Knowing that coffee is good for you may be froth on the brew, but it matters — plus you can now refute anyone who says you drink too much coffee. According to the Mayo Clinic, studies show that in addition to coffee’s potential protection against Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver disease, including liver cancer, “Coffee also appears to improve cognitive function and decrease the risk of depression.”

So in the interest of good health for coffee lovers everywhere, we located today’s best deals for coffee makers. The variety and styles of coffee machines can be a bit much to navigate, especially if your old coffeemaker just died. We made it simple and found two excellent choices each for conventional drip coffee brewers, espresso machines, and single-serving coffee makers. We found the best discounts from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or adding to your kitchen’s countertop arsenal, these six deals can help you save up to $60.

Drip Coffee Brewers

Just brew it. Hot, tasty, and more of it is the call for large-capacity coffee makers. We chose the two drip coffee makers below not just because of the deal prices, but also because they can brew pot after pot of coffee just the way you like it.



Ever wonder why restaurants use Braun coffee machines? The answer lies in Braun’s reputation for durability and consistent flavor. The stainless steel Braun KF7170SI BrewSense 12-cup drip coffeemaker uses Braun’s PureFlavor control system to knock out pot after pot of coffee brewed at the right temperature for the right length of time.

Normally priced at $100, the Braun BrewSense Drip Coffeemaker is just $74 on Amazon. If you need a no-nonsense coffee maker for consistently well-brewed coffee, jump on this opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Plus 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System — $27 off



Separate systems for coffee and hot water distinguish Cuisinart’s Coffee Makers Coffee Plus 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System. The Cuisinart has a 12-cup carafe, 24-hour programmability, a self-cleaning mode, and 1 to 4-cup settings. The hot water system has an indicator to let you know when the water is ready. Press a lever for hot water for oatmeal, instant soups, hot chocolate, or tea.

Normally priced at $100, the Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Plus 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System is $73 from Walmart. If you brew big pots of coffee and want the convenience of instant hot water, this is a very good deal.

Espresso Machines

You might not want espresso all the time, but with the Breville Nespresso and DeLonghi machines we found on sale you can make coffee, too. Whether you want to go the single cup route or go full-on with full or ground beans, these devices can serve up your daily cup of coffee and then let you concoct espresso-based drinks at home. Each machine below includes milk frothing capability for lattes and cappuccino.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother — $60 off



Single-serve made easy with Breville’s Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker bundled with an Aeroccino Milk Frother. This dual-purpose machine creates freshly brewed coffee and espresso. Please note that you’ll need to use this with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology reads barcodes on Vertuo single-serve pods, so each cup is brewed with just the right settings. Use the included Aeroccino Milk Frother to finish off your latte or cappuccino.

Regularly $199, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker bundled with the Aeroccino Milk Frother is just $140 from Walmart. Ease into specialty drinks with a single-button machine at an excellent price.

If you can’t decide between buying a coffee maker and an espresso machine, why not get both? The highly rated DeLonghi BCO430 Combination Pump Espresso and 10-cup Drip Coffee Machine with Frothing Wand has a long, descriptive product name. The bottom line with this versatile piece of equipment is that you can brew coffee and make espresso simultaneously. Intuitive controls let you change coffee strength with a push of a button. An included manual frothing wand allows you to mix steam and milk to create a rich, creamy froth topping for hot drinks. Its 14.5-inch width by 11-inch depth by 12.8-inch height takes up considerable counter space, but you’ll feel like a pro with this quality machine.

Normally priced at $250, the DeLonghi BCO430 Combination Pump Espresso and 10-cup Drip Coffee Machine with Frothing Wand is just $213 on Amazon. If you want to give your favorite coffee lover a gift they’ll use proudly, here’s a chance to save some money on a gift sure to impress both of you. If you don’t live with the giftee, at this price maybe you could consider buying one for yourself, too.

Single Cup Brewers

Because you never need a full pot and a one cup at a time is just right. Single-cup coffee brewers are simple to use and easy to clean. If you’re adventurous, there’s an incredibly vast selection of coffee varieties and flavors to sample. And you’ll never have to throw out a wasted half pot.



If you’re into serious K-cupping, the Keurig K575 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 12oz Brew Size bears close consideration. With its 80-ounce water reservoir, you can brew up to 10 cups without replenishing the water supply. The K575 can brew single cups ranging from 4 to 12 ounces or 22 to 30-ounce carafes with K-Carafe pods and a carafe (available separately). Five temperature settings and strength settings let you define your pleasure using the K575’s color touch screen.

Normally priced $160, Keurig’s K575 K-Cup coffee is just $120 in this Amazon deal. Whether buying it for your family or office or even as a gift for a seriously-focused K-Cup lover, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

You can have it both ways with the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Dual Single-Serve Coffeemaker. Use any K-cup on the left side for a single cup or brew one or two cups on the right side with single-serve packs or loose ground coffee. The left side pours into a cup. The right side pours into a cup or a travel mug. This coffee maker is all about versatility to help one or two people get out the door.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Dual Single-Serve Coffee Maker is just $72 from Walmart. If this machine’s versatility will fill a need, here’s a chance to save on this deal

