Cyber Monday 2018 is here and home chefs everywhere have their eyes peeled for deals on the Instant Pot for their home kitchens, a new cooking device that has revolutionized home cooking in the past few years. Price drops are happening at all of the major retailers you might expect including Kohl’s, Walmart, Sears, Macy’s, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, among others.

It makes sense that this device is rapidly gaining in popularity, since it can do everything from make a nice hot dish to cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal in one pot. Cyber Monday is a terrific way to shop online, avoid the crowds at the stores, and ensure that your Instant Pot will be under the tree or cooking delicious meals this holiday season.

How popular are they? Enough that during the last few Cyber Mondays, Americans snapped up hundreds of thousands of them in a single day, so competition is fierce to get yours this Cyber Monday.

