade drop-tested case is sturdy without being garish or bulky, and is available for (as well as the other phones on this roundup) for $30. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Samsung Galaxy Case: The Unicorn Beetle Pro has it all (aside from its odd name), including a retractable kickstand, a removable clip holster, and, of course, superb military-grade drop protection. You can grab one for your Galaxy S10 , S10 Plus , or S10e for $20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases

Often overshadowed by the popular Samsung Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Note lineup has always occupied a weird space in the Android flagship market. It’s a mistake to overlook these awesome phones, though — in fact, our review team actually liked the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus a bit more than the Galaxy S10. These larger phones have always been all about offering a great user experience with large touchscreen displays and styluses, and these cases will make sure your Note 10 can serve as your everyday companion while still being protected from scrapes and scratches:

Scooch Wingman Galaxy Note Case: The Scooch Wingman is a simple-looking clear case with one surprise feature: A neat little snap-out kickstand that doubles as a hook for hanging (from a car’s air vent, for example). Available for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus for $50.

The Scooch Wingman is a simple-looking clear case with one surprise feature: A neat little snap-out kickstand that doubles as a hook for hanging (from a car’s air vent, for example). Available for the and for $50. Burkley Carson Detachable Wallet Note Case: The two-piece leather Burkley Carson has all the utility of a wallet case, but you can remove the phone protector half from the fold-over wallet portion when you want to go low-profile. Available for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus for $69.

The two-piece leather Burkley Carson has all the utility of a wallet case, but you can remove the phone protector half from the fold-over wallet portion when you want to go low-profile. Available for the and for $69. OtterBox Defender Series Pro Note Case: Like Pelican, OtterBox is a name known for toughness, and the aptly named Defender Series case offers multi-layer protection for your Note 10 or Note 10 Plus (complete with removable kickstand and belt holster attachment) for $46-$61.

Like Pelican, OtterBox is a name known for toughness, and the aptly named Defender Series case offers multi-layer protection for your or (complete with removable kickstand and belt holster attachment) for $46-$61. Spigen Slim Armor CS Note Case: The Spiegen Slim Armor case gives you slimline protection along with a convenient built-in compartment for credit cards and maybe a few bills. Available for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus for a super-cheap $16-18.

Google Pixel 4 cases

Samsung and Apple phones are now in their 10th and 11th generations, but Google got into the game much later. Its excellent Pixel device family is now only in its fourth generation, yet the excellent Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offer perhaps the smoothest Android software experience you can get on a smartphone. (We’re also expecting a new mid-range Pixel 4a sometime next spring.) If you have one and need a good case to guard the Pixel 4’s new metal-and-glass body design, then these all fit the bill:

Kerf Real Wood Pixel Case: Leather is great, but if you want something truly unique, then wood has a character all its own. Made in the U.S. from real wood, this case from Kerf is available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in a wide variety of different woods for $69-179 (depending on size and finish).

Leather is great, but if you want something truly unique, then wood has a character all its own. Made in the U.S. from real wood, this case from Kerf is in a wide variety of different woods for $69-179 (depending on size and finish). Case-Mate Pixel Case and Glass Screen Protector: The Pixel phones come in some very nice colors, and you can show them off while keeping your phone looking nice with this clear Case-Mate case and glass screen protector combo which is available for both Pixel 4 models for $36-$38.

The Pixel phones come in some very nice colors, and you can show them off while keeping your phone looking nice with this clear Case-Mate case and glass screen protector combo which is for $36-$38. Google Fabric Pixel Case: Google actually offers its own gorgeous case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Made from a luxurious soft-touch fabric that feels great while offering good protection, it’s available directly from Google for just $40.

Google actually offers its own gorgeous case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Made from a luxurious soft-touch fabric that feels great while offering good protection, for just $40. Moment Photo Pixel Case: This unique wood grain-patterned phone case is purpose-built for the Pixel 4’s new triple-camera module. Available for both Pixel 4 phones for $40, you can also add the optional 18mm detachable wide lens for $118.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found some great discounts on AirPods and a deal on the latest iPad for Cyber Week.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

