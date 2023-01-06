Best cheap Fitbit deals for January 2023

If you’ve been looking through smartwatch deals and decided you need something specifically fitness related, Fitbit deals are the only way to go. Right now we’re seeing some of the lowest prices in more than a month for the three Fitbit models below. Those prices probably won’t last long, however. Whatever your budget or needs, there’s a Fitbit that’s perfect for you. Read on while we take you through all the best Fitbit deals and options so you get the best bang for your buck.

Best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

Fitbit Versa 3 — $180, was $230

Fitbit Sense — $220, was $300

Fitbit Charge 5 — $150, was $180

Why Buy

Stylish design

Great battery life

Onboard GPS

Expansive health metrics

The best Fitbit varies wildly depending on what you need from it and your budget. For the most part, though, many users will be delighted with the Fitbit Charge 5. It has everything the majority of users could need from a sleek design that feels comfortable on your wrist to plenty of great features. Like many Fitbits, it’s the kind of device you can wear and almost forget about because it maintains itself well without you needing to constantly keep an eye on it. Instead, the Fitbit Charge 5 keeps an eye on you and your progress.

The Fitbit Charge 5 offers up a daily readiness score each day so you know when is best to exercise and push yourself, and when you should focus on recovery and only light tasks. Alongside that, you get a personalized activity goal for the day along with recommended workouts and recovery sessions based around the scoring system. Tracking your steps, calorie burn, and how hard you’re pushing yourself isn’t all that the Fitbit Charge 5 does, either. It also comes up with a stress management score so you can see what your body’s physical response to stress is like. Through exercise, mindfulness practice, and better sleep, you can work toward managing things better. Of course, the Fitbit Charge 5 offers sleep tracking to help you out, too.

Other features include an EDA sensor and ECG app. The former detects electrodermal activity in your skin’s sweat levels to indicate your body’s response to stress. The ECG app looks for any unusual heart rates, or even if you have a heart rhythm irregularity. Elsewhere, a built-in GPS means you can see where you’ve gone to work out, while an up to seven-day battery life is super convenient.

Fitbit Versa 3 — $150, was $230

Why Buy

Very comfortable

Simple to use

Great health tracking

Good battery life

The Fitbit Versa 3 is another fitness tracker that’s easy to wear and forget about. Offering much of what you would expect from the best smartwatches, it’s a fairly stylish looking smartwatch to place on your wrist. Best of all, it’s very comfortable so you’ll hardly notice it throughout the day. Underneath its simple hood are plenty of features that mean this is more than just a fitness tracker. It’s the kind of device that soon helps you out throughout your working day.

At its simplest, the Fitbit Versa 3 tracks your pace and distance at all times. It counts steps, calorie burn, and all the usual things you would expect of a fitness tracker. Thanks to built-in GPS, you won’t have to worry about taking your phone with you, as the Fitbit Versa 3 has you covered. Alongside that, you also get call, text, and app notifications, saving you the need to pull your phone out. It’s really convenient if you want to focus on your workout or walk rather than be looking at your phone all the time. Each day, you get a daily readiness score courtesy of the Fitbit app so you can easily see whether today is the day to push yourself or if you’d be best off focusing on recovery instead. In addition, there’s also Fitbit’s Active Zone Minute system that monitors when you hit your target heart-rate zone so you can make every minute count. A 24/7 heart-rate monitor proves super useful here.

The Fitbit Versa 3 also tracks your nightly blood oxygen levels alongside your sleeping patterns so you can see how well you’re resting as well as working out. It also has built-in voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for when you want to get quick news and weather or set reminders. You can even control your smart home devices through it. It’s a great all-in-one device.

Fitbit Sense — $171 with coupon on page, was $300

Why Buy

Extensive fitness and health tools

Looks great

Fantastic sleep tracking

Voice assistant support

The Fitbit Sense is a gorgeous smartwatch that has all the advantages of a fitness tracker with all the practicalities of a full smartwatch. It looks great and much more like a smartwatch than other Fitbit devices, but it has all the advantages of the Fitbit ecosystem including some fantastically detailed health metrics. Whether you’re looking to use it as a fitness device or while you’re in the office, it does the job well thanks to being so flexible and versatile. It even has extensive voice assistant support thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

As you would expect from a Fitbit device, you get all the benefits of Fitbit’s Daily Readiness score. It’s pretty great because it tells you when you should rest and when you should push yourself a bit harder, all based on what you did the day before. In conjunction with that are a wealth of sensors. It has an EDA scan app that detects electrodermal activity through your skin, which may indicate your body’s response to stress. A built-in skin temperature sensor helps log things too so you can see if there are any unusual changes going on. Other features include a heart rhythm irregularity monitor so you can spot any unusually high or low heart rates as well as if your heart rhythm does not seem right.

Other features include extensive sleep tracking right down to monitoring your nightly blood-oxygen levels, as well as any sleep, snoring, or other activities going on at night. Whether it’s daytime or night time, the Fitbit Sense knows what’s going on in your body, while also tracking your movements via a built-in GPS. When you consider how you can control your smart home devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, it’s truly hard to find fault in this remarkable device.

