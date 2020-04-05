  1. Deals
These are the best cheap baby monitor deals for April 2020

By

Every parent wishes the best care for their baby. And while you can’t be by your child’s side all the time, you can lift some worries off your chest whenever you’re away by having a trusty baby monitor. This device acts like extra eyes and ears that lets you keep tabs on your little one while they sleep or while you’re occupied with housework.

With so many types and brands of baby monitors to consider, it can be overwhelming to choose which one suits your needs best. No need to worry, though, we’ve done the hard work for you, cataloging all the best baby monitor deals in one place along with  some expert buying advice to help you make the right decision.This collection covers just about every type you can think of — from no-frills, cheap baby monitor systems to models with video displays, sensors, and smart capabilities.

Today’s best baby monitor deals

  • VTech 2-Parent Digital Audio Monitor with Ceiling Night Light $40, was $50
  • VTech 2.4-Inch Digital Video Baby Monitor with Two Cameras$79, was $104
  • VTech Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi Camera and 5-Inch Screen$110, was $130
  • Motorola 5-Inch Portable Video Baby Monitor$140, was $150
  • Summer Infant Baby Pixel 5-Inch LCD Touchscreen Color Video Baby Monitor$150, was $200
  • Safety 1st HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor with Sound/Movement Detecting Audio Unit$180, was $200

Summer Infant Baby Pixel 5-Inch LCD Touchscreen Color Video Baby Monitor

$150 $200
Expires soon
Featuring a camera and a 5-inch color LCD flat-screen with brilliant picture quality, this baby monitor system will surely bring a greater level of control, safety, and peace of mind for parents.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

VTech Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi Camera and 5-Inch Screen

$110 $130
Expires soon
Keep an eye on your little one with this baby monitor. The HD camera ensures clear footage in real time, while the built-in Wi-Fi technology ensures smooth video transmission to your mobile device.
Buy at Best Buy

VTech 5-Inch Digital Video Baby Monitor

$70 $80
Expires soon
Boasts full color and automatic night vision plus built-in temperature sensor. Also features soothing sounds and lullabies that play right from the camera to help the baby sleep tight.
Buy at Target

VTech 2.4-Inch Digital Video Baby Monitor with Two Cameras

$79 $104
Expires soon
Keep tabs on your little one with this VTech system. Features include automatic infrared night vision, up to 1,000 feet of range, two-way talk-back intercom, and temperature sensor.
Buy at Rakuten

Safety 1st HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor with Sound/Movement Detecting Audio Unit

$180 $200
Expires soon
See and hear your baby anytime, anywhere with this system. You'll be able to use your smartphone, tablet, or computer as a video baby monitor to keep a watchful eye on your little one, day and night.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

VTech 2-Parent Digital Audio Monitor with Ceiling Night Light

$40 $50
Expires soon
This system provides clear audio transmission and long range, complete with a two-way, talk-back intercom. The baby unit emits soft lights that project a starry night scene onto the ceiling.
Buy at Target

Motorola 5-Inch Portable Video Baby Monitor

$140 $150
Expires soon
This system comes with a battery-operated camera and portable baby monitor. Cool features include night vision, talk back feature, and sound level indicator lights.
Buy at Target

Motorola Comfort75 5-Inch Video Baby Monitor

$100 $120
Expires soon
See your little one clearly day and night with the camera's night vision and the display's pan scan feature. This system also boasts two-way communication and can play lullabies to soothe your baby.
Buy at Target

VTech Baby Monitor

$66 $114
Expires soon
Hear and comfort your infant from any room with the built-in intercom on the portable parent unit. The baby unit has a temperature sensor and 10 infrared LEDs to ensure clear video even in dark rooms.
Buy at Rakuten

Summer Infant Connect Internet Baby Monitor System

$149 $224
Expires soon
With this system. parents can view their babies through mobile devices and laptops. The camera has an automatic night vision that ensures clear footage even in the dark.
Buy at Rakuten

Motorola 5-Inch Video Baby Monitor with Remote Pan Scan

$100 $120
Expires soon
This system has all the features you need to keep tabs on your little one. It comes with a 5-inch color video screen with remote pan scan, two-way audio function, and temperature monitor.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

How to choose a baby monitor

Whether you’re a first-time parent or not, caring for a baby comes with a lot of anxiety. Having the right baby monitor can at least help give you some peace of mind. Picking one is no easy feat, though, but you can start by narrowing down your choices depending on the features that will meet your needs.

Baby monitors come in many different types. Audio-only monitors minimize background noise and focus on the sound the baby makes, allowing you to listen while he or she sleeps, cries, or coos. Audio-video systems, on the other hand, give the benefit of letting you see your little one in real time through a built-in camera. Most models even come with a touchscreen display with pan scan features for zooming in or tilting the camera, as well as night vision technology so you view the feed clearly even in the dark.

Other types — analog and digital — pertain to security and the way signals travel between the monitor and the receiver. Analog monitors are less expensive but have weaker security, while digital ones encrypt the signal so others won’t hear what’s happening in your household when those signals travel. Wireless network or Wi-Fi baby monitors fall under the digital category and usually include both audio and video capabilities. They connect to your existing wireless network, allowing you to use your smartphone, tablet, or computer as a receiver. Functionalities include the ability to be controlled from an app through your mobile device (whenever and wherever you are), compatibility with voice assistant ecosystems, and storage of video footage via the cloud.

Prefer an audio-only or audio-video baby monitor system? Either way, it’s ideal that you choose a model with a two-way audio function. This enables you to not only hear your baby, but also to comfort, speak, or sing lullabies to him or her through the monitor. A light-up sound indicator feature will also come in handy, providing a visual indication of your little one’s noise level even if the handset volume is muted or low.

If you want to kick things up even further, there are baby monitors available with a whole bunch of amazing extras or add-ons. These include an adjustable temperature sensor that lets you identify and control the climate in your baby’s room, sensors that can filter out normal baby sounds and motions as well as track the baby’s vital signs, soft lights that can project starry night scenes onto the ceiling, and built-in lullabies that can help soothe your baby to sleep.

