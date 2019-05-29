Digital Trends
Spring is officially in full swing and summer is less than a month away, and with the heat seeping into your house from the outdoors, now is the perfect time to score some deals on air conditioning units that will keep your home nice and cool during the hottest time of the year.  Household fans and ceiling fans are great for circulating air around a room but may not provide enough cooling power for those sultry dog days of summer, so we rounded up a selection of the best cheap air conditioner deals and other great cooling appliances. With a wide variety of portable air conditioners, window units, and dehumidifiers from LG, Frididaire, and more, now is a great time to save.

Keeping cool is also a very important part of getting a good night’s sleep, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t simpler, more affordable sleep solutions available. Though the temperature of your environment is a huge factor, you may also want to look into breathable sheets or a cooling pillow to help you on your quest for slumber.

Luma Comfort Evaporative Air Cooler

air conditioner deals Luma Comfort

The budget-friendly Luma Comfort portable cooler is the most affordable full-sized air cooler on our list. This unit fights the heat by using a 50-watt fan to blow air over water, thus moving cool air throughout the room via evaporation. The water is stored in an internal tank, and you can also place ice inside the housing to deliver even colder air when needed. This evaporative cooler works best in hot and dry climates, and a built-in carbon dust filter even cleans the air a bit as the unit cools large rooms up to 250 square feet.

The Luma evaporative cooler is on sale for as low as $130 with free shipping.

Brizer Desktop Personal Air Cooler

portable air conditioner deals - Brizer personal cooler

Another evaporative cooler (although an even more portable air conditioner) is the tabletop unit from Brizer, which is the perfect size for your desk or other personal workspace. The energy-efficient Brizer desktop AC cools the immediate area surrounding it, and the built-in water tank allows for quick and easy refilling. Just fill it up with cold water, turn it on, and let that self-evaporative technology do the rest. A full tank lasts for eight hours, so all you need to do is fill it up to keep the cool air coming.

It’s not going to cool down an entire room, but if you’re in an office without an HVAC system or any other cooling capacity, you can grab the Brizer personal evaporative cooler for a cheap $36 from Amazon.

LG Portable Air Conditioner

air conditioner deals

You probably know LG best as a phone manufacturer, but this seasoned tech company also manufactures a lot of great home appliances like this sub-$300 portable air conditioner. Its 8,000 BTU output makes this small unit the perfect match for indoor spaces as large as 200 square feet, like an apartment or common room. Its sleek modern design is paired with an LED display and LCD remote control, and it’s even got a washable filter that helps to remove particulates from the air.

The 8,000 BTU LG portable air conditioner is available from Walmart for $340; alternatively, you can grab a factory reconditioned model for a much cheaper $209 right now — a significantly better deal if you’re willing to buy refurbished.

Whynter Elite Portable Air Conditioner, Heater, and Dehumidifier

air conditioner deals

For a good mid-tier portable air conditioner, look for something in the 10,000 to 12,000 BTU range like the Whynter Elite ARC-122DHP. This is one of the most versatile AC units on the market with the capability to tackle several different tasks: 12,000 BTU of power can cool a space of up to 400 square feet, while the 10,000 BTU heater lets the ARC-122DHP do double-duty during the cooler months.

The Whynter Elite’s dehumidify mode can also remove 76 pints of moisture from the air per day, and the housing utilizes a washable carbon filter to remove airborne particulates. It’s not a substitute for a full-featured air purifier, of course, but it’s a nice thing to have. The Whynter Elite ARC-122DHP comes in at $357 from Amazon right now after a $108 discount.

Black & Decker Portable Air Conditioner and Heater

air conditioner deals

Black & Decker may be primarily known for its power tools, but its hybrid air conditioner and heater is no slouch. This air conditioning unit boasts 14,000 BTUs of power for cooling and 11,000 BTUs for heating. This model can cool down a room as large as 450 square feet or heat up spaces up to 200 square feet, so you don’t have to roll it into storage once summer is over and the weather starts to get chilly.

Along with heating and cooling capabilities, the Black & Decker BPACT14HWT features a 24-hour programmable timer, dehumidifier mode, window exhaust kit, and remote control. With its single hose system, you will need to have a window nearby to actually use this portable unit as a heat pump or portable AC. This cooling and heating unit can be yours for the price of $356, saving you a cool $124.

Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Smart Air Conditioner

air conditioner deals

To finish off the portable air conditioners, we included one Wi-Fi-connected AC unit for the smart home crowd. Chances are good that your parents or grandparents had a refrigerator bearing this company’s name, but Frigidaire can chill more than just your food: Its Cool Connect smart portable air conditioner delivers plenty of relief from the heat with an impressive 12,000 BTU output that can cool larger areas of up to 550 square feet.

The Frigidaire smart portable AC unit syncs with your home’s wireless network for easy control with the companion app, while the 360-degree air vent evenly circulates chilled air throughout the entire room. With gentle fan speeds, you can keep the noise level to a minimum as you chill out. The built-in dehumidifier also evaporates three pints of moisture from the air per hour. The Wi-Fi-connected Frigidaire Cool Connect air conditioner normally costs $600, but you can score one for just $549 and save $51.

Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier

air conditioner deals - Frigidaire dehumidifier

If you already have good indoor AC but live in an environment that gets muggy in the warmer months and find that your air conditioning isn’t doing enough to dehumidify your living spaces, then you should look into getting a dedicated dehumidifier. Frigidaire’s top-rated dehumidifier removes an impressive 50 pints of moisture from your home per day and contains a washable filter that removes bacteria and other contaminants from the air as it runs.

The Frigidaire dehumidifier provides a digital readout of current humidity levels and has an auto-shutoff feature that powers the unit down and notifies you when the tank is full and needs to be emptied. This excellent little unit is currently on sale for just $209, saving you $41. It’s also available in different capacities on Amazon if you need a dehumidifier for a smaller or bigger space.

TCL 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

air conditioner deals - TCL 5,000 BTU

Portable AC units are convenient in that they can be moved from room to room (or easily put into storage for the winter) without too much work. Window-mounted air conditioners still lead the way when it comes to cost and efficiency, however, so if you don’t specifically need a portable one, then the TCL TAW05CM19 is a well-made and highly affordable alternative window kit.

This TCL unit packs 5,000 BTU of power, which is sufficient for quickly bringing the temperature down in rooms as large as 150-square feet (perfect for a bedroom) while also removing more than one pint of moisture from the air per hour. The TCL TAW05CM19 window air conditioner rings in at $136 from Walmart.

Cool-Living 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner

air conditioner deals - Cool-Living 10,000 BTU

Cool-Living is no stranger to air conditioning, as you could probably glean from its name. This window-mounted air conditioner puts out 10,000 BTUs of power, efficiently cooling a space of roughly 500 square feet while dehumidifying more than two pints of moisture from the room per hour. It has three cooling settings, a 24-hour programmable timer, a sleep mode, and comes with a convenient remote control. The Cool-Living 10,000 BTU window AC can be yours from Walmart for just $235.

LG 15,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

air conditioner deals - LG 15,000 BTU window AC

For a beefy window air conditioner built for a family room or bigger home, this powerful unit from LG can help you beat the heat by cooling larger pads while dehumidifying the air. This AC puts out 15,000 BTU of power, making this beast ideal for spaces as large as 7-800 square feet – think of a big common area, a floor with an open design plan, or even a smaller apartment. It also offers all the conveniences you’d expect from a modern air conditioner, such as a remote control, multiple fan speeds, a washable air filter, and 24-hour timer.

Even at its usual price of $489, the LG 15,000 BTU window-mounted AC is a solid value compared to other units of this size and power, but a $44 discount brings it down to an even better $445 for a limited time.

