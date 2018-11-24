Cyber Monday 2018 is here and home chefs everywhere have their eyes peeled for deals on the Instant Pot for their home kitchens, a new cooking device that has revolutionized home cooking in the past few years. Price drops are happening at all of the major retailers you might expect including Kohl’s, Walmart, Sears, Macy’s, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, among others.
It makes sense that this device is rapidly gaining in popularity, since it can do everything from make a nice hot dish to cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal in one pot. Cyber Monday is a terrific way to shop online, avoid the crowds at the stores, and ensure that your Instant Pot will be under the tree or cooking delicious meals this holiday season.
How popular are they? Enough that during the last few Cyber Mondays, Americans snapped up hundreds of thousands of them in a single day, so competition is fierce to get yours this Cyber Monday.
Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals
If you haven’t yet jumped on the Instant Pot craze, Black Friday is a great time to get on board
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart$88 $130
YOU SAVE $42
It may not get the attention of Target or Walmart, but Bed, Bath & Beyond has a great range of kitchen accessories, including this deal on the Instant Pot Duo.
Crock-Pot Crock Multi-Cooker SCCPPC600-V1$50 $100
YOU SAVE $50
These multi-cookers are faster and easier than preparing meals on a stovetop and offer hands-off cooking that frees you to do other things, not to mention this one can save you up to $50.
Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1$100 $125
YOU SAVE $25
This stainless steel beauty will add so much to your repertoire of recipes and it’s $25 off at Macy’s.
Instant Pot Lux60 v3 8-quart 6-in-1$60 $100
YOU SAVE $40
This Instant Pot is a perennial bestseller at Walmart and it’s being offered at the lowest price of the year.
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker$50 $70
YOU SAVE $20
As an alternative to the Instant Pot brand, Crock-Pot has introduced this versatile pressure cooker, an all-in-one appliance that lets you Slow Cook, Pressure Cook, Brown and Sauté, or Steam.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1$70 $100
YOU SAVE $30
This Instant Pot is a steal, not only because it’s a great 7-in-1 six-quart pressure cooker, but on top of the price drop, it comes bundled with a $10 Target Gift Card.
Instant Pot Duo80 8 quart 7-in-1$140 $170
YOU SAVE $30
If the extra features of the Duo Plus or the Ultra seem unnecessary, then this is the affordable pot for you. Get busy with Instant Pot and you’ll be happy you did. Save time and turn out consistently delicious meals.
Instant Pot Nova$80 $115
YOU SAVE $35
If you’re looking to pick up something a little different this Cyber Monday, you could do worse than this 9-in-1 pressure cooker, which is sold exclusively at Costco.
Instant Pot Duo60 6-Quart$60 $100
YOU SAVE $40
This is one of the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals we’ve seen for this high-tech beloved foodie gadget.
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1$100 $200
YOU SAVE $100
This deal gets you the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (Save $100) plus earn $15 Kohl’s Cash.