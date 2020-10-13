Cheap Chromebooks: Acer and HP budget laptops from $260 before Prime Day

Chromebooks are generally affordable but on Prime Day 2020, you can save even more on them. While Prime Day itself kicks off tomorrow, October 13, there are already a handful of deals available now if you’re looking for a new Chromebook (surprising, right?). Here are the three of the best Chromebooks on sale on Amazon right now.

HP Chromebook 11 — $260, was $286

The HP Chromebook 11 is an all-around Chromebook whether you’re looking for an inexpensive machine to browse the web or for your children’s online classes. At a discounted price of $260, it offers an 11.6-inch HD screen, HD webcam, 4GB of RAM, a dual-core processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Plus, there’s 32GB of onboard storage that you can expand via a MicroSD card. The HP Chromebook 11 has plenty of ports too including two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C slots. It has a full-fledged keyboard and trackpad which means you don’t have to spend extra on accessories — as you would in the case of an iPad.

Acer Chromebook 315 — $269, was $330

At $61 off, the Acer Chromebook 315 is a steal and one of the best entry-level Chromebooks on the market. It’s especially ideal for buyers who are in a search for a large-screen laptop to browse the web on a budget.

The Acer Chromebook 315 has a 15.6-inch HD display and a thin design that’s still light enough to be carried around in a backpack. Underneath, it’s powered by a dual-core Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a battery that’s rated to last over 12 hours on a single charge. Asus also throws in a complimentary fabric, protective sleeve.

Acer R13 Chromebook — $404, was $435

Acer has discounted its affordable two-in-one laptop, the R13, by $31 bringing its usual $435 price down to $404. Despite the low cost, the Acer R13 features a premium set of hardware that you would normally only find on flagship Chromebooks. Its highlight is a 13-inch touchscreen that has a 1080p resolution and a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip it around to switch between tablet and laptop modes.

The Acer R13 also manages to fit an ample number of ports in a slim exterior. There’s a rare, standard HDMI slot, USB Type-C, USB Type-C, and a MicroSD expansion port. Apart from that, it runs on a quad-core chipset and comes with 4GB of RAM.

If none of these match your preferences, there’s a wide range of additional Prime Day Chromebook deals you can check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations