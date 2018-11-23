The best cheap but awesome Black Friday appliances under $25

Digital Trends
Black Friday 2018 is a great time to find online savings on pretty much anything on your wishlist this year. So if you’re in the market for some brand-new appliances, there’s really no better time than right now to buy. Blenders, slow cookers, mixers, choppers, and many other cool kitchen gadgets are receiving discounts through Cyber Monday. With so many different deals to choose from, navigating the savings by yourself can be a bit of a struggle. We’ve gathered together the very best cheap Black Friday appliance deals going on right now from Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more.

Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals

Mainstays 20-inch Electric Griddle — $14

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 griddle

Breakfast is an essential part of any morning, and if you want to do it right, an electric griddle is a very helpful tool. Cook pancakes, bacon, hash browns, and more just about anywhere you have some extra counter space. With non-stick and dishwasher-safe parts and an adjustable temperature control, this affordable breakfast-making machine is a Walmart Black Friday appliance deal you don’t want to miss.

Normally priced at $24, this griddle is on sale for just $14 at Walmart for a limited time.

Buy Now

Presto 12-inch Electric Skillet — $25

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 skillet

There’s not always going to be enough room on the stove for all of your culinary ventures, but with the help of an electric skillet, you can really expand your range’s range. Roast, fry, grill, stew, and bake with this convenient piece of cooking technology. A nonstick surface, heat control, and a tempered glass cover, it’s basically an extra burner or small oven when you need it the most.

Normally priced at $35, this Black Friday electric skillet is on sale for just $25 at Walmart.

Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Panini Press — $20

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 panini

Have you ever wanted to make sandwiches with mouth-watering perfection? This Hamilton Beach panini press lets you make grilled cheese and other hot sandwiches with the use of minimal counter space. With two 10-inch by 8-inch non-stick grids for grilling sandwiches, all you need to do is plug it in, place your sandwiches, and start creating grilled masterpieces.

Normally priced at $30, this panini press is on sale for just $20 for Walmart Black Friday.

Buy Now

Target Black Friday Appliance Deals

Oster Classic Series Blender — $20

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 blender

With brands like Vitamix and Ninja pretty much dominating the professional blending market, it can be easy to forget about lesser-known brands like Oster. This affordable blender may not be able to vaporize rocks in just seconds, but if all you need is a decent blender to make margaritas, smoothies, and sauces, this model should do just fine. It also includes a 20-ounce Blend-N-Go smoothie cup for no additional charge — for when you want those smoothies on the go.

Normally priced at $40, this Black Friday blender deal drops the price down to just $20 through November 24.

Buy Now

Black+Decker 4 Slice Convection Toaster Oven — $20

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 toaster oven

When it comes to toasters, there are two different routes you can take. Though a classic toaster offers the ability for perfect toast every time, a convection toaster oven offers an alternative solution to baking, broiling, and toasting. If your oven is full of glorious foods, but  you want to make a side of potatoes, what do you do? You pop those potatoes in your handy little toaster oven and you call it a day.

Normally priced at $40, this Target Black Friday promo drops the price to just $20 through Saturday.

Buy Now

Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals

Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Coffee Maker — $20

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 coffee maker

There are too many different coffee drinks these days. Cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, and many other fancy drinks are pretty much everywhere. However, if all you want to drink is black coffee, there’s really no need to go to Starbucks and pay through the nose for it. With brands like Keurig and Nespresso dominating the single-serve espresso market, an affordable coffee maker is a welcome sight.

Normally priced at $30, this Black Friday coffee maker deal drops the price to just $20 from Amazon.

Buy Now

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker — $22

best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 crock pot

Do you love making pot roast? What about delicious chilis and stews? With a slow cooker like this one, you can make all of those and more with ease. The Crock-Pot is the ultimate set-and-forget appliance, and with a Black Friday discount like this, now is the time to snag one for cheap.

Normally priced at $50, this Black Friday Crock-Pot deal drops the price to just $22 on Amazon.

Buy Now

